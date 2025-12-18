A Fresh Look at Taipei, Just 2.5 Hours from Fukuoka

A 2-night / 3-day trip into the city locals love

Just two and a half hours from Fukuoka, Taipei is one of the easiest overseas escapes you can make. The capital is famous for its must-see classics, but the real charm begins once you wander beyond them. No matter how many times you visit, Taipei always has something fresh to uncover.

For this feature, our Taiwan-loving Fukuoka Now staffer took a solo 2-night, 3-day trip and hand-picked places, tastes, and travel tips you’ll want to work into your next itinerary.

A short flight, a compact city, and endless great food—Taipei squeezes so much “local fun” into every corner. Here are the spots and bites from the trip that left the biggest impression.

Local Taipei Spots You’ll Want to Add Next Time

Maokong: A green escape just an hour away

Maokong (猫空), tucked into the hills about an hour from central Taipei, is home to Wenshan Baozhong tea and Tieguanyin—two of Taiwan’s signature teas.

The area’s rolling tea fields and quiet paths make it perfect for a slow, refreshing wander.

From the MRT Wenhu Line’s final stop, Taipei Zoo, transfer to the ropeway for a breezy 30-minute ride above the hills. The Maokong Gondola (4.03 km / NT$180 one way) glides along as if floating.

Add NT$50 and you can ride the glass-floored “Crystal Cabin” for an extra thrill.

Note: closed Mondays for maintenance, except the first Monday of each month.

The area is dotted with tea houses and cafés serving local teas, tea-leaf fried rice, dumplings, and other tea-inspired dishes.

Don’t miss the Tieguanyin soft-serve at Maokong Teahouse (猫空茶屋)—surprisingly rich and wonderfully fragrant.

Well-maintained hiking trails let you pair nature and snacks in one easy outing.

Nanmen Market: Taipei’s kitchen, refreshed

Nanmen Market (南門市場), a beloved traditional market with more than 110 years of history, reopened in 2023 after a major four-year renovation.

The facelift upgraded hygiene and safety while keeping the market’s old-school energy intact. Best of all, it now connects directly to MRT Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall Station.

Step inside and you might think you’ve walked into a department store basement—but the lively shouts, crowded stalls, and irresistible aromas quickly remind you where you are.

Nearly 250 vendors sell everything from fresh meat and seafood to fruit, dried goods, Chinese pastries, and sauces.

A fun way to enjoy the market: buy several ready-to-eat dishes and take them back to your hotel.

Downstairs, the food court gathers many Taiwanese favorites and is busy from morning to night.

Dadaocheng Pier: Riversides, sunsets, and a good breeze

A short walk west of Dihua Street’s historic wholesale district brings you to Dadaocheng Pier (大稲埕埠頭), a riverside space with open plazas, walking paths, and cycling routes. It’s one of the city’s favorite spots to relax—especially at sunset.

If you try one thing here, make it cycling.

Taiwan’s YouBike system has stations throughout the city, and even short-term visitors can easily use it by registering a credit card in the official app. Once activated, you get a 5-day rental period. Inside Taipei City the fee is just NT$10 per 30 minutes.

Ride along the river for a perfect combo of breeze, speed, and skyline views.

After dark, the container-style market opens along the water. Grab a snack, stroll the riverfront, and enjoy the cooler evening air.

The entrance is marked by Water Gate No. 5.

A Relaxed Local Food Crawl

Taiwan is a paradise for small bites—“xiao chi”—the light meals and snacks sold at food stalls and casual diners. Ideal for anyone who wants to try everything but has limited stomach space. Here are some easy, satisfying picks our staff found along the way.

Zongzi (Rice Dumplings)

Zongzi is a traditional Taiwanese dish of glutinous rice stuffed with meat, mushrooms, or other fillings and wrapped in bamboo leaves. Cooking style varies by region: steamed in the north, boiled in the south.

A standout is Wang Ji Fucheng Zongzi (王記府城肉粽), a stall famous among locals. The owner is from Tainan, and the southern-style seasoning leans slightly sweet. The boiled zongzi is sticky yet silky, with rice that almost melts.

The Ximen branch stays open until 2 am—perfect for a late-night bite between explorations.

Steak, Taiwan-style

In Taiwan, steak is everyday food. You’ll find “牛排” signs everywhere, from restaurants to night-market stalls.

One fun example is the steak stand at Ningxia Night Market (寧夏夜市), where thick slices are grilled on a hot iron plate, doused with a sweet sauce, and served with spaghetti and a fried egg—the classic Taiwanese style.

Shui Jiao (Boiled Dumplings)

Another must-eat beyond xiaolongbao: boiled dumplings.

At Hong Shui Jiao Beef Noodles (鴻水餃牛肉麵) in Shuangcheng Street Night Market (雙城街夜市) near MRT Zhongshan Elementary School, locals line up nonstop.

Their garlic chive dumplings are boiled to order, with springy skins and juicy fillings. Dip them in grated garlic and soy sauce and you’ll finish ten in no time.

Taiwanese Toast & Sandwiches

Taiwanese breakfast culture is deep and delicious—soy milk shops, rice rolls, and toast cafés fill the city.

Zhen Fang (真芳), a charcoal-grilled toast shop, is known as Taiwan’s No.1 breakfast spot.

Office workers crowd in for its signature sweet-savory toast packed with homemade peanut butter, seasoned pork, cheese, and a thin egg. Add a classic “dan bing” (egg crêpe) for a filling morning start.

Another icon is the sandwich from Hong Rui Zhen (洪瑞珍), founded in 1947. Simple but unforgettable: fluffy bread layered with slightly sweet mayo, butter, ham, egg, and cheese in perfect balance.

Bonus: Great Taiwanese Tea at the Convenience Store

FamilyMart stocks an impressive range of cold-brewed Taiwanese teas with whole tea leaves inside. High-quality local tea, available anytime, is a gift to travelers.

Travel Tips

Taiwan’s online arrival card becomes mandatory from October 2025 (register starting 3 days before departure).

On rainy or hot days, Taipei Main Station’s enormous underground mall (825 m) is ideal for moving around in comfort.

In-town check-in lets you drop your luggage at Taipei Main Station before heading to the airport (airlines vary).

At Taoyuan Airport Terminal 1, a spacious free lounge area is available on the 4th floor.

Direct Flights: Fukuoka ↔ Taipei (As of November 2025)

• EVA Air

• China Airlines

• STARLUX Airlines

• Tigerair Taiwan

• AirAsia Malaysia (via Taipei en route to Kota Kinabalu)

Editor’s Note

Step just a bit away from the usual sights and Taipei reveals itself: the food locals actually eat, the places they unwind, the rhythm of everyday life. Those small discoveries deepen your connection to the city.

Maybe your next free weekend is the perfect time to go.

M.I.