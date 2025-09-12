Chiang Mai: Sustainable Travel in Thailand’s Northern Gem

Thailand has long fascinated visitors with its mix of vibrant cities, historic temples, lush resorts, and of course, spicy cuisine. Just an hour north of Bangkok by plane lies Chiang Mai—a cultural capital where tradition and modern lifestyle meet. It’s a favorite training base for pro cyclists, a hub for digital nomads, and increasingly, a showcase for sustainable tourism.

Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2025

In June, Chiang Mai hosted Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+), the country’s largest annual travel convention organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

More than 400 international tourism professionals joined under the theme “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year.”

At the opening, TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool described Chiang Mai as a “Perfect Travel Place”—ideal for solo women travelers as well as families. She invited guests to experience the “5 Must Do in Thailand”: Taste, Try, Buy, Seek, and See.

Center: TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool

Left: TAT East Asia Director Chuwit Sirivajjakul

Village Encounters and Eco Creativity

Just outside the city, Pong Huai Lan Village offers immersive programs where visitors can make traditional sweets like Kanom-Khee-Maeo (literally “cat droppings”), or try their hand at weaving cotton into cloth.

These simple, personal exchanges bring travelers closer to northern Thai culture.

Equally memorable is the Elephant PooPooPaper Park, an eco-center that recycles elephant waste into handmade paper, reducing deforestation and reusing water.

5 Must Do in Thailand

Must Taste: Beyond Pad Thai

Chiang Mai’s food scene is bold and diverse.

The Michelin Bib Gourmand–awarded Ekachan Ethnic Thai Cuisine reinvents northern recipes with a slow-food ethos—don’t miss the durian curry.

At Ohkajhu, farm-to-table salads are piled high with fruits and vegetables.

And the Michelin-starred Khao Soi Nimman specializes in the city’s signature curry noodle soup, with dozens of variations.

The city is also Thailand’s rising coffee capital. With cool mountain air and rich soil, Chiang Mai is perfect for Arabica beans.

Akha Ama Coffee, founded in collaboration with hill-tribe farmers, is one of many cafés leading the way in fair-trade and sustainable roasting.

Try a cold brew mixed with fresh orange or coconut juice for a refreshing twist.

For fruit lovers, Muang Mai Market is where locals shop daily—and in June and July, it overflows with durian.

Must Try: Sports and Wellness

This year’s TTM+ theme also promoted sports tourism. Chiang Mai delivers with Muay Thai, marathons, and volleyball tournaments.

Travelers can train at The Camp Muay Thai Academy & Resort, founded by former fighter Hideya Niimi.

When it’s time to unwind, Chiang Mai is spa heaven. Fah Lanna Spa, designed in the northern Lanna style, is famous for Tok Sen massage, using wooden mallets and herbal oils for deep relaxation.

Must Buy: Handcrafts and Lifestyle

From handwoven indigo textiles to chic wellness products, Chiang Mai blends tradition and modern design.

The three-story Warorot Market is packed with everything from cotton clothing to spices and dried fruit.

For upscale souvenirs, the Thai brand Panpuri offers high-quality fragrances, oils, and skincare.

Must Seek: Culture in the Hills

A short drive north leads to Long Neck Karen Camp in Mae Rim, home to Karen, Hmong, Akha, and other ethnic groups who maintain traditional crafts and lifestyles.

Visitors can learn about their culture and purchase handmade jewelry and textiles.

Must See: Temples and Old Town

Chiang Mai’s old town, still enclosed by its moat and walls, is home to more than 120 temples.

The massive stupa of Wat Chedi Luang, built in 1391, remains a city landmark, while the golden spires of Wat Phra Singh make it one of the most revered temples in northern Thailand.

Wat Chedi Luang

Wat Phra Singh

Staying in Style

Our base was the five-star U Nimman Chiang Mai in the trendy Nimmanhaemin district.

With a rooftop infinity pool, 24-hour gym, and the MAYA shopping center across the street, it’s perfectly placed for exploring both old and new Chiang Mai.

A Cyclist’s Paradise

Chiang Mai is becoming a premier cycling destination. Rental shops and guided tours range from casual old-town rides to challenging mountain routes.

TAT East Asia Director Chuwit Sirivajjakul calls the cool, dry season from November to February a “cyclist’s paradise” that attracts riders from across the world.

▷Related article: Cycling and Other Adventures in Northern Thailand

From Fukuoka to Chiang Mai in a Day

Chiang Mai is closer than you think. Depart Fukuoka in the morning, connect in Bangkok, and by evening you could be strolling through Chiang Mai’s night markets, sipping locally grown coffee, or planning your first cycling adventure.

Thailand is inviting travelers not only to visit, but to participate. And Chiang Mai—compact, welcoming, and rich in experiences—shows exactly how.

Sidebar: Getting There from Fukuoka

• Route: Fukuoka → Bangkok (direct flights available) → Chiang Mai (1 hr domestic flight)

• Total travel time: Around 8–9 hours including transfer

• Tip: Morning departures from Fukuoka arrive in Chiang Mai by evening, making weekend or short trips easy.