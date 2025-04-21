CIC Fukuoka Preview – A New Hub for Innovation and Startups

The Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC), a global leader in supporting startups and entrepreneurs, is set to open its newest location—CIC Fukuoka—on April 24, 2025, on the 7th floor of the brand-new One Fukuoka Building in Tenjin, Chuo Ward.

Known for creating spaces and communities that spark innovation, CIC is launching its second Asian base right here in Fukuoka, in partnership with Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. The facility will offer an environment designed to support startups at every stage, from those addressing local social challenges to entrepreneurs building solutions for global markets.

Partners in Innovation: Timothy Rowe (CIC Founder & CEO), Governor Seitaro Hattori, and Takaaki Umezawa (Chairman, CIC Japan) proudly present the signed MOU between Fukuoka Prefecture and CIC Japan.

As part of this launch, Fukuoka Prefecture will open its own startup support hub, Global Connect Fukuoka, inside CIC Fukuoka. The Prefecture has signed a partnership agreement with CIC Japan to strengthen efforts in nurturing startups, forming a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and attracting businesses and financial institutions to the region.

Private and Professional: A quiet, sunlit office at CIC Fukuoka—ideal for focused work, small team meetings, or one-on-one consultations. Most rooms are ideal for 2-4 people, but larger ones are available too.

A Room with a View: This modern meeting room overlooks central Tenjin, blending sleek design with a touch of greenery. It’s just one of sixteen meeting rooms available to members.!

Creative Energy, Flexible Space: Colorful, collaborative, and open—this free-address seating area at CIC Fukuoka offers flexibility for just ¥80,000/month.

CIC is also using its launch in Fukuoka as an opportunity to spotlight local craftsmanship—its original coffee mugs are made from Koishiwara-yaki, a traditional ceramic ware from the region. This is just one example of how the center aims to integrate and promote Fukuoka’s unique cultural assets alongside its innovation-driven mission.

Smiles and Symbolism: CIC Japan Chairman Takaaki Umezawa and Governor Seitaro Hattori share a light moment during the press event—alongside CIC’s signature mugs, crafted from Fukuoka’s own Koishiwara-yaki pottery.

Fukuoka City is also joining forces with CIC by relocating its “Global Business Support” desk—currently housed in Fukuoka Growth Next—as a satellite desk inside CIC Fukuoka. This move is designed to further strengthen ties between CIC’s domestic and international locations and the city of Fukuoka. The collaboration will focus on expanding global networks, supporting overseas business development, and cultivating a thriving startup community within the city.

Shared Vision, Shared Smiles: CIC Founder & CEO Tim Rowe and Fukuoka Mayor Soichiro Takashima enjoy a light moment while discussing the future of innovation and global entrepreneurship in Fukuoka.

The official opening ceremony will be attended by:

• Seitaro Hattori, Governor of Fukuoka Prefecture

• Soichiro Takashima, Mayor of Fukuoka City

• Timothy Rowe, Founder and CEO of CIC

• Takaaki Umezawa, Chairman of CIC Japan

• Koichi Hayashida, President of Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd.

CIC Fukuoka

• Operated by CIC Japan Innovation Services GK

• One Fukuoka Bldg. 7F, 1-11-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://jp.cic.com/en/cic-fukuoka/

A New Landmark for Innovation: The soon-to-open One Fukuoka Building—a bold new presence in Tenjin and the site of CIC’s first location in Western Japan.