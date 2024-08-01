Master Practical Japanese and Communication Skills in Fukuoka

Human Academy Japanese Language School is one of the largest institutions for Japanese language education in Japan, specifically designed for foreigners.

Since its establishment in Osaka in 1987 and the opening of the Tokyo campus in 1991, the school has graduated over 20,000 students. In 2024, the academy expanded further, opening campuses in Fukuoka, Kobe, Yokohama, and Nagoya, bringing the total to six campuses nationwide. Among these, the Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe campuses are designated by the Ministry of Justice to grant resident status to foreigners. The Fukuoka campus is pending approval by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. (as of July 1, 2024). This extensive network and remarkable track record mean you can trust that they know how to teach students of all levels effectively, ensuring you get the best results from the time you invest in studying. Whether you aim to attend Japanese universities, graduate schools, or vocational schools, Human Academy has a proven history of helping students achieve their goals.

The school uses its original textbook, “Tsunagu Nihongo,” which incorporates 37 years of educational expertise, continually updated with their unique teaching methods. This isn’t just a textbook; it’s a culmination of nearly four decades of teaching excellence, designed to make your learning journey effective and enjoyable.

Beyond traditional lectures, Human Academy embraces an interactive approach where students collaborate on research and presentations. Imagine a classroom where, instead of a teacher standing at the whiteboard, everyone sits together and communicates in a more natural, conversational manner—just like in real life. This method not only helps you grasp the language faster but also equips you with the communication skills necessary for daily life and business. It’s about creating a learning environment that mirrors real-life interactions, making the transition from classroom to the outside world much smoother and more intuitive.

The spacious campus spans approximately 3,000 square meters on the sixth floor of Tenjin Shoppers Fukuoka. It’s not just a place to improve your Japanese; it’s a vibrant community where international students learning Japanese share the space with Japanese students pursuing specializations in areas like gaming, programming, sports, Japanese teacher training courses, web design, nail art, and professional qualifications.

The campus includes the full-time vocational school “Human Academy” and the qualification and career advancement school “Human Academy,” creating a diverse and dynamic environment. This unique setting offers a fantastic opportunity to meet locals and immerse yourself in Japanese culture. You might even discover other areas of study that pique your interest, making it much more than just a language school—it’s an opening to a fascinating life in Fukuoka.

Meet the Team

Misaki Kitano, Head of Fukuoka Campus, and Yuui Matsushima, Chief Instructor, emphasize that Human Academy’s mission is not just to teach Japanese but to empower students to succeed in society.

They create a dynamic learning environment where students are encouraged to actively engage in speaking, thinking, and participating. The Fukuoka campus places a strong emphasis on community-integrated activities, inviting students to share their curriculum and activity preferences. This collaborative approach ensures that your learning experience is tailored to your needs and interests, making it more effective and enjoyable.

Courses Available at Fukuoka Campus (Enrollment Fee ¥11,000, Additional Textbook Fees Apply)

Comprehensive Japanese: For those who want to learn Japanese used in daily life in a balanced manner across speaking, listening, reading, and writing..

Class Lessons

– 2 days/week (3 hours/session, 8 sessions): ¥26,400/month

– 3 days/week (3 hours/session, 12 sessions): ¥39,600/month

– 4 days/week (3 hours/session, 16 sessions): ¥52,800/month

– 5 days/week (3 hours/session, 20 sessions): ¥66,000/month

*Once a week is also possible.

Group Lessons: For those who want to study together with friends or family in groups of 5 to 8 people.

– 1 day/week (1.5 hours/session, 4 sessions): ¥22,000/month

– 2 days/week (1.5 hours/session, 8 sessions): ¥44,000/month

– 3 days/week (1.5 hours/session, 12 sessions): ¥66,000/month

Private Lessons: For those who want to learn at their own pace according to their goals.

– 1 day/week (1.5 hours/session, 4 sessions): ¥46,200/month

– 2 days/week (1.5 hours/session, 8 sessions): ¥92,400/month

– 3 days/week (1.5 hours/session, 12 sessions): ¥138,600/month

JLPT Preparation (N1–N3)

– Starting August 1 (every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) 1.5 hours/session x 30 sessions): ¥75,000

Course Method: Fukuoka Campus

– Starting August 3 (every Saturday) 3.5 hours/session x 15 sessions): 9:15 AM–12:45 PM: ¥82,500

Course Method: Online or Osaka Campus

– Starting August 24 (every Saturday) 4.5 hours/session x 14 sessions): 9:30 AM–2:10 PM: ¥115,500

Course Method: Online or Tokyo Campus

*Enrollment possible at any time

– Business Conversation and Writing (1.5 hours x 40 sessions): ¥110,000

– Japanese for Job Hunting (1.5 hours x 20 sessions): ¥55,000

– Japanese for Caregiving (1.5 hours x 20 sessions): ¥55,000

Free Trial Lessons

To make learning as accessible as possible, Human Academy offers courses both in-person and online. Prospective students can take advantage of free trial lessons offered online, providing a perfect opportunity to experience the school’s unique teaching style firsthand. This allows you to get a feel for the interactive and engaging learning environment before committing to a course.

▼Free trial application (in English)

https://www.athuman.com/sysform/hajl-guidance_en/entry/

Convenient Location

Human Academy Japanese Language School Fukuoka Campus is centrally located in the vibrant Tenjin area.

The campus is nestled within the sixth floor of the Tenjin Shoppers Fukuoka building, which is home to a variety of shops, including the city-style supermarket Aeon, Muji, and the 100-yen shop Daiso. This prime location not only provides convenience for students but also enhances the overall learning experience by situating you in the heart of Fukuoka’s bustling shopping district.

Human Academy Japanese Language School Fukuoka Campus

6F Tenjin Shoppers Fukuoka 4-4-11, Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

092-285-0046

https://hajl.athuman.com/guide/fukuoka.html

*Application for approval by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is in progress (accepting international students from April 2025)