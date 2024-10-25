Explore Fukuoka’s History and Culture: A Journey Through Time

Fukuoka, a city with over 2,000 years of history and culture, offers a unique blend of ancient traditions and modern life. This year marks the inaugural Fukuoka Heritage Week, a celebration designed to help residents and visitors alike immerse themselves in the city’s rich past. Through various events across the city, Fukuoka’s history—often hidden beneath its bustling streets—will be revealed in engaging and interactive ways.

Fukuoka: A City Shaped by Centuries of Global Exchange

Since ancient times, Fukuoka has been a gateway for international exchange. The Kingdom of Na, located here, was first recorded in Chinese chronicles as early as the 1st century. By the 7th century, Kōrokan, a diplomatic and trading hub with China, was established where today’s Maizuru Park stands. Around the same time, Dazaifu served as Kyushu’s administrative center, fostering deep ties with Kōrokan.

As trade shifted to the private sector, wealthy merchants began to thrive, and in the 12th century, Japan’s first artificial harbor was constructed in Hakata. Yet Fukuoka’s strategic importance also attracted invaders, including the Mongol empire, which attempted to conquer Japan in the 13th century. Fast forward to the Edo Period (from the 17th century onwards), and Fukuoka Castle was built on the same grounds once occupied by Kōrokan, while the nearby Ohori Park was developed from the castle’s former moat.

Fukuoka’s history is layered, with stories from different eras stacking upon each other—especially in places like Maizuru Park, where relics from ancient to modern times coexist. Imagine walking through 2,000 years of history right beneath your feet. It’s an exciting journey into the past.

Experience the Past at Maizuru Park

Maizuru Park, home to both Kōrokan and Fukuoka Castle, offers a variety of exciting events during the Heritage Week. Here’s a glimpse of the activities and exhibitions you can enjoy:

Special Opening of the Tamon Turret

One of the few remaining Edo Period structures in the Fukuoka Castle ruins, the Tamon Turret is a designated National Important Cultural Property. For a limited time, visitors can explore the rarely opened interior—free of charge.

• Dates: Weekends and holidays in October 2024, November 1–10, November 23, 24, 30

• Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Kōrokan Exhibition Hall

This hall offers a fascinating look at the excavated remains of Kōrokan, preserved as they were found. Artifacts from China and West Asia are also on display, highlighting Fukuoka’s extensive international connections.

• Free Admission

Commemorative Event

Celebrate Fukuoka’s vibrant heritage with traditional performances such as the Lion Dance and Hakata Niwaka, along with samurai and ninja shows. Visitors can also take part in tea ceremonies and try their hand at traditional crafts.

• Date: November 3, 2024

• Venue: Plaza next to Kōrokan Exhibition Hall

Ancient Board Game Experience: ‘Kariuchi’

Step back 1,300 years to play Kariuchi, an ancient board game resembling Sugoroku. Participants can also don period costumes for a truly immersive experience.

• Date: November 10, 2024

• Venue: Kōrokan Exhibition Hall

Yabusame (Horseback Archery)

Yabusame is an exhilarating event where skilled archers shoot arrows at targets while galloping on horseback. This tradition, over 400 years old, will also include a grand procession of warriors in full armor.

• Date: November 24, 2024

• Venue: Kōrokan Plaza

Other Highlights

Hakata Ori New Designs Showcase

Hakata Ori, a weaving technique that dates back to the 13th century Song Dynasty, developed its own distinct style here in Fukuoka. The annual showcase at Jotenji Temple, the birthplace of Hakata Ori, presents new designs of stunning sashes and kimonos. Visitors can also purchase Hakata Ori accessories—ideal as souvenirs. Additionally, you can experience the local Nanbou style tea ceremony, a treasured tradition in Fukuoka.

• Dates: November 15–17, 2024

• Venue: Jotenji Temple

Pokémon GO Wild Area Event

This November, Fukuoka City will be the first in the world to host the new Pokémon GO Wild Area event. Along with the excitement of new Pokémon making their debut, players can follow official routes that weave through historic sites and cultural landmarks, offering a unique way to explore Fukuoka’s rich history and vibrant food scene while enjoying the game.

• Dates: November 16 and 17, 2024

• Details: https://gotour.pokemongolive.com/gowildarea/fukuoka/