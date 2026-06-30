Friday Nights of Live Music and Art at Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

Enjoy live music, sip a craft beer, and explore one of Japan’s most distinctive art museums.

That’s the idea behind Live@Museum, a FREE Friday evening concert series held at Fukuoka Asian Art Museum.

Every Friday, the museum stays open until 20:00, making it easy to combine a short live performance with an exhibition visit. Concerts take place in the Art Cafe on the museum’s 7th floor, directly connected to Nakasu-Kawabata Station, making it an easy stop whether it’s raining, the middle of summer, or you’re coming from Tenjin or Hakata on foot.

Performances begin at 18:30 and last around 30 minutes, making them ideal for dropping in after work or before dinner. The Art Cafe serves its own original blend coffee, craft beer, and seasonal menu items, so you can enjoy a drink while listening to the music before exploring the galleries, which remain open until 20:00.

July’s programme features an eclectic mix of performances, from classical accordion and jazz to Gypsy swing and traditional Japanese puppet theatre. With a different genre each week, there’s always something new to discover.

Live@Museum

Dates: Every Friday from Apr. 24, 2026 to Mar. 19, 2027

Some Fridays do not feature performances. Please check the official website for the latest schedule. Time: 18:30-19:00

Venue: Art Cafe, 7F, Fukuoka Asian Art Museum (3-1 Shimokawabatamachi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka)

Access: Directly connected to Nakasu-Kawabata Station (Exits 6 & 7)

Admission: Free (no reservation required)

Official website: https://www.liveatm.jp/

Fri. Jul. 3 | 18:30

Takuya Kinoshita × Mariko Kinoshita (Classical Accordion)

An accordion duo who studied in Italy, performing everything from classical works and tango to film music.

Fri. Jul. 10 | 18:30

Kaori Nishimura × Shusaku Yamano Duo (Jazz)

A warm and intimate vocal-and-guitar performance featuring jazz standards and bossa nova favourites.

Fri. Jul. 17 | 18:30

Trio du Hot Club de FUKUOKA (Gypsy Swing)

An energetic performance of French-born Gypsy swing, known for its lively rhythms and virtuosic playing.

Fri. Jul. 24 | 18:30

Girl Talk (Jazz)

A female trio of vocals, violin, and piano presenting original arrangements of familiar Japanese children’s songs.

Fri. Jul. 31 | 18:30

Imazu Ningyo Joruri Preservation Society (Traditional Performing Arts)

Experience Fukuoka Prefecture’s designated Intangible Folk Cultural Property through an accessible introduction to the traditional art of Japanese puppet theatre.

Fri. Aug. 7 | 18:30

River & Mountain (Acoustic Guitar Duo)

An acoustic duo blending influences from rock, blues, jazz, and classical music.

Current Exhibitions at Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum is one of the few museums in the world dedicated exclusively to collecting and exhibiting modern and contemporary Asian art. Since the museum remains open until 20:00 on Fridays, it’s easy to explore the exhibitions before or after a Live@Museum performance.

How to Walk through Asian Art: East Asia Edition – A Journey Through Similarities and Differences

Until Aug. 30, 2026 (Sun.)

This collection exhibition explores modern and contemporary art from East Asia, including China, Korea, and Japan. Through works from across the region, visitors can discover both shared cultural connections and the distinctive artistic expressions of each country.

How to Walk through Asian Art: South Asia Special Edition

Sep. 19, 2026 (Sat.) – Jan. 11, 2027 (Mon., holiday)

This major special exhibition showcases contemporary art from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives. Spanning galleries throughout the museum, it offers a broad introduction to the rich diversity of South Asia’s contemporary art scene.