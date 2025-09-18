A Must-Visit in Fukuoka! How to Get to Fukuoka Tower – 2025 Edition

Fukuoka Tower is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks and a favorite destination for visitors. Though it sits just a little outside the city center, the reward is spectacular views of both the sea and sky. Here’s how to get there easily from Tenjin, Hakata, and Ohori Park.

Highlights of Fukuoka Tower

Rising 234 meters, Fukuoka Tower holds the title of Japan’s tallest seaside tower. From the top-floor observation deck, 123 meters above ground, you can take in sweeping 360-degree panoramas of Fukuoka’s skyline and Hakata Bay. On a clear day, the deep blue sea and sky seem endless. Sunset paints the bay in glowing colors, while night brings sparkling city lights that stretch as far as the eye can see. After dark, the tower itself transforms with seasonal illuminations—making it worth visiting more than once.

Fukuoka Tower

2-3-26 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka City

Hours: 9:30–22:00 (last entry 21:30)

Closed: June 29 (Mon) and 30 (Tue), 2026

Admission: Adults ¥1,000 / Elementary & junior high students ¥500 / Children (4 and up) ¥200

https://www.fukuokatower.co.jp/

How to Get to Fukuoka Tower

There are two main ways to reach the tower.

The most straightforward option is the bus. Hop off at either “Fukuoka Tower (TNC Broadcasting Hall)” or “Fukuoka Tower Minamiguchi,” and the tower will be right in front of you. From major hubs like Hakata or Tenjin, bus access is especially convenient, though stops can be a little tricky to find elsewhere.

The other option is the subway. Trains connect from Hakata, Tenjin, Fukuoka Airport, Nakasu-Kawabata, and Ohori Park. Get off at Nishijin Station, and from there it’s either a short bus ride or a pleasant 20-minute walk through the lively Nishijin neighborhood. Strolling is a great way to enjoy a more local side of Fukuoka on your way to the tower.

Transportation from Main Starting Points

① From Hakata

Bus (about 25 minutes, ¥260): From Hakata Bus Terminal 1F, Bay 6, take Nishitetsu Bus #306 and get off at “Fukuoka Tower Minamiguchi.”

Subway (about 13 minutes, ¥260 + 20 min walk): From Hakata Station, take the Kūkō (Airport) Line to Nishijin Station. From Nishijin, see option ④.

② From Tenjin

Bus (about 15 minutes, ¥260): From Tenjin Expressway Bus Terminal, Bay 1A, take Nishitetsu Bus #W1 or #302 and get off at “Fukuoka Tower (TNC Broadcasting Hall)” or “Fukuoka Tower Minamiguchi.”

Subway (about 8 minutes, ¥260 + 20 min walk): From Tenjin Station, take the Kūkō (Airport) Line to Nishijin Station. From Nishijin, see option ④.

③ From Ohori Park

Bus (about 20 minutes, ¥210): From Ōhori bus stop, take Nishitetsu Bus #15 or #20 and get off at “Fukuoka Tower (TNC Broadcasting Hall).”

Subway (about 3 minutes, ¥210 + 20 min walk): From Ōhori Kōen Station, take the Kūkō (Airport) Line to Nishijin Station. From Nishijin, see option ④.

④ From Nishijin

Bus (about 10 minutes, ¥210): From Nishijin Station, Exit 7, walk to the “Nishijin-eki” bus stop. Take Nishitetsu Bus #10, #15, #54-1, or #94 and get off at “Fukuoka Tower (TNC Broadcasting Hall).”

On Foot (about 20 minutes): From Nishijin Station, Exit 1.

For the latest timetables and service information, check here:

Nishitetsu Bus (official site)

https://www.nishitetsu.jp/bus/

Fukuoka City Subway (official site)

https://subway.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/