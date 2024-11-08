Cycling Beppu & Yufuin: Mountains, Hot Springs, and Rice Terraces

Text and photos by: Tim Muzik

Welcome to the third post in our cycling series! Today, we’re taking the bikes on a train journey to the iconic hot spring town of Beppu. While most visitors come to unwind in the famous onsen and tour the bubbling “Hells,” Rachel and I are here for a different kind of adventure—a challenging 75 km loop around Mt. Yufu through rugged Oita terrain, featuring 1,800 m of climbing. If you’re up for stunning lookouts, volcanic peaks, and rice terraces, skip the hot springs and spend the day climbing with us!

We’d love to hear your feedback, suggestions, or requests for future rides—feel free to email us at cycling@fukuoka-now.com

Route Overview

Route Highlights: Beppu hot springs, Mt. Tsurumi, Mt. Yufu, Yufuin Floral Village, Kinrin Lake, Uchinari Rice Terrace, Torigoetoge Loop Bridge

Length: 75 km

Climbing: 1,800 m

Konbini Calories: 13 onigiris

GPX File: Download

Getting There: From Hakata to Beppu

The journey begins by navigating Friday night rush-hour to Hakata Station, where we pack our bikes into rinko bags. Traveling with bikes on Japanese trains is surprisingly easy—just pop the bike into a rinko bag and stash it behind the last seat in any car. No extra ticket is required, just a small investment (about ¥4,000) in a rinko bag, which you can find at most bike shops.

The two-hour train ride from Hakata to Beppu on the JR Limited Express Sonic has some incredible views, with a fun twist: the train switches directions in Kitakyushu. Everyone flips their seats, so you’ll need to adjust your bikes to avoid surprising any passengers with a bike in their lap!

Welcome to Beppu: The Gateway to Oita’s Mountains

Beppu is home to the most natural hot springs of any town in the world, which is clear as soon as you step out of Beppu Station—there’s even a hot spring to dip your fingers in! You’ll also see the bronze statue of Aburaya Kumahachi, known as the “Father of Beppu Tourism,” welcoming visitors to town.

Beppu offers plenty to explore, from its retro shotengai (shopping arcade) and dining options to Beppu Brewery and the rooftop BBQ at Beppu Tower. We made sure to fuel up here, preparing for a big day in the mountains ahead!

The Ride Begins: Climbing to the Beppu Balcony Road

Fueled up and motivated, we set out early to beat an afternoon rainstorm. The ride starts with a grind up to the Beppu Balcony Road—a mountain route clinging to the city’s edge, offering incredible views of the steam-filled skyline, the Kunisaki Peninsula, Takasiyama, and the coast below. In the distance, you can even see the peaks of Shikoku reaching toward Kyushu. The grassy slope of Ogiyama is particularly striking, known for the annual Ogiyama Fire Festival, when the mountainside is set ablaze to promote spring blooms.

Route 500 and a Glimpse of the Tour de Kyushu

The balcony road meets National Route 500, taking us past the military training grounds of Jumonjibaru and offering expansive views of peaks near Usa in the distance. During our ride, we saw signs marking the route for the Tour de Kyushu’s first stage, which was a good excuse to pick up the pace and feel like pro cyclists! We stopped briefly at Crane Horse Riding Club to take in the views of Mt. Yufu, a peak that we’d soon be circling.

Descending into Yufuin

We then hopped onto Oita Prefectural Route 617 for a winding 350 m descent into Yufuin, a welcome break from all the climbing. Yufuin is famous for its quaint streets lined with cafes and bakeries. After dodging a few horse-drawn carriages, we settled on a local bakery offering treats steamed in the local onsen waters—a perfect mid-ride snack!

The Climbs of Aso Kuju National Park and Sagiridai Overlook

After a quick stop at Kinrin Lake, the route continues up Route 216, winding its way toward the edge of Aso Kuju National Park and the Sagiridai Overlook. This section feels like a true alpine climb, with sweeping views of the valley below. Cycling in Kyushu truly rivals the famous mountain ascents of Europe, with the added bonus of warm 7-Eleven cookies and ramen at the end of your ride!

Circling Mt. Yufu and the Descent Back to Beppu

After climbing to the southern edge of Mt. Yufu, where we joined a throng of hikers preparing to scale the peak, we started the descent back to Beppu. At the Beppu City road sign, I couldn’t resist blasting ahead of Rachel to claim a “victory” at the city line.

Instead of taking Route 11 straight back, we veered onto Route 620 for an extra challenge. This extension took us through Uchinari’s rice-terraced roads, where we passed the Yufugawa Canyon. These beautiful but steep climbs added a final dose of suffering to the ride.

Uchinari Rice Terraces and the Final Push Back to Beppu

Continuing on Route 11 back to Beppu would make for a great loop, putting you back in the city feeling energized and ready for another night out. Rachel and I, however, opted for a tougher route, taking a right turn onto Route 620 to ensure we returned to the hotel completely exhausted. The small, winding roads lined with Uchinari’s picturesque rice terraces add an unforgettable extension to the ride.

For those without cycling cleats, a stop at Yufugawa Canyon is well worth it before heading back toward the city. After a few final, grueling climbs, we rejoined Prefectural Road 51 for the last descent. This section treats you to the Torigoetoge Loop Bridge, an engineering marvel that loops 360 degrees to manage the steep mountain grade, sending you toward Beppu slightly disoriented but exhilarated!

Refueling in Beppu: A Taste of Oita’s Flavors

Before returning to the hotel, we stopped for a pre-nap meal at a ramen shop that serves up Oita’s famous Bungo Lime with the local soy sauce. I also tried the “Jigoku Chips” inspired by Beppu’s “Hells”—a fiery snack that didn’t do my calorie deficit any favors. Perhaps another round at Beppu Brewery was in order?