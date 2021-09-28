Fukuoka Now Cosmos Guide 2021

Pink, orange, red and white. As the summer heat fades, cosmos bloom in parks and along roadsides, delighting people’s eyes with its pretty appearance fluttering in the autumn breeze. They are called “cosmos,” which means “cherry blossoms in autumn,” and are now one of the most popular flowers of autumn in Japan, but they did not come to Japan until the Meiji era (1868~). Native to Mexico, the cosmos are hardy and easy to grow, and with the help of its beauty, it quickly spread throughout Japan. In Fukuoka, there are several cosmos viewing spots where the entire area is covered with cosmos. The Fukuoka Now Cosmos Guide has researched seven of these places. Viewing the cosmos under the beautiful autumn sky is the best way to go in autumn.

Fukuoka City Area

Nokonoshima Island Park

Nokonoshima Island Park is known as a famous flower spot where seasonal flowers bloom throughout the year in its vast grounds. With the Genkai Sea in the background, light pink and dark pink cosmos bloom, creating a beautiful contrast with the sky. The best time to see them is in early October, but in the area where you can see Genkai Island, there are late blooming varieties that bloom until mid-November.

• Season: early Oct. ~ mid-Nov.

• Approx: early blooming 500,000, late blooming 300,000

• Open: 9:00~17:30 (Sun., hol., open until 18:30)

• Closed: Never

• Entry fee: Adult ¥1,200, ES & JHS ¥600, over 3 y.o. ¥400

• Access: Ride the ferry from Meinohama Ferry Terminal to Nokonoshima (approx. 10 min.), then catch the bus from Nokonoshima Ferry Terminal heading to “Island Park” (approx. 15 min). Get off at the last stop.

• Nokonoshima, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-881-2494

• http://www.nokonoshima.com

Uminonakamichi Seaside Park

Umi-no-nakamichi is a national park surrounded by two oceans, Hakata Bay and Genkai Sea. In this vast park with a total area of 300 hectares, seasonal flowers bloom throughout the year, and there is a corner where you can interact with animals such as squirrel monkeys and capybaras. In the fall, 1.2 million cosmos bloom, and in addition to pink and white cosmos, dark yellow cosmos also bloom, and from the middle to the end of October, red kochia is in full bloom.

* Facilities temporarily closed until Sep. 30, 2021 due to the declaration of a state of emergency

• Season: early Oct. ~ late Oct.

• Approx: 1,200,000

• Open: Mar. ~ Oct 9:30~17:30, Nov. ~ Feb. 9:30~17:00

• Closed: 12/31, 1/1, the first Mon. of Feb. and the following day

• Entry fee: Adult ¥450, over 65 y.o. ¥210, free of under JHS

• Access: Get off at JR Saitozaki Sta.

• 18-25 Saitozaki, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-603-1111

• https://uminaka-park.jp/en/

Susenji Civic Fureai Hiroba

About a 30-minute subway ride from Hakata Station, there is a cosmos field with excellent access on the south side of Susenji Station on the JR Chikuhi Line. There are about 200,000 cosmos trees grown by local farmers along the Nishi Kyushu Road. It is a place of recreation and relaxation that people in the neighborhood look forward to every year.

• Season: mid-Oct. ~ early Nov.

• Approx: 200,000

• Open: 24h

• Free entry

• Access: Take the JR Chikuhi line to “Chikuzen-maebaru” from Hakata Sta., get off at “Susenji”

• South side of JR Susenji Sta., Susenji, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-806-1181 (JA Fukuoka City Susenji Branch)

Kurume City

Cosmos Road

Among the famous cosmos spots in Fukuoka Prefecture, the Cosmos Road in Kitano-machi is a popular spot that attracts many visitors during the season. In October, when the best time to view the cosmos is in full bloom, the cosmos covers about 3.5 km of the bank of the Jinya River, a tributary of the Chikugo River. This scenery has been recognized as one of the 100 best flower landscapes in Japan to leave behind in the future.

• Season: early Oct. ~ early Nov.

• Approx: 500,000

• Open: 24h

• Free entry

• Free parking available: 102 spaces at Cosmos Park Kitano

• Access: Get off at Nishitetsu Amagi line “Kitano Sta,” 5 min. on foot from there

• Jinyagawa-river, Imayama, Kitano-machi, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• 0942-78-3569 (Industrial Promotion Division, Kitano General Branch Office, Kurume City)

• https://welcome-kurume.com/spots/detail/4fd15c2f-7edd-4021-a852-cfa069c3d49d

Dazaifu City

Kanzeonji Temple

Founded in 746, Kanzeonji Temple has a history of over 1200 years. The temple is said to be the oldest in Japan and houses a national treasure, the Buddhist bell, and many other important cultural assets. The temple is located on the same plot of land as the ruins of the Dazaifu Government Office Ruins, popularly known as “Tofuro Ato,” and it takes about 30 minutes to walk to Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine.

Photo by Dazaifu City

• Season: mid-Oct. ~ early Nov.

• Approx: 700,000

• Open: 24h

• Free entry

* If you want to enter Kanzeonji Temple, there is a fee. Adults ¥500, college & HS ¥300, JHS & ES ¥150, 9:00-17:00.

• Free parking available: 45 spaces (Kanzeonji Temple)

• Access: Get off at Nishitetsu Dazaifu line “Gojo Sta,” 10 min. on foot from there

• 5-6-1 Kanzeonji, Dazaifu City, Fukuoka

Onga

Mizumaki-machi Cosmos Park

Cosmos has become the symbol of Mizumaki Town. The town is decorated with cosmos everywhere, including vending machines with original cosmos designs and maintenance hole covers with cosmos on them. Cosmos grown by local volunteers bloom from late October, and a pink cosmos road appears along the Onga River for about 7km. Usually, nearly 5 million cosmos trees bloom, but the area has been expanded this year, and about 6 million cosmos trees are scheduled to bloom. The growth of the cosmos will be updated on the official blog.

• Season: late Oct. ~ early Nov.

• Approx: 6,000,000

• Open: 24h

• Free entry

• Free parking available: 300 spaces

• Access: 6 min. by car from JR Mizumaki Sta.

• 12 Mizumaki-machi, Onga, Fukuoka

• 093-201-4321 (Environment Division, Mizumaki Town Hall)

• https://bit.ly/3lp7Bb0

Tagawa

Oto Sakuragaido Flower Garden

This is a roadside station with a shop selling local agricultural products and a hot spring facility called “Tennen Onsen Sakura-kan.” In addition to the 100-million-yen luxurious toilets, the station also has a flower garden where seasonal flowers bloom throughout the year. Rape blossoms bloom in spring, sunflowers in summer, and cosmos in autumn. In the center of the field, there is an 8-meter high observatory where you can enjoy a 360-degree panoramic view of the cosmos blooming all around.

Photo by Oto Sakuragaido facebook

• Season: mid-Oct. ~ late Oct.

• Approx: 100,000

• Open: 9:00~17:00 (opening time of the observatory)

• Closed: irregular

• Free entry

• Free parking available: 500 spaces

• Access: Take the free community bus from JR Tagawa-Ita Sta., get off at Ropponmatsu bus stop.

• 1339 Imatobaru, Oto-machi, Tagawa-gun, Fukuoka

• 0947-63-3000

• https://bit.ly/3hmHJMe

