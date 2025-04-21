Experience the best of Fukuoka in one day using local transportation—trains, ferries, and buses. This one-day itinerary begins with a traditional morning ritual at Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine, followed by a taste of Fukuoka’s vibrant coffee culture at a specialty café. In the afternoon, hop on a ferry to a nearby island for a scenic seaside cycling adventure.

Itinerary Overview

• Duration: Approx. 8–10 hours (7:00–17:00)

• Route: Tenjin >> Dazaifu (Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine) >> Yakuin (Coffee) >> Shikanoshima (Lunch & Cycling) >> Hakata Port Tower

Getting Around

• 7:00 Departure: Nishitetsu “Fukuoka (Tenjin)” Station → Nishitetsu “Dazaifu” Station

• 8:30 Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine – Morning Ritual

• Around 10:00: Depart Dazaifu → Nishitetsu “Yakuin” Station (approx. 30 min)

• Around 10:30: Coffee break (approx. 1 hour)

• Around 11:30: Nishitetsu Bus from “Watanabe-dori 1-chome Denkibiru Kyoso-kan” → “Hakata Wharf (Bayside Place)”

• Board ferry to Saitozaki → Shikanoshima (approx. 60 min)

• Early afternoon: Arrive at Shikanoshima

• Hakata Port Tower

▷Google Map: Discover Fukuoka by Train, Ferry, and Bus – From Morning to Night

Start Your Day with a Sacred Ritual in a Stunning Temporary Shrine

Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine, dedicated to the deity of learning, attracts visitors from across Japan as the head shrine of over 10,000 Tenmangu shrines nationwide. Currently undergoing a three-year renovation of its main hall, the shrine features a striking temporary structure designed by renowned architect Sou Fujimoto. Blending nature, architecture, and spirituality, this extraordinary hall is only available for a limited time.

Every morning at 8:30, shrine priests conduct the Chohai Shinji (Morning Worship Ceremony), which is open to all visitors.

Be sure to visit the shrine’s museum, which is hosting a special exhibition that explores the creation of this temporary hall through blueprints, models, and photos.

Special Exhibition: “Sou Fujimoto – The Story of the Dazaifu Tenmangu Temporary Hall”

• Dates: August 10, 2024 – September 15, 2025

• Venue: Dazaifu Tenmangu Museum

• Closed: Mondays

• Admission: ¥500 (Students: ¥200 / Children: ¥100)

Located about a five-minute walk from Dazaifu Station along the main approach, the shrine grounds are filled with cultural and artistic treasures, including contemporary architecture and art installations from various eras.

Savor Fukuoka’s Coffee Culture

Hop back on the train and get off at Yakuin Station, one stop before Tenjin. This area is home to some of Fukuoka’s most renowned specialty coffee shops. Many started out as mobile vendors or small independent cafés and have grown into nationally recognized brands. Fukuoka is also home to award-winning baristas and roasters who have gained international acclaim. Each shop offers a unique vibe and a taste of the city’s energetic coffee scene.

Recommended Specialty Coffee Shops:

1. manucoffee roasters – Kujira Branch

1-18-28 Shirogane, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

10:00–19:00

2. COFFEE COUNTY Fukuoka

1-21-21 Takasago, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

11:00–19:30

3. REC COFFEE – Yakuin Station Branch

1-1-26 Shirogane, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Mon–Thu: 8:00–24:00 / Fri: 8:00–25:00

Sat: 10:00–25:00 / Sun & Holidays: 10:00–24:00

Island Adventure by Ferry

Fukuoka is home to several islands easily accessible by ferry. For this itinerary, we recommend taking a ferry to Shikanoshima, an island connected to the mainland by a narrow road. Located at the mouth of Hakata Bay, this 11-kilometer-long island is famous as the discovery site of Japan’s only National Treasure gold seal, the “King of Na of the Han Dynasty.” Shikanoshima offers stunning coastal views and flat, cyclist-friendly roads—perfect for a leisurely ride.

Shikashima Cycle

• 417-1 Shikanoshima, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka (next to Shikaumi Shrine Torii)

• 9:00–18:00

After enjoying lunch and cycling, you can return via the same ferry or take a direct bus back to Tenjin.

End the Day with a View from Hakata Port Tower

Wrap up your day at Hakata Port Tower, one of Fukuoka’s iconic landmarks. From the 70-meter-high observation deck, enjoy a panoramic 360-degree view of the city and Hakata Bay.

Hakata Port Tower

• 14-1 Chikkohonmachi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 10:00–20:00 (Last admission: 19:40)

• Closed: Wednesdays

Money-Saving Tips

Foreign visitors can take advantage of the Fukuoka Tourist City Pass, which offers unlimited rides on buses, trains, subways, and ferries for one day!

Additionally, the Fukuoka City Subway offers a daily fare cap of just ¥640 when paying by credit card touch payment. This deal is available to everyone, including Japanese residents and foreign nationals.

Fukuoka Tourist City Pass

This exclusive one-day pass for foreign travelers offers unlimited rides on six types of public transportation: Nishitetsu buses, Showa buses, JR Kyushu trains, Nishitetsu trains, subways, and municipal ferries. Passholders can also enjoy discounts at various Fukuoka attractions. Tickets are available at major sales locations or online via the My Route app.

Pricing:

• Fukuoka City Area: Adults ¥2,500, Children ¥1,250

• Fukuoka City + Dazaifu: Adults ¥2,800, Children ¥1,400

• https://gofukuoka.jp/citypass.html

Where to Buy:

Available at Nishitetsu Tenjin Highway Bus Terminal, Hakata Bus Terminal, Fukuoka Airport Bus Terminal, Nishitetsu Fukuoka (Tenjin) Station, Hakata Port International Terminal, and various subway customer service centers. Hakata Station Tourist Information Center, Fukuoka City Tourist Information Center (Tenjin), Fukuoka Airport International Terminal Tourist Information etc.



