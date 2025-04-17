Fukuoka is buzzing with energy—home to delicious food, a thriving startup scene, and a rising profile both in Japan and overseas. With a population projected to peak at around 1.7 million by 2040, this perfectly sized city continues to draw people from all walks of life seeking new ideas and fresh inspiration.

As people come and go, new perspectives take root, and everyday life is rediscovered through a different lens. That’s what makes Fukuoka so endlessly fascinating. In this one-day course, we’ll guide you through the now of Fukuoka—highlighting its creative spirit through themes like #independent, #craft, #smallbatch, and #locallymade.

Getting There:

• ~8:00 AM – Start your morning with coffee at a 7:00 AM espresso stand

• 8:30–9:30 AM – Explore the nearby Yanagibashi Rengo Market, known as “Hakata’s kitchen”

• ~10:00 AM – Take the subway from Watanabe-dori Station (Nanakuma Line) to Kushida Jinja Station

• Explore: Kushida Shrine → Kawabata Shopping Arcade → Reisen-so

• ~2:00 PM – Stroll through the surrounding temple and shrine district

• Visit: Maison Hakoshima

• ~3:00 PM – Take a break at Aozora Brewery

• ~5:00 PM – Walk to ACROS Fukuoka (about 15 minutes)

• Walk past Fuku-Haku Deai Bridge and Tenjin Central Park

• ~5:30 PM – Visit Unagi no Nedoko (ACROS Fukuoka branch)

▷Google Map: A Day Experiencing Fukuoka’s Craft Scene

Kick off your first morning in Fukuoka at this early-opening espresso stand, a local favorite for coffee lovers. Tucked behind the counter is a compact gallery space that hosts rotating exhibitions and events, showcasing artists from both Japan and abroad. It’s the perfect blend of caffeine and creativity to start your day.

TAG STÅ ESPRESSO STAND & GALLERY

• 1-7-11 Haruyoshi, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka

• Hours: 7:00–20:00

Yanagibashi Rengo Market

Just steps from the espresso stand, you’ll find Yanagibashi Rengo Market—better known as Hakata’s kitchen. A favorite among local chefs and home cooks alike, this lively market is packed with fresh seafood stalls, colorful produce stands, traditional wagashi shops, and cozy little eateries. It’s a tightly packed treasure trove of flavors, perfect for a quick stroll and a taste of everyday Fukuoka.

Transit Tips

Weekday rush hour in Fukuoka peaks around 9:00 AM, so it’s best to avoid traveling at that time if you can.

Kushida Shrine, Kawabata Shopping Arcade & Reisen-so

Hop off at Kushida Shrine Station and step straight into Hakata’s historic old town. Begin with a visit to Kushida Shrine, then wander through the lively Kawabata Shopping Arcade—home to around 100 shops that capture the unique flavor of Hakata culture.

Just a block behind the arcade, you’ll find Reisen-so, a retro apartment building from 1958 that oozes Showa-era charm.

Now home to artists’ studios, galleries, and photo spaces, this nostalgic building welcomes casual visitors to explore its creative corners. In 2024, it was recognized as Japan’s first postwar, privately built reinforced concrete apartment to be named a National Registered Tangible Cultural Property. Still very much in use, Reisen-so stands as a rare example of a building that honors its past while embracing the present—often hosting exhibitions and cultural events.

Opened in July 2022, this microbrewery has already made a name for itself—earning back-to-back gold medals at the International Beer Cup. Their lineup includes four original craft beers, along with a rotating selection of seasonal and guest brews. Whether you go for a single glass or a tasting flight, it’s a great spot to wind down and sample some of Fukuoka’s freshest pours.

Aozora Brewery

• 2F, 4-28 Tenya-machi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka

• Hours: 12:00–23:00 (Sat/Holidays from 15:00, Sun until 20:00)

• Closed: Irregular

Maison Hakoshima

• 12-2 Gokusho-machi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka

• Hours: 11:00–17:00

• Closed: Mondays

This flagship shop breathes new life into Hakozaki Shima—a traditional striped textile once woven in Fukuoka’s Hakozaki district before the war. Alongside exhibitions and beautifully crafted clothing made from their original fabrics.

This thoughtfully curated shop shines a spotlight on the past and present of Fukuoka’s craftsmanship. You’ll find their signature MONPE pants made with traditional Kurume kasuri fabric, alongside ceramics, bags, and accessories crafted using Hakata-ori weaving techniques. Every item is carefully chosen with a modern sensibility, offering a fresh take on timeless local traditions.

Unagi no Nedoko (ACROS Fukuoka branch)

• 1F, ACROS Fukuoka, 1-1-1 Tenjin, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka (Inside Takumi Gallery)

• Hours: 10:00–19:00

• Closed: Tuesdays



>> View the Map on this larger map