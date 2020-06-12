Fukuoka Beach Guide 2020

It’s summertime and the livin’ is easy in Fukuoka! It’s also the perfect time to clear your schedule and hit the beach for some sun, sand and waves. Fukuoka City ranks first amongst 21 major cities in Japan for the number of beaches (11 within 30 km of City Hall) with good water quality. But that’s just a statistic. Wait till you see all the long stretches of sandy beaches! Some are inside the city and easily accessible, but some require a bit of effort. To the rescue is Fukuoka Now’s English language beach guide with parking, public transportation info and more! Find the perfect one for you and your family and friends.

Note: When visiting beaches, please be sure to follow the rules at each location (check in advance if fireworks and BBQ are permitted – they are often NOT permitted.) Also, please take safety measures such as social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Keya (芥屋海水浴場)

Listed as one of Japan’s top 100 beaches and the location of outdoor music festival “Sunset Live” every summer – Keya is a very pleasant and well-protected cove with sandy beaches, clear waters and gentle waves. Public toilets, umi no ie (beach huts), and parking make it ideal for families. There is a fishing port and several restaurants there too.

• Shima-keya, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

• Free parking available: 200 spaces

• Toilet, beach huts (four shops) with barbecue and basic shower facilities

• Private barbecues, fireworks, and marine sports prohibited. However hand-held fireworks can be used near the beach huts.

• Access by bus: Take the Showa bus for Keya from JR Chikuzen-Maebaru Sta. (North exit) to the final stop at Keya (approx. 25 min.), then it’s 5 min. on foot to the beach

• Swimming beach: Keya Kaisuiyokujo (芥屋海水浴場)

Niginohama (幣の浜海岸)

Long, natural, and uncrowded, this is one of our favorite beaches near Fukuoka. So it’s no surprise that with its light golden sands and many pine trees, it’s listed as one of Japan’s top 100 beaches. It’s also a good area for surfing in the winter or any time there are waves. The coastal road is part of the “Sunset Road” route and it’s an excellent place to watch the sunset. On the cove just before Niginohama (walking from Nogita towards Keya) there’s Natty Dread, a rustic jerk chicken and hamburger shack. Fabulous food and drinks and a secluded swimming beach.

• Shima-keya, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

• Free parking available: 70 spaces

• Toilet

• Access by car: drive to Maebaru IC, head in the Shima direction along Prefectural Road 12. Go straight to the Hatsuno intersection and turn left at Nogita intersection. 50 min. from Tenjin.

• Access by bus to Keya: Take the Showa bus heading to Keya and get off at Kamamoto-mae bus stop. Niginohama Beach is 10 min. on foot from there. On the way you’ll walk by Nogita Beach with several shops.

• Access by bus to Nogita: Take the Showa bus to Nogita from JR Chikuzen-Maebaru Sta. and get off at the Nogita bus stop (approx. 30 min.). Then it’s about 2.5 km westward to Niginohama Beach (approx. 70 min. on foot). You can also rent bicycles at Thalia Coffee Roasters located in front of the Nogita bus stop. (Limited number bicycles, so reservations are required, available between 10:00 ~ 17:30, 2 hours ¥600, 4 hours ¥800, one-day ¥1,200)

• Swimming beach

Nogita (野北海岸)

This collection of coves with sandy beaches and clear water is becoming increasingly popular with nearby cafes and restaurants such as Hinode, (serving healthy tacos), Current (a full-scale restaurant and bakery), and Ohana (known for their set meals). The beach is also popular as a surfing point, but when the water is calm and the tide is out, its shallow waters are ideal for families. However parking fills up quickly on weekends, so it should be avoided unless you like crowds and waiting.

• Shima-nogita, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

• Paid parking available: 80 spaces (weekdays: ¥500, weekends and hol.: ¥1,000)

• Basic shower facilities, toilet

• Access by bus: Take the Showa bus for Nogita from JR Chikuzen-Maebaru Sta. and get off at Nogita (approx. 25 min.), then it’s 10 min. on foot to the beach.

