Concierge Meeting: Connecting Fukuoka’s Frontline Ambassadors

At Fukuoka Now, our mission is to share the latest from Fukuoka and grow the city’s fanbase—among both international visitors and residents. Through timely reporting and our printed Now Map, we help people experience the city in the moment and enjoy discovering it on foot.

Key partners in this mission are the concierges, guest service professionals, and tourist information staff across Fukuoka. They play a vital role in shaping the experiences of visitors. To support them, we host the Concierge Meeting—a regular gathering that offers the latest city updates, builds professional networks, and fosters a shared sense of pride in Fukuoka.

The most recent meeting was held at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Fukuoka, a venue known for hosting special occasions and delivering high-level hospitality. Concierges and guest service leaders from nine major hotels in central Fukuoka came together for the event.

Wolfgang’s, which features a rare New York–style waiting bar, offers global-standard service including English support and is open year-round. From lunch and dinner to happy hour, it meets a wide range of guest needs. General Manager Mr. Hirose gave an overview of the restaurant’s commitment to quality, explaining its signature steak offerings and revealing what has kept the Fukuoka branch thriving as it approaches its 10th anniversary.

The experience included high-quality seafood—this time featuring Canadian lobster—and Wolfgang’s famed steaks, served with carefully paired wines and cocktails.

Dessert followed in true NY style with classic cheesecake and coffee-based cocktails. It was a rare chance for those who usually provide service to simply relax and enjoy being on the receiving end of hospitality.

Events like this reflect one of Fukuoka Now’s core commitments: supporting the people who stand on the front lines of local tourism by giving them the tools, knowledge, and confidence to guide guests. The Concierge Meeting is also a unique opportunity to connect with others who share the same mission—regardless of company or job title—to help visitors have a memorable stay in Fukuoka.

Venue: Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Fukuoka

Grand Hyatt Fukuoka, 1-2-82 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

https://wolfgangssteakhouse.jp/fukuoka/

About Fukuoka Now

Since our founding in 1998, Fukuoka Now has delivered English-language coverage of local events, festivals, and new openings—helping international residents and travelers enjoy the city to the fullest. We also produce Now Map, a free printed city map designed to support exploration on foot.

Now Map is available at tourist information centers, hotels, and commercial facilities across the city, where travelers can easily pick it up and start exploring. But it’s more than just a map—it includes curated sightseeing content that’s widely used by professionals who assist international visitors. For many, Now Map is an essential everyday tool for introducing the best of Fukuoka.