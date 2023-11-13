Christmas Advent Guide

Fukuoka’s Festive Wonderland: Discover the Enchanting Christmas Markets and Unique Advent Mugs of 2023

Fukuoka’s winter comes alive with the magic of Christmas markets. As the festive season unfurls, the city wraps itself in a blanket of lights, transforming into a wonderland of illuminations and charming market stalls. Celebrating its 11th year, this year’s ‘Christmas Advent’ theme promises an expansion of joy and festivity, aiming to turn every visitor’s experience into a memorable one.

From Hakata to Tenjin, and stretching to Daimyo, a festive journey is created, marked by a constellation of Christmas trees and a galaxy of lights. In the heart of the city, places like the Nakasu district, Fukuhaku Deai Bridge, and Tenjin Chuo Park will sparkle even brighter, adorned with majestic Christmas trees and a mesmerizing spectacle of lights, making Fukuoka not just a city, but a winter fairy tale come to life.

Venues for Christmas Advent

Christmas Market in Hika no Machi Hakata

11/6 (Mon.) ~ 12/25 (Mon.)

16:45~23:00 (Sat., Sun, hol., 12:00~23:00)

JR Hakata Station Plaza

Tenjin Christmas Market

11/17 (Fri.) ~ 12/25 (Mon.) *Not open on Nov. 25 (Sat.) and 26 (Sun.) due to another event.

17:00~23:00 (Sat., Sun. and hol., 12:00~23:00)

Fukuoka City Hall Fureai Plaza

Christmas Market in Passage

11/18 (Sat.) ~ 12/25 (Mon.)

16:00~21:00 (Sat., Sun. and hol., 12:00~21:00)

Passage Plaza, Fukuoka Daimaru Elgala

Christmas Gate Park in Fukuoka Daimyo Garden City

11/21 (Tue.) ~ 12/25 (Mon.)

17:00~22:00 (Sat., Sun. and hol., 12:00~22:00)

Fukuoka Daimyo Garden City Plaza

Hikari no Forest

11/16 (Thu.) ~ 12/25 (Mon.)

17:00~22:00 (Sat., Sun. and hol., 12:00~22:00) *Illumination will be on until 24:00 on 1/8 (Mon., hol.)

Tenjin Chuo Park

Festa de Santa

11/22 (Wed.) ~ 12/25 (Mon.)

17:00~22:00 (Sat., Sun. and hol., 12:00~22:00) *Illumination will be on until 24:00 on 1/8 (Mon., hol.)

Kihinkan Hall

A signature feature of the Christmas market is the hot wine poured into original mugs, whose design changes each year at every venue. At each site, lined with wooden huts, visitors can enjoy foods like twirled sausages and paella, or shop for European-made goods such as snowballs and spice wreaths.

A Fukuoka Christmas Market staple! The Mug

These limited-edition mugs, with a new design each year, vary by venue and are popular among collectors. This year features the ‘Advent Scratch Mug,’ which allows you to scratch off each day leading up to Christmas, and the ‘Rainy Day Mug,’ available only on rainy days.

Advent Scratch Mug

A calendar mug to enjoy counting down to Christmas. What will appear today?

– Available at each venue from November 17

– ¥3,000 each (mug only)

Rainy Day Mug

Designed by the up-and-coming artist Chisato Tanaka, known for the mural at the Fukuoka Art Museum. Sold only on rainy weekdays.

– ¥1,200 each (mug only)

– Available at Tenjin, Tenjin Chuo Park, and Kihinkan venues

Details of venue

Christmas Market in Hika no Machi Hakata

• 11/6 (Mon.) ~ 12/25 (Mon.)

• 16:45~23:00 (Sat., Sun, hol., 12:00~23:00)

• JR Hakata Station Plaza

• 1-1 Hakataeki-Chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://christmas-advent.jp/map/christmas-market-in-hikari-no-machi-hakata/

• https://www.instagram.com/fukuoka.christmasadvent/

Tenjin Christmas Market

• 11/17 (Fri.) ~ 12/25 (Mon.) *Not open on Nov. 25 (Sat.) and 26 (Sun.) due to another event.

• 17:00~23:00 (Sat., Sun. and hol., 12:00~23:00)

• Fukuoka City Hall Fureai Plaza

• 1-8-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://christmas-advent.jp/map/tenjin-chris-tmas-market/

Christmas Market in Passage

• 11/18 (Sat.) ~ 12/25 (Mon.)

• 16:00~21:00 (Sat., Sun. and hol., 12:00~21:00)

• Passage Plaza, Fukuoka Daimaru Elgala

• 1-4-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://christmas-advent.jp/map/christmas-market-in-passage/

Christmas Gate Park in Fukuoka Daimyo Garden City

• 11/21 (Tue.) ~ 12/25 (Mon.)

• 17:00~22:00 (Sat., Sun. and hol., 12:00~22:00)

• Fukuoka Daimyo Garden City Plaza

• 2-6-50 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://christmas-advent.jp/map/christmas-market-in-dgc/

Hikari no Forest

• 11/16 (Thu.) ~ 12/25 (Mon.)

• 17:00~22:00 (Sat., Sun. and hol., 12:00~22:00) *Illumination will be on until 24:00 on 1/8 (Mon., hol.)

• Tenjin Chuo Park

• 1-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://christmas-advent.jp/map/christmas-market-in-shining-forest/

Festa de Santa

• 11/22 (Wed.) ~ 12/25 (Mon.)

• 17:00~22:00 (Sat., Sun. and hol., 12:00~22:00) *Illumination will be on until 24:00 on 1/8 (Mon., hol.)

• Kihinkan Hall

• 6-29 Nishinakasu, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://christmas-advent.jp/map/festa-de-santa/

Nakasu Hikari no Advent (Illumination)

• 11/2 (Thu.) ~ 1/8 (Mon., hol.)

• Lighting time: 17:00~24:00

• Nakasu Chuo-dori, Nakagawa-dori, Meiji-dori, Fukuhaku Deai Bridge

• https://christmas-advent.jp/map/christmas-market-in-nakasu/

Fukuoka Airport (photo spot)

• 11/23 (Thu., hol.) ~ 12/25 (Mon.)

• Fukuoka Airport 1F Arrivals / North Exit

Kyushu Live! Christmas Market in Fukuoka 2022 – First Night! (Nov. 11, 2022)

https://youtu.be/sk2eBOYSG4c

<br />



Tenjin Christmas Market (Dec. 2018)

https://youtu.be/B8sHZnjBTUE?si=W77v9ouwvGrVAJA1