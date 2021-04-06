Fukuoka City has announced that it is starting its vaccination program for a portion of elderly residents from April 12. It is expected that all elderly residents will receive a notice and voucher for vaccination from the city later this month.

Who can get a vaccine?

Anyone aged16 and above, including non-Japanese residents.

However, the government is administering vaccines in the following order:

1) health care professionals and others who provide medical treatment for COVID-19 patients and others directly;

2) persons aged 65 and above; and

3) staff who interact directly with people having underlying conditions or users of elderly care facilities.

How much does it cost?

Free of charge.

Is it the obligation to get vaccinated?

No. While the Act imposes a duty of efforts to get vaccinated[1], there is no penalty to opt-out of vaccination for any reason. Pregnant women are exempted from the obligation of efforts.

Can we choose a vaccine?

No. Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccines will be given, according to the supply situation.

Is there financial compensation if vaccination caused a serious problem?

The Act offers remedies for health damages caused by the vaccination[2]. This applies not only COVID-19 vaccines but also any vaccines under the Act.

For more detail on the COVID-19 vaccination in Japan, the government offers information in English here.

Note:

[1] Article 9 of Immunization Act (Act No. 68 of 1948)

[2] Article 15 or thereafter

Disclaimer: While every effort has been made to ensure that the information on this article is accurate at the time of posting, it is not intended to provide legal advice as individual situations will differ. If you do require advice or wish to find out more about the information provided and related topics, please contact the author.

Text by: Atty. Atsushi Miyake of Miyake Law, April 2021.

