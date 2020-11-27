Winter Illumination Guide 2020

Nighttime comes earlier in the winter and Fukuoka City transforms into a glimmering spectacle as shops and public spaces display elaborate Christmas lights. Check out Fukuoka Now’s Illumination Guide for this year’s recommended spots. From Hakata Station area, Canal City Hakata and Tenjin area, to as far as Kitakyushu, and Nagasaki’s Huis Ten Bosch, our guide this year is bigger and better than ever! Happy holidays!

Note: due to the spread of the new coronavirus, event details may change suddenly. Please check the organizer’s official online site before making plans or heading out.

Hakata Ward, Fukuoka

JR Hakata Station: Hikari no Machi Hakata (Hakata, City of Lights)

In celebration of JR Hakata City’s tenth year anniversary, an impressive 800,000 lights form a large-scale “Silent Ale in the Starry Sky.” The gently sparkling lights around Hakata Station welcome visitors old and new. The lit up, 70 m long path on the second floor deck of JR Hakata City, “LED Sky Walk”, is also a must see. Don’t forget to check out the Christmas Market taking place at JR Hakata Ekimae Hiroba too, with European-style stalls selling Christmas goods, foods and more (Nov. 11 to Dec. 25). You might also find yourselves reflected on the big screen – make sure to wave when you do!

• 11/5 (Thu.) ~ 1/6/2021 (Wed.)

• 17:00~24:00

• Approx. 800,000 LED lights

• JR Hakata Ekimae Hiroba

• 1-1 Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka (in front of JR Hakata Sta.)

• 092-431-8484 (Amu Plaza Hakata Information)

• https://www.jrhakatacity.com/2020_illumination/

JR Hakata City Rooftop Illumination

The rooftop of JR Hakata City, Tsubame no Mori, is a great spot for panoramic views of Fukuoka City. This Christmas the area will be lit up, including the approach to Tetsudo Shrine (railway shrine). Enjoy the illuminations and ride the mini train with your little tots. Drop by with the whole family!

• 12/1 (Tue.) ~ 12/25 (Fri.)

• 17:00~22:00

• Approx. 14,000 lights

• JR Hakata City

• 1-1 Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-431-8484

• https://www.jrhakatacity.com/kids/

Hakata Riverain Christmas 2020

Christmas illuminations decorate the entire Hakata Riverain building beginning at the front entrance, decorated with a large Christmas tree and illuminations resembling icicles that appear to fall from above.

• 11/6 (Fri.) ~ 12/25 (Fri.)

• 17:00~23:00

• 3-1 Shimokawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• http://www.hakata-riverainmall.jp

Canal City Hakata: Canal Illumination 2020

CANAL CITY HAKATA 2020 Ⓒ FUKUOKAJISHO

• 11/14 (Sat.) ~ 2/14/2021 (Sun.)

• 17:00~24:00

• 1-2 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://canalcity.co.jp/news/event/2038

Chuo Ward, Fukuoka

Tenjin Chikagai: Tenchika Circus

The 590 m long north and south corridors of Tenjin Chikagai is decorated with 150 sparkling white Christmas trees for a European winter feel! Unlike many of Fukuoka’s illuminations, you need not wait till dark, as the Chikagai is lit throughout the day. The plazas of Tenjin Chikagai will also twinkle with the lights of 120,000 champagne gold-colored lights.

• 11/6 (Fri.) ~ 12/25 (Fri.)

• 17:30~24:30 (last day: ~21:00)

• Approx. 120,000 lights

• Tenjin Chikagai

• 1~3, 2 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-711-1903

• https://www.tenchika.com/

IMS: The Last Christmas 2020

For IMS, which will close next summer (end of August 2021), the theme of their final Christmas season is “THE LAST CHRISTMAS.” Illuminations measuring 12 m decorate the atrium, and a symbolic 5.5m high tree combined with fir and foliage plants to create a forest of light.

Photo by IMS facebook

• 11/11 (Wed.) ~ 12/25 (Fri.)

• 10:00~24:00

• 1-7-11 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://ims-tenjin.jp/special/202011imsending/

Sawara Ward, Fukuoka

Fukuoka Tower: Christmas Illumination 2020

Christmas illuminations began on the exterior of Fukuoka Tower on November 13. Motives of snowflakes, ribbons, and other Christmas items wrap the tower as if it is a massive box of presents.

• 11/13 (Fri.) ~ 12/25 (Fri)

• 17:00~23:00 (12/24, 12/25: ~24:00)

• 2-3-26 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.fukuokatower.co.jp/event/archives/133

Mark Is Fukuoka Momochi: LOVE 2 MUCH CHRISTMAS

• 11/10 (Tue.) ~ 12/25 (Fri.)

