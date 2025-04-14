Experience Coastal Living and History with the Whole Family!

Fukuoka is a city with the sea in its soul. Sure, it’s famous for having an airport just minutes from downtown—but long before that, it thrived as Japan’s front door to the Asian continent. Today, beaches and ports still hug the city center, and a laid-back coastal lifestyle flows through everyday life. In this one-day adventure, we’ll show you how families can dive into Fukuoka’s seaside charm, one fun stop at a time.

Course Overview:

Duration: Approx. 8 hours

Access:

• From Tenjin → Take the Fukuoka City Subway Airport Line to Meinohama Station, then transfer (no need to change trains) to the JR Chikuhi Line → • Arrive at Imajuku Station (approx. 20 min)

• Start with breakfast at Hippo Bakery

• From JR Imajuku Station → Take the train to Kyudai Gakkentoshi Station

• From the Kyudai Gakkentoshi bus stop, take the Showa Bus Nishi-no-Ura Line 5B-2 toward Nishi-no-Ura / Futamigaura → Get off at the Umizuri Koen-mae bus stop

• Fukuoka City Seaside Fishing Park (Show your Tourist City Pass for 10% off fishing fee)

• Lunch at Zauo Main Branch (Show your Tourist City Pass for a free soft drink)

• Take the Showa Bus Nishi-no-Ura Line 5B-2 back to Kyudai Gakkentoshi Station (approx. 23 min)

• From JR Kyudai Gakkentoshi Station → Get off at Fukuoka City Subway Airport Line Ohori Park Station

• Visit the recently reconstructed Shiomi-yagura Turret

• Catch the sunset from the former castle keep site in Maizuru Park

• Fukuoka City Subway Airport Line Akasaka Station → Tenjin Station

Warm Bread, Ocean Breeze

Hop on the subway, and in just 30 minutes from Tenjin or Hakata, you’ll find yourself in the laid-back seaside town of Imajuku. A short stroll from the station brings the beach into view—along with a cozy little bakery run by a surf-loving local. Pick up a few fresh-from-the-oven treats, find a spot by the shore, and start your morning with the perfect pairing: salty sea air and buttery bread bliss.

Hippo Bakery

• 1-11-8 Imajuku Ekimae, Nishi Ward, Fukuoka

• Hours: 7:00–16:00 (Closes when sold out)

• Closed: Mondays and Tuesdays

The Day’s Just Getting Started!

Head over to Fukuoka City Seaside Fishing Park, a local favorite for families. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or it’s your very first time, this is the perfect place to try fishing together. No need to bring your own gear—rods and tackle are available to rent, so everyone can join in the fun. It’s an easy and memorable way to enjoy the sea as a family!

Fukuoka City Seaside Fishing Park

• Ikenoura-chisaki, Kota, Nishi Ward, Fukuoka

• Hours: April 6:00–19:00 / May–August 6:00–20:00 *Hours vary by season

• Closed: Tuesdays (or the next day if Tuesday is a holiday), and New Year holidays

Enjoy Your Catch for Lunch!

Worked up an appetite? Just a five-minute walk from the fishing park brings you to Zauo, a seaside restaurant where fresh seafood takes center stage. While you’re there, take your time exploring the beachside area—it’s got BBQ spots, fun photo ops, and even observation decks with ocean views. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a leisurely lunch and soak up the coastal vibes with the whole family lunch.

Zauo Main Branch

• 79-6 Kota, Nishi Ward, Fukuoka

• Hours: 11:00–22:00

Harbor House BBQ Garden

• 79-6 Kota, Nishi Ward, Fukuoka

• Hours: 10:30–18:00

Historic Views to End the Day

After lunch, head back into the city to explore a bit of Fukuoka’s past. Start with the newly rebuilt Shiomi-yagura Turret at Fukuoka Castle, which reopened in March.

Originally constructed in the Edo period to keep watch over Hakata Bay, this historic tower has been faithfully restored by the city using traditional methods and materials—at a cost of 400 million yen! As a special treat, until May 11, 2025, visitors can step inside and even access the second floor (normally off-limits) between 10:00 and 16:00.

Just next door in Maizuru Park, take a stroll through the atmospheric ruins of Fukuoka Castle. While only a few buildings remain, the original stone walls are still standing strong, and features like the Tamon Yagura turret and seasonal flower gardens make it a lovely spot for an afternoon walk.

Don’t miss the former castle keep site—it’s a local favorite for sunset views, with sweeping sights of Fukuoka Tower and the dome on the horizon.

Maizuru Park

• 1-4 Jonai, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka

• For more on Fukuoka Castle and Korokan Ruins

Money-Saving Tips

Foreign visitors can take advantage of the Fukuoka Tourist City Pass, which offers unlimited rides on buses, trains, subways, and ferries for one day!

Additionally, the Fukuoka City Subway offers a daily fare cap of just ¥640 when paying by credit card touch payment. This deal is available to everyone, including Japanese residents and foreign nationals.

Fukuoka Tourist City Pass

This exclusive one-day pass for foreign travelers offers unlimited rides on six types of public transportation: Nishitetsu buses, Showa buses, JR Kyushu trains, Nishitetsu trains, subways, and municipal ferries. Passholders can also enjoy discounts at various Fukuoka attractions. Tickets are available at major sales locations or online via the My Route app.

Pricing:

• Fukuoka City Area: Adults ¥2,500, Children ¥1,250

• Fukuoka City + Dazaifu: Adults ¥2,800, Children ¥1,400

• https://gofukuoka.jp/citypass.html

Where to Buy:

Available at Nishitetsu Tenjin Highway Bus Terminal, Hakata Bus Terminal, Fukuoka Airport Bus Terminal, Nishitetsu Fukuoka (Tenjin) Station, Hakata Port International Terminal, and various subway customer service centers. Hakata Station Tourist Information Center, Fukuoka City Tourist Information Center (Tenjin), Fukuoka Airport International Terminal Tourist Information etc.