• Swimming beach

Futamigaura (桜井二見ヶ浦海岸)

Excellent waves and the widest choice of cafes in Itoshima, including the legendary Sunset Cafe. Right next door is Palm Beach, and further down the road you’ll find Hona Cafe Itoshima, a shop with Hawaiian pancakes. Futamigaura is famous for Meoto-iwa, the “husband-and-wife” rock shrine which stands 150 m from the shore. It’s also ranked in the top 100 sunsets of Japan, so plan to stay until nightfall! Keen surfer? The waves here are popular amongst the more advanced surfers. Weekend traffic in the area has become very heavy and you can avoid it if you go by bicycle.

• Shima-sakurai, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

• Free parking available: 50 spaces (until 20:00. Each cafe also has their own parking lots)

• Toilet, basic shower facilities at some shops

• Access by bus: Take the Showa bus from JR Kyudai Gakken Toshi Sta. to the Futamigaura (Meoto iwa mae) bus stop (approx. 30 min.), then walk to the beach.

• Swimming beach (*beware of offshore currents)

Fukae (深江海水浴場)

A long, wide and shallow beach with clean water and white sand. Popular among families and safe for young children. From May to October, visitors can also go seine fishing to catch fish in season. (To reserve, call Fukae Kanko Hotel at 092-325-1238. (Click here for more details.)

• Nijo-fukae, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

• Free parking available: 100 spaces (until 17:00, Jul. ~ Aug. until 19:00)

• Basic shower facilities, toilet, beach huts (five shops) with barbecue facilities

• Private barbecues, fireworks, and marine sports prohibited. However hand-held fireworks can be used near the beach huts.

• Access: From JR Chikuzen-Fukae, 12 min. on foot to Fukae Kaisuiyokujo.

• Swimming beach: Fukae Kaisuiyokujo (深江海水浴場)

Nagatare (長垂)

With consistently strong winds, Nagatare is popular with windsurfers and other marine sports fans. It’s also a great place to go jogging. The beachside park has a playground, some shaded benches, and water taps. Take in great views of Hakata Harbor, Nokonoshima, and Imazu Harbor. This beach is popular because of its accessibility – it’s just a 10-minute walk from Imajuku Station.

• 1 Imajuku-ekimae, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• No parking available

• Toilet at the park nearby

• Private barbecues and fireworks are prohibited.

• Access: 10 min. on foot to the beach from Imajuku Sta. (JR Chikuhi Line)

• Swimming beach: Nagatare Kaihin Koen (長垂海浜公園)

Nokonoshima (能古島)

This nature-rich island located in the center of Hakata Bay has several beaches, the largest of which is part of Nokonoshima Campground, and has all the facilities a family with kids could want, including bungalows for overnight stays. It’s also a great place to hang out for couples and groups of friends, too. The island is just a ten-minute ferry ride from Meinohama.



Photo provided by the City of Fukuoka

• Open: 6/17 (Wed.) ~

• Nokonoshima, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• Entry fee (one-day): adult ¥1,200, ES & JHS ¥800, 3 y.o.~ ¥500 (incl. cold shower, beach hut, changing room and bus ride to the ferry; excl. hot shower and locker)

• Parking available: approx. 30 spaces (¥2,000), parking at Meinohama Ferry: 300 spaces, ¥500/day

• Basic shower facilities (hot water: ¥200/3 min.), toilet, barbecue facilities, locker (big ¥200, small ¥100), changing room

• Fireworks allowed

• Access: Take the Nishitetsu bus to the Nokonoshima Ferry Terminal. The ferry crossing takes 10 min., then take the free shuttle bus from the wharf to the Nokonoshima Campground (5 min.)

• Swimming beach: Nokonoshima Campground Kaisuiyokujo (能古島キャンプ村海水浴場)

Seaside Momochi (シーサイドももち)

Located just across the road from Fukuoka Tower, golden sands, parks, restaurants and a multitude of nearby recreation facilities make this one of Fukuoka’s favorite places in summer. Sunbathers, rollerbladers, friends playing soccer, beach volleyball, touch rugby, smoochy couples and toddlers alike vie for space on the beach and promenade. And best of all, it’s easily accessible from Tenjin in 15 minutes by bus!

• Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka / Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Parking available: 337 spots (¥300/first 2 hours, after that ¥100/30 min.; ¥1,000/five hours and over, open: 7:00~23:00)

• Basic facilities (cold water shower, toilet: free)

• Hot water shower, changing rooms, locker: These services are temporarily closed now due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

• Access: 15 min. on foot from Nishijin Subway Station. Nishitetsu buses make frequent stops in front of Fukuoka Tower as well.

• Hand-held fireworks allowed (no rockets; until 22:00)

• Swimming beach: Momochi Seaside Park (シーサイドももち海浜公園 百道浜) located on the east side of Marizon and Jigyohama

Katsuma / Shirase (勝馬／白瀬)

This charming golden-sand beach, separated from the main road by lush greenery, remains clean and unspoiled. Snorkelers and divers will prefer the rocky Shirase beach (the only diving spot in Fukuoka City), which has navigation ropes in the water leading to prime underwater sights. Search for the underwater buoy “P1” – knock on the rock and fish will gather. Enjoy a BBQ and relax at one of the umi no ie (beach huts) with a view of the Genkai and Nakatsu Islands. There are also ryokan (Japanese style hotels/inns) nearby and those who don’t want to get sandy can hang out on the lawn behind the beach instead.

(Information for Katsuma Swimming beach only)

• Katsuma, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• Parking available: 300 spaces (incl. Kyukamura Shikanoshima and beach huts. No parking in Shirase)

• Basic shower facilities (beach hut: warm shower, Kyukamura Shikanoshima: ¥200/2 min.), toilet, barbecue facilities, beach huts

• Surfing and fire-related activities not allowed

• In case of scuba diving: 092-603-6509 (Shikanoshima Fishery Cooperative) must be contacted first

• Access by bus: Take a Nishitetsu bus from JR Saitozaki Sta. to Katsuma and get off at the Katsuma-guchi bus stop (30 min.), then it’s 5 min. on foot to the beach.

• Access by ferry: Take a ferry from Hakata Port to Shikanoshima (approx. 28 min.).

• Swimming beach: Katsuma Kaisuiyokujo (勝馬海水浴場)

Shikanoshima (志賀島)

Fukuoka national treasure “Kin-in” (gold seal) was discovered in Shikanoshima. The artificial land bridge to the island leads to long, narrow, sandy beaches on the east side. Beachgoers can enjoy white sands, clear waters, and the view of Fukuoka Tower and Fukuoka Yafuoku! Dome on the horizon. It’s less than an hour from Fukuoka City by car or train, making it a popular go-to beach spot.



Photo provided by the City of Fukuoka

• Shikanoshima, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• Free parking available: 100 spaces

• Basic shower facilities (¥500), toilet, beach hut (3 shops, ¥1,300/person), barbecue facilities

• Access by bus: Take a Nishitetsu bus for Katsuma from JR Saitozaki Sta. and get off at the Shikanoshima Elementary School bus stop (10 min.), then it’s one min. on foot to the beach.

• Access by ferry: Take a ferry from Hakata Port to Shikanoshima (approx. 28 min.).

• Swimming beach: Shikanoshima Kaisuiyokujo (志賀島海水浴場)

Gannosu (雁ノ巣)

Large, golden sand dunes make this beach very unique and picturesque. Not much in the way of facilities (no showers, etc.), and not the most popular beach spot, but that might be a good thing! Definitely a place to get away from it all. Want to catch your dinner? This is a popular spot in the spring for clam digging.



Photo: Pontafon

• Gannosu, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• Paid parking available (¥300/day)

• Access: 10 min. on foot from JR Gannosu Sta.

Nata (奈多)

Facing east, this is said to be the best beach to catch the sunrise. The waves can be quite big here, even in the summer (the calm season). There’s also a beach hut, making this beach a nice place to enjoy a BBQ.

