Explore the Glittering Night in Hakata’s Historic District

Autumn in Hakata is filled with events, and one of the most highly anticipated is the Hakata Old Town Light-Up Walk 2024: A Thousand Years of Glimmering Nights. This annual event transforms the gardens and buildings of Hakata’s historic temples and shrines with stunning illuminations, offering visitors a chance to experience the area in a completely new light. It’s a must-see for both locals and visitors, drawing crowds year after year.

What is Hakata Old Town?

During the medieval period (12th to 16th centuries), Hakata was Japan’s largest trading port and home to a thriving international community, including a Chinatown where merchants from China’s Song dynasty resided. At the heart of this bustling hub was what we now call Hakata Old Town. Many traditions and buildings from that era still remain, and the area is renowned for its numerous temples, earning it the nickname “Temple Town.” Located just a short walk from Hakata Station, the old town’s streets preserve much of their historic charm, making it a delightful area to explore on foot.

Since 2006, the Hakata Old Town Light-Up Walk has been a popular annual event. During the festival, some buildings—normally closed to the public—open their doors, and their gardens and halls are beautifully illuminated, creating a magical and artistic atmosphere. This year, 14 venues will participate over the course of four days, from November 1 to 4. The theme for this year’s lighting is ‘Dragons,’ with each venue showcasing its own unique designs inspired by this motif.

Hakata Old Town Light-Up Walk 2024: A Thousand Years of Glimmering Nights

• Dates: November 1 (Friday) to November 4 (Monday, National Holiday) Rain or shine

• Lighting Time: 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM (Last entry at 8:45 PM)

• Tickets: Same-day paper ticket ¥2,500, e-ticket ¥2,450 (Advance tickets are ¥200 cheaper for each type), Free for junior high school students and younger

• https://www.hakata-light.jp/english/

Highlights of the Event

Here are some recommended venues among the 14 participating locations. Some venues are participating for the first time this year. Unless otherwise noted, admission is required for these locations.

Jotenji Temple

Location: 1-29-9 Hakata Ekimae, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

The Buddha Hall is free, but the main hall (Hondo) requires a ticket. The temple’s rock garden, representing the waves of the Genkai Sea, is particularly beautiful, and the lighting makes the waves seem almost real. Jotenji Temple was founded by a Song Dynasty trader, Shakokumei, and is closely associated with Hakata’s summer festival, Hakata Gion Yamakasa.

Ichigyoji Temple

Location: 9-23 Nakagofuku-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Only the main gate is illuminated, but it’s free to enjoy. This temple has over 500 years of history, and the gate itself evokes a sense of its long past. Located near the Ishidogawa River, this spot is considered the gateway to Hakata.

Kushida Shrine

Location: 1-41 Kamikawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Built in the mid-8th century, Kushida Shrine is deeply cherished by the local community and is affectionately known as “Okushida-san.” While only part of the shrine, such as the Shimekake Inari Shrine, is illuminated, the large precinct offers many attractions.

Ryuguji Temple

Location: 4-21 Reisen-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Ryugu, meaning “Dragon Palace,” is the mythical undersea palace where the Dragon God resides, closely related to this year’s theme. It is said the temple was originally located closer to the sea. The temple is home to numerous mermaid legends, including a bone believed to be from a mermaid, mermaid scrolls, and even a tomb for a mermaid.

Tochoji Temple

Location: 2-4 Gokusho-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Founded by the great Buddhist monk Kobo Daishi after his return from study in China, Tochoji Temple is home to the largest wooden seated Buddha statue in Japan, the Fukuoka Daibutsu, which will be open to the public at night for the first time in two years. The lighting here is powered by clean energy generated from hydrogen.

Eijuin Temple

Location: 13-7 Gokusho-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

This lesser-known temple is participating in the event for the first time this year. It was founded in 1664 by a senior retainer of the Kuroda clan to honor his wife and children. The main hall and garden, both dating back to the temple’s founding, retain an elegant, serene atmosphere.

Kaigenji Temple

Location: 10-5 Nakagofuku-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Kaigenji Temple is home to Enma Hall, which enshrines Enma, the King of Hell. On August 16 and January 16, the temple hosts the Enma Festival, marking the days when the gates of hell are said to open. In the same compound stands Kannon Hall, dedicated to the bodhisattva Kannon, who offers salvation to all. Visitors can thus experience both heaven and hell in this unique temple.

Related Events

A variety of related events will take place during the Light-Up Walk. At Jotenji Temple’s Buddha Hall, a night market will feature udon and soba, both of which are said to have originated at this very temple. Kushida Shrine will host a jazz concert (Nov. 1–4), alongside booths offering sake tasting and food trucks. The Hakata Sennen-no-Mon Gate will set the stage for concerts showcasing classical and traditional Japanese instruments.

In addition, there will be a stamp rally, original merchandise for sale, and special perks for ticket holders at various shops and facilities around Hakata Old Town. These benefits can be enjoyed throughout the Hakata Old Town Festival, running from October 3 to November 24, allowing visitors to take advantage of the offers even after the Light-Up Walk concludes.

Hakata Old Town is also a wonderful destination during the day, so even if you miss the light-up event, be sure to explore its historic temples and charming streets.