Christmas Religious Services in Fukuoka 2019

While the commercial side of Christmas is well and truly appreciated in Japan with banners adorning every shop window and promotions left, right and center, the spiritual side can be somewhat lost. If for the sake of religion, tradition, curiosity or community, you want to have a more Christian Christmas, there are a number of churches and centers across Fukuoka which will cater to your needs. Fukuoka Now has rounded up a few of the local spots offering Christmas mass. Read on for more info.

The list is ordered by date.

Fukuoka Bible Church

12/8 (Sun.) Children’s Christmas party: 14:00
12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 10:30
12/24 (Tue.) Christmas Eve service: 19:30

4-17-11 Hoshiguma, Sawara-ku
092-866-5064
https://fukuokabc.org/

Lifehouse Fukuoka

12/15 (Sun.) Christmas Celebration day: 11:00~, 14:00~
12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 11:00~, 14:00~

1-3-40 Daimyo, Chuo-ku
fukuoka@mylifehouse.com
https://fukuoka.mylifehouse.com/en/sunday/

Meinohama Catholic Church

12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 11:00~12:30
12/24 (Tue.) Christmas Eve service: 19:30~21:00

4-22-9 Meinohama, Nishi-ku
092-881-0383
http://meinohamachurch.holy.jp/

Chikushino Futsukaichi Baptist Church

12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 11:00~12:15, Family Christmas: 14:00~16:00
12/24 (Tue.) Christmas service: to be announced (check website for the time)

4-6-11 Tonoharu-higashi, Chikushino City
092-929-4198
http://www.futsubapch.jp/

Seinan Gakuin Baptist Church

12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 10:30~11:45
12/22 (Sun.) Christmas celebration: After Christmas service ~14:00
12/24 (Tue.) Christmas worship service: 19:00~20:30

7-5-35 Nishijin, Sawara-ku
092-821-2852
http://seinan-bap.jp/

Nihon Fukuin Hakata Lutheran Church

12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 10:30~12:00
12/24 (Tue.) Christmas Eve service: 18:00~19:00
12/25 (Wed.) Christmas morning service: 7:00~8:00

3-9 Susaki-machi, Hakata-ku
092-291-2404
http://jelchakata.blogspot.jp/

Fukuoka Kego Church　

12/22 (Sun.) Sunday mass: 10:30~　
12/24 (Tue.) Christmas service: 19:00~

2-11-20 Kego, Chuo-ku
092-741-9002
https://kegoc.jimdo.com/

Hakata New Life Church

12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 10:30~12:00 (incl. game and gift. Free participation)

3-13-29 Hakataeki-minami, Hakata-ku
092-481-5477
https://www.hakata-newlife.org/topen

Daimyo-machi Catholic Church

12/24 (Tue.) Nativity masses: 18:30, 21:00, 23:30 (Bishop Church Service)
12/25 (Wed.) Nativity masses: 10:00, 15:00 (church service), 16:00 (English mass)

2-7-7 Daimyo, Chuo-ku
092-741-3687
http://www.daimyomachi-c.or.jp/

Chapelle Des Anges

12/24 （Tue.) Candle night: 18:00~20:00

1-1-5 Otemon, Chuo-ku
092-736-7755
https://www.anges-akasaka.com/

Catholic Josuidori

12/24 (Tue.) Christmas service: 19:00~

6-22 Josuidori, Cho-ku
092-531-3689
http://jyosuidori.info/

Updated in Dec. 2019.
NOTE: The information presented here was gathered and summarized by the Fukuoka Now staff. While we have done our best to check for accuracy, there might be errors and details may have changed. If you notice any errors or changes, please contact us. This report was originally written in November 2016.

Published: Dec 12, 2019 / Last Updated: Dec 12, 2019