Photo provided by the City of Fukuoka

• Nata, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• Paid parking available: 1,000 vehicles (¥300/day)

• Toilet, beach hut, barbecue facilities

• Surfing allowed

• Jet skiing, scuba diving, and fireworks prohibited

• Access: 16 min. on foot from JR Nata Sta.

Mitoma (三苫)

A broad and sandy beach, so clean that the sand squeaks as you walk! No umi no ie (beach huts), so shop before you head out. The beach has clear waters and a lot of rocks to turn over to find small sea creatures, making it a great spot for children to play. The stretch between Nata and Mitoma is a popular surfing spot!

• Mitoma, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• No parking available

• Surfing allowed (surf shop on site)

• Access by train: Take the subway to Kaizuka Sta., then the Nishitetsu Kaizuka Line to Mitoma Sta. (19 min.). About 8 min. (1 km) on foot to the beach.

Fukuma / Miyajihama (福間／宮地浜)

Long, windswept beach immensely popular with surfers. There are many beach cafes in the area, lots of events throughout the summer, and you can usually count on excellent sunsets. Good for a leisurely drive! From nearby Miyajidake Shrine, there is a path going straight down to the beach known as the “Road of Light” at sunset. Best viewed from the top of stairs of the shrine.

• Open: Fukuma 7/2 (Thu.) ~, Miyajihama 7/3 (Fri.) ~

• Nishi-fukuma, Fukutsu City, Fukuoka / Miyajihama, Fukutsu City, Fukuoka

• Parking available: Fukuma 300 vehicles (free), Miyajihama 300 vehicles (at beach hut: ¥500/day)

• Basic shower facilities (Fukuma: ¥300, Miyajihama: ¥300), toilet, beach hut (Fukuma: ¥1,200/per person; Miyajihama: ¥1,000/per person), barbecue facilities

• Jet skiing prohibited

• Access by bus: Take a Nishitetsu bus from JR Fukuma Sta. and get off Shobokaikan-mae (7 min.), then it’s 10 min. on foot to Miyajihama Beach. To go to Fukuma Beach, it’s 20 min. on foot from the Fukuma Kyoku-mae bus stop, or 11 min. on foot south from Miyajihama Beach.

• Swimming beach: Fukuma Kaigan (福間海岸), Miyajihama Kaisuiyokujo (宮地浜海水浴場)

Tsuyazaki (津屋崎)

Wide, long beach also popular with families, and it has facilities including umi no ie (beach huts) and showers. The waters here are beautifully clear! Want to stay overnight? There is a minshuku (Japanese-style bed and breakfast) in the area.

• Tsuyazaki, Fukutsu City, Fukuoka

• Paid parking available: 450 spaces (¥500)

• Shower, portable toilet (during beach season only), beach huts

• Marine sports prohibited

• Access by bus: Take a Nishitetsu bus from JR Fukuma Sta. and get off at the Tsuyazakihama bus stop (12 min.), then it’s three min. on foot from there.

• Swimming beach: Tsuyazaki Kaisuiyokujo (津屋崎海水浴場)

Hit the Beach – But!

• Keep it clean: Follow the cardinal rule “leave nothing on the beach but your footprints”. That includes bottles, cans, cigarette butts… Burying them in the sand is not acceptable! Always bring a bag as there might not be trash cans, especially at the more remote beaches. Set a good example and help keep Fukuoka’s beaches beautiful.

• Fires & BBQs: With the exception of the BBQ pits set up by the local authorities, officially they are prohibited. But if you must have one, be sure to clean up.

• Party: But remember, this is Japan, not Ibiza. Topless sunbathing is not popular either. Feel free to express your culture but respect others’ too.

• Play it safe: Most beaches here do not have lifeguards, so swim with a buddy. Give consideration to tides, undertow, sharp shellfish, and ouch! those nasty jellyfish which begin to appear in mid-August. Also be aware of the scorching Kyushu sun and lightning storms – both of which can ruin your day at the beach.

Originally written in Jun. 2016, updated in Jun. 2020.

