Factory Fresh Sweets – Ishimura Manseido

Ishimura Manseido moved their baked western-style confectionery Bon Cinq sweets production to a new location in Onojo this March. Yesterday they opened a direct sales counter between noon and three o’clock four days a week (Tuesday through Friday.)

Three kinds of freshly baked sweets are sold (warm from the oven) directly in front of the factory at special low prices.

For example, six Vintage Ange cupcakes usually are priced at ¥1,058, but we got them for just ¥389! The factory is in an industrial zone, so keep your car windows open, and you’ll find it by the sweet smell!

Ishimura Manseido Onojo Factory

2-12-38 Nakahata, Onojo City, Fukuoka

Tel.: 092-404-0400

Open: Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri.

12:00~15:00