• 17:00~1:00

• 2-2-1 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.mec-markis.jp/fukuoka-momochi/2ndanv-xmas/

Higashi Ward, Fukuoka

Uminonakamichi Seaside Park: Uminaka Christmas Candle Night

• 12/19 (Sat.), 12/20 (Sun.)

• 17:30~21:00 (last entry 20:30)

• Park entry after 17:30: adult ¥290, 65 y.o. and over ¥210, free for JHS and under

• Uminonakamichi Seaside Park

• 18-25 Saitozaki, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-603-1111

• https://uminaka-park.jp/candle-night2020/

Kashii Kaen: Paper Cranes of Light

A total of 700,000 LED lights illuminate the entire Kashii Kaen theme park between Nov. 7 to Apr. 6, 2021, embodying prayers for a brighter future. Gigantic motives of 175 paper cranes are dotted across the park along with a 8-meter high pyramid of forty-nine shiny cranes are one of the highlights of the event. During the light-up period, visitors can remain inside the park past 17:00 without purchasing additional tickets.

• 11/7 (Sat.) ~ 4/6/2021 (Tue.)

• Closed: Thu., 12/31, 1/1, 2/24

• 17:30~20:00 (last entry 20:00)

• Admission fee: adult ¥1,100, 3 y.o. ~ JHS ¥700, free for under 2 y.o

• Kashii Kaen Sylvania Garden

• 7-2-1 Kasumigaoka, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-681-1602

• https://www.kashiikaen.com/event/archives/123

Nishi Ward, Fukuoka

Fukuoka City Yacht Harbor Illumination 2020

Enjoy Christmas illuminations at one of the leading yacht harbors in western Japan, home to about 540 large and small yachts. The yachts are colorfully illuminated and reflect beautifully on the surface of the sea.

• 12/19 (Sat.) ~ 12/26 (Sun.)

• 17:00~19:30

• 3-58-1 Odo, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• http://www.fukuoka-sailing.jp/

Kitakyushu City

Riverwalk Kitakyushu: Happy Happy Christmas!

Riverwalk Kitakyushu, the popular commercial facility and landmark near Kokura Castle, celebrates the Christmas season’s arrival with sparkling decorations. Amongst many in-shop light-ups, a fifteen-meter high Christmas tree (one of the tallest in Kitakyushu City) and a light show with the concepts of a shooting star and falling snow are must-see. Also, enjoy taking photos inside the twinkling interior of ‘Illumination ★ Mirror Room,’ which opened this year. The place is designed as if a kaleidoscope filled with cute ornaments and Santa dolls!

• 10/30 (Fri.) ~ 12/25 (Fri.)

• 10:00 ~ 22:00

• Riverwalk Kitakyushu

• 1-1-1 Muromachi, Kokurakita-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• 093-573-1500

• https://riverwalk.co.jp/event/xmas_illumination-1225-2/

Mojiko Retro: Illumination 2020

A total of 300,000 lights beautifully illuminate the historical buildings and various facilities in the Mojiko Retro area this winter season! Take a romantic stroll through the area and feel the nostalgic, retro vibe. Be sure to bring your camera to pose and take pictures at the many photo spots.

• 11/21 (Sat.) ~ 3/14/2021 (Sun.)

• 17:30~24:00 (12/31:~5:00)

• 1-12 Higashiminato-machi, Moji-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• https://www.gururich-kitaq.com/event/イルミネーション2020門司港レトロ浪漫灯彩

Kokura Station

Photo by 小倉イルミネーション facebook

• 10/30 (Fri.) ~ 1/11/2021 (Mon., hol.)

• 17:00~22:00

• 1-1-1 Asano, Kokurakita-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• http://kokura-illumination.jp/

Yanagawa City

Nishitetsu Yanagawa Station

Photo by 柳川市観光課 facebook

• 11/21 (Sat.) ~ 2/14/2021 (Sun.)

• 18:00~23:00

• Mitsuhashi-machi Shimohyaku-cho, Yanagawa City, Fukuoka

• https://www.facebook.com/yanagawa.Sightseeing.city

Tagawa

Michi no Eki Oto Sakura Kaido

Photo by 道の駅おおとう桜街道 facebook

• 11/20 (Fri.) ~ 1/31/2021(Sun.)

• 17:30~22:30

• 1339 Imatobaru, Oto-machi, Tagawa, Fukuoka

• https://www.instagram.com/ootousakurakaidou/

Nagasaki Prefecture

Huis Ten Bosch: Kingdom of Lights

©️ハウステンボス

©️ハウステンボス

• 11/1 (Sun.) ~ 5/5/2021 (Wed.)

• Sundown ~ 22:00 (last entry 21:00) *pending season

• 1-1 Huis Ten Bosch-machi, Sasebo City, Nagasaki

• http://www.huistenbosch.co.jp/event/hikari/

Originally written Nov. 2016, updated November 2020.

