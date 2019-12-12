Christmas Religious Services in Fukuoka 2019

While the commercial side of Christmas is well and truly appreciated in Japan with banners adorning every shop window and promotions left, right and center, the spiritual side can be somewhat lost. If for the sake of religion, tradition, curiosity or community, you want to have a more Christian Christmas, there are a number of churches and centers across Fukuoka which will cater to your needs. Fukuoka Now has rounded up a few of the local spots offering Christmas mass. Read on for more info.

The list is ordered by date.

Fukuoka Bible Church

12/8 (Sun.) Children’s Christmas party: 14:00

12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 10:30

12/24 (Tue.) Christmas Eve service: 19:30

• 4-17-11 Hoshiguma, Sawara-ku

• 092-866-5064

• https://fukuokabc.org/

Lifehouse Fukuoka

12/15 (Sun.) Christmas Celebration day: 11:00~, 14:00~

12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 11:00~, 14:00~

・1-3-40 Daimyo, Chuo-ku

・fukuoka@mylifehouse.com

・https://fukuoka.mylifehouse.com/en/sunday/

Meinohama Catholic Church

12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 11:00~12:30

12/24 (Tue.) Christmas Eve service: 19:30~21:00

• 4-22-9 Meinohama, Nishi-ku

• 092-881-0383

• http://meinohamachurch.holy.jp/

Chikushino Futsukaichi Baptist Church

12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 11:00~12:15, Family Christmas: 14:00~16:00

12/24 (Tue.) Christmas service: to be announced (check website for the time)

• 4-6-11 Tonoharu-higashi, Chikushino City

• 092-929-4198

• http://www.futsubapch.jp/

Seinan Gakuin Baptist Church

12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 10:30~11:45

12/22 (Sun.) Christmas celebration: After Christmas service ~14:00

12/24 (Tue.) Christmas worship service: 19:00~20:30

• 7-5-35 Nishijin, Sawara-ku

• 092-821-2852

• http://seinan-bap.jp/

Nihon Fukuin Hakata Lutheran Church

12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 10:30~12:00

12/24 (Tue.) Christmas Eve service: 18:00~19:00

12/25 (Wed.) Christmas morning service: 7:00~8:00

• 3-9 Susaki-machi, Hakata-ku

• 092-291-2404

• http://jelchakata.blogspot.jp/

Fukuoka Kego Church

12/22 (Sun.) Sunday mass: 10:30~

12/24 (Tue.) Christmas service: 19:00~

• 2-11-20 Kego, Chuo-ku

• 092-741-9002

• https://kegoc.jimdo.com/

Hakata New Life Church

12/22 (Sun.) Christmas service: 10:30~12:00 (incl. game and gift. Free participation)

• 3-13-29 Hakataeki-minami, Hakata-ku

• 092-481-5477

• https://www.hakata-newlife.org/topen

Daimyo-machi Catholic Church

12/24 (Tue.) Nativity masses: 18:30, 21:00, 23:30 (Bishop Church Service)

12/25 (Wed.) Nativity masses: 10:00, 15:00 (church service), 16:00 (English mass)

• 2-7-7 Daimyo, Chuo-ku

• 092-741-3687

• http://www.daimyomachi-c.or.jp/

Chapelle Des Anges

12/24 （Tue.) Candle night: 18:00~20:00

・1-1-5 Otemon, Chuo-ku

・092-736-7755

・https://www.anges-akasaka.com/

Catholic Josuidori

12/24 (Tue.) Christmas service: 19:00~

・6-22 Josuidori, Cho-ku

・092-531-3689

・http://jyosuidori.info/

Updated in Dec. 2019.

