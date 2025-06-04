CIC President Denyse Medlenka on Launching in Fukuoka: “It’s the Right Place at the Right Time”

As CIC Fukuoka celebrates its grand opening on June 5, Fukuoka Now’s publisher Nick Szasz sat down with Denyse Medlenka, President of CIC, during her first-ever visit to the city. In this interview, she shared her impressions of Fukuoka, why CIC chose it as its second Japanese location, and how the global innovation hub plans to contribute to the city’s growing startup ecosystem. From the role of local partnerships to advice for new tenants, Medlenka offers a candid and optimistic take on what’s next for Fukuoka as a center for innovation in Asia.

Nick Szasz:

Welcome to Fukuoka! Is this your first time here?

Denyse Medlenka:

Yes, it’s my first time in Fukuoka—though not my first time in Japan.

Nick:

And your first impressions?

Denyse:

A few things struck me. First, the connection to nature. You really feel the presence of water—the canals, the river—it’s very calming. Second, the city feels young and vibrant. I walked around a lot on Sunday, visited a few malls, looked up places to check out, and everywhere felt lively and very navigable. It was just a 10-minute ride from the airport to the hotel. And I love the cultural elements—like the yatai stalls. We tried some on Sunday night and again yesterday. The food was amazing.

Nick:

Congratulations on the grand opening of CIC Fukuoka. How does this opening fit into CIC’s global strategy?

Denyse:

Thank you. At CIC, we often say strong innovation ecosystems depend on three key pillars: universities, industry, and government support. Fukuoka already has those in place—with active university programs, public-sector investment, and the kind of energy that signals something new is emerging.

CIC’s mission is to fix the world through innovation. We enable startups, founders, and big thinkers to connect and collaborate. We don’t succeed everywhere—we’re very deliberate about where we go. Fukuoka stood out because of its potential, momentum, and because it’s not Tokyo. Innovation often thrives in smaller, more agile cities.



Nick:

What makes Fukuoka strategically important within CIC’s global network?

Denyse:

Most of our non-US locations are single sites. In Japan, having both Tokyo and now Fukuoka gives us a strong foothold. There’s a growing startup community here, and it’s a great link to Korea and broader Asia. CIC is global, and part of what we do is help startups go international—or stay focused domestically with strong support. Fukuoka helps us expand that network in a meaningful way.

Nick:

What challenges and opportunities do you see in launching here?

Denyse:

In a city like Fukuoka, the challenge and opportunity are the same: it’s emerging. We have a strong partnership with Nishitetsu, who’ve invested heavily in creating community space. That takes time to mature, just like building a farm—you need patience for it to grow and become symbiotic.

The key is attracting a diverse group of tenants and building up to that “critical mass” where connections and community events start to happen organically. Getting the word out about what CIC does—that’s the initial hurdle.

Nick:

CIC is often associated with startups, but who else is it for?

Denyse:

CIC is for curious people. You’ll find really smart people solving big problems. That kind of energy is infectious. It’s a great environment for small companies, sole proprietors, service providers like IP lawyers and accountants, and even larger firms. Many corporations place innovation teams here to break out of their regular environments.

Government agencies are also common—they want to stay connected to innovation and sometimes help their own startups grow by being embedded in these communities.

Nick:

What are some lesser-known benefits of being a CIC member?

Denyse:

First, the global network. Members can tap into CIC spaces around the world, including CIC Tokyo. We also run programs like the CIC Institute in Japan and the Japan Desk, which helps Japanese startups expand overseas—not just to the U.S., but also Europe.

We host events and networking opportunities, and we make a real effort to connect members. Then there are the practical perks: great coffee, snacks, beautiful workspaces, nap rooms, and even a gym. The aesthetics here really do matter—it’s inspiring to work in a place that’s designed with care.

Nick:

What kind of tenant mix are you hoping to see in Fukuoka?

Denyse:

That’s a tough one to answer upfront. Every CIC site is like a sibling—same DNA but very different personalities. There’s no fixed formula. What works is a balance: established companies and brand-new ones. Too much of either skews the environment. I think Fukuoka will evolve its own right mix over time. Ask me again in 18 months!

Nick:

What does success look like one year from now?

Denyse:

Anecdotally, it’s when someone closes a big funding round and the whole floor is cheering them on. Or when our Thursday Gatherings become the most talked-about event in town. Of course, high occupancy is a goal too—but real success is seeing companies grow here. Some will start with just one chair and eventually spin off. Ideally, we’ll help those companies find a permanent home in partnership with Nishitetsu. That’s the kind of impact we want.

Nick:

We (Fukuoka Now) are a new CIC tenant. Any advice for us?

Denyse:

Absolutely—engage. Talk to people at the coffee machine. Ask them what problem they’re trying to solve. Go to events. Invite someone out for lunch. Community is built in these small moments.

Also, lean into CIC’s international side. Our team and client base are globally diverse. That cross-cultural energy is something special—it brings new perspectives and makes the work environment richer.

Nick:

Lastly, any message for Fukuoka’s innovation and business community?

Denyse:

We’re honored to be on this journey with Fukuoka. We see ourselves as a partner walking alongside the region as it grows. The investment the city is making is exciting—and we want to contribute meaningfully to that momentum. I’m genuinely looking forward to seeing what we build together in the coming years.

Nick:

Thanks for speaking with us and welcome to Fukuoka!

Links:

CIC Fukuoka Grand Opening – June 5

CIC Fukuoka Preview – A New Hub for Innovation and Startups

Fukuoka Now Returns to Tenjin