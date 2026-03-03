Fukuoka Prince Hotel Momochihama Opens on Hakata Bay

Fukuoka’s waterfront gained a new landmark this week with the opening of Fukuoka Prince Hotel Momochihama on March 17, 2026. Operated by Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide, the property marks the Prince brand’s first full-scale hotel in Fukuoka City and its fourth hotel in Kyushu. Located along Momochihama Beach, within walking distance of Fukuoka Tower and Mizuho PayPay Dome, the hotel positions itself between urban access and a true seaside setting.

Fukuoka Now attended the pre-opening reception and toured the facilities ahead of the official launch. From the outside, the building presents a restrained profile, but the interior reveals a warmer, more intentional design approach. Shared spaces are oriented toward Hakata Bay, with wide sightlines and natural light playing a central role in the overall atmosphere.

The hotel features 229 guest rooms, all facing the bay. Public areas continue the ocean-facing concept, culminating in a top-floor club lounge with expansive panoramic views. Architectural details incorporate recurring arch motifs intended to symbolize connection between guests, the local community, and the wider world. In the lobby, a large-scale installation by fourth-generation Hakata doll artist Nakamura Hirofumi anchors the space. Created under the theme “Prince of the Ocean,” the work integrates marine elements and contemporary craft, linking the property to Fukuoka’s cultural heritage.

Dining is positioned as both a guest amenity and a neighborhood draw. The fourth-floor all-day dining restaurant, Yoka Terrace, features full-height glass and outdoor seating overlooking the bay. On the ground level, Yoka Stand offers a more casual café format with terrace seating that welcomes visitors strolling along the beach, including those with dogs. The name references the Hakata dialect word yoka, meaning “good,” combined with a vacation sensibility. Management emphasized its intention for the hotel to serve local residents as much as travelers.

Event facilities further expand the hotel’s role. A 160-square-meter hall, along with two smaller rooms that can be combined, allows for meetings, receptions, and community gatherings. A gym and extended-stay friendly amenities signal that the property is designed to accommodate a range of travel styles, from short leisure visits to longer business stays.

The opening reflects Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide’s broader growth strategy. The company currently operates 95 hotels globally, with Momochihama becoming its 96th property. It has publicly stated an ambition to expand toward a 250-hotel network over the next decade. In Fukuoka, that expansion will continue with the planned opening of Ace Hotel Fukuoka in Tenjin in 2027, following the group’s acquisition of the Ace Hotel brand.

For Momochihama, long appreciated for its residential skyline and waterfront lifestyle, the arrival of an internationally recognized hotel brand signals another stage in the area’s evolution. The project underscores confidence in Fukuoka’s trajectory as a city that continues to attract tourism, business, and global attention.

Fukuoka Now looks forward to returning soon.