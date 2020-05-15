Get Around Fukuoka the Easy Way – My Route

Whether you prefer to ride the bus, subway, train, ride a bicycle, take a taxi, walk, or any combination of those, the My Route app can suggest the best routes for you. And not only that, but you can make reservations and purchase tickets from within the same app for many of these modes of transportation. Be sure to check out their information shops, sightseeing spots, and events, too – and yes, it’s all in English.

My Route Offical Website: www.myroute.fun/en/

The app is available for download in both App Store and Google Play

Search that combines all the city’s modes of transportation.

Including bus, train, taxi, cycle share, rental car, and more.

Make reservations and payments within the app

Taxi reservations/payments and purchase and use one-day bus tickets.

Discover exactly where you want to go

Search for events, places to eat & drink, and sightseeing information.

Get your Nishitetsu Bus Fukuoka City Pass on My Route

Take the bus as many times as you want within Fukuoka City or Kitakyushu area.

Fukuoka City

6-hour: Adult ¥600, Child ¥300

24-hour: Adult ¥900, Child ¥450

Kitakyushu Area

24-hour: Adult ¥800, Child ¥400

48-hour: Adult ¥1,500, Child ¥750

Special! Buy one adult pass and get a Child (6~12 years old) pass for free

Get your Fukuoka Tourist City Pass on My Route

The Fukuoka Tourist City Pass is a convenient transportation pass offering one-day unlimited rides on buses, trains, subways, and ferries. The pass also offers special privileges at tourist facilities. You can buy this pass conveniently within the My Route App.

Fukuoka City area

Adult ¥1,500, Child ¥750

Fukuoka City & Dazaifu area

Adult ¥1,820, Child ¥910

