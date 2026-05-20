Blending into Everyday Life Over a Drink: Kitakyushu’s Kakuuchi Culture

Walking through Kitakyushu, you may notice people quietly enjoying a drink in the corner of a liquor store or just outside the entrance. Known as kakuuchi, the custom of drinking inside a liquor shop is one of the city’s deeply rooted local traditions.

Originally, it began as a simple and natural habit: buying alcohol and having a quick drink on the spot. People typically have just a few drinks before moving on rather than staying for hours. That easygoing sense of distance still defines kakuuchi culture today.

Behind it lies Kitakyushu’s working-class history, shaped alongside the government-operated Yawata Steel Works, which began operations in 1901. Workers finishing their shifts would stop by liquor shops for a quick drink before heading home. Over time, that everyday rhythm became part of the city’s drinking culture.

Old refrigerators, handwritten price tags, and well-used glasses still give many kakuuchi shops a lingering Showa-era atmosphere. But this is not a culture recreated for tourists. These places continue to exist as part of everyday local life. In recent years, younger generations and overseas visitors have also begun rediscovering kakuuchi as one of the closest ways to experience Kitakyushu itself.

With guidance from the Kitakyushu Kakuuchi Culture Research Association, we visit four shops, each reflecting a different side of the city.

Basic Kakuuchi Etiquette

・Most shops are standing-only. A few drinks before moving on is standard.

・In self-service shops, declare what you ate and drank when paying.

・Many shops accept cash only.

・Ask before taking photos.

A 111-Year-Old Glimpse into Kitakyushu’s Original Kakuuchi Culture

Founded in 1914, Suematsu Liquor Store is an essential part of Kitakyushu’s kakuuchi history.

Take a drink from the refrigerator and the owner quietly prepares your glass. The atmosphere comes from a respectful distance between customer and proprietor, without unnecessary conversation. Alongside dried snacks, side dishes from Tanga Market and winter oden are also available. The original style of kakuuchi — a quick drink after work — still continues here naturally.

This is not a space designed for tourists, but part of local daily life. Blending quietly into that atmosphere, even briefly, is part of the experience.

Suematsu Liquor Store

Location: 2-4-6 Muromachi, Kokurakita Ward, Kitakyushu

Hours: 15:00–21:00

Closed: Sundays and national holidays

Access: About 10 minutes on foot from JR Kokura Station

Order: Self-service from the refrigerator

Payment: Cash only

Foreign-language menu: None

A Modern Take on Kakuuchi with Craft Beer

Operated by a liquor retailer that also supplies restaurants, Sake no Nakamuraen Uomachi Store offers a more contemporary urban style of kakuuchi. Around 35 varieties of sake and eight craft beers are available, including an easy-to-try “Three-Drink Tasting Set.” The locally brewed Tanga IPA, created in Tanga Market, is especially popular.

While rooted in traditional kakuuchi culture, the relaxed atmosphere makes the shop approachable even for first-time visitors and overseas travelers.

Sake no Nakamuraen Uomachi Store

Location: 3-4-4 Uomachi, Kokurakita Ward, Kitakyushu

Hours: 15:00–21:00; Saturdays from 13:00; Sundays and holidays 13:00–20:00

Closed: Irregular holidays

Access: About 1 minute on foot from Heiwadori Station (Kitakyushu Monorail)

Order: Fill out an order sheet

Payment: Cash, credit card, QR code payment

Foreign-language menu: None

A Hidden Local Kakuuchi Beyond Mojiko Retro

Walk through the shopping street from Mojiko Retro and up the slope to find this small liquor store, operated by the same family for three generations and supported by local regulars.

Canned beer is taken directly from the refrigerator, and snack wrappers should be kept until checkout. Although located near one of Kitakyushu’s main sightseeing areas, the atmosphere inside remains thoroughly local. It offers a different side of Mojiko beyond the tourist district.

Uozumi Liquor Store

Location: 4-2-35 Kiyotaki, Moji Ward, Kitakyushu

Hours: 11:45–13:45, 15:30–19:45 (hours subject to change)

Closed: Irregular holidays

Access: About 7 minutes on foot from JR Mojiko Station

Order: Self-service from the refrigerator

Payment: Cash only

Foreign-language menu: None

An Everyday Kakuuchi in Kurosaki, Open from Morning

In business for more than 90 years, Inokuchi Liquor Store is located within walking distance of Kurosaki Station and opens from 10:00 in the morning. Inside, the simple L-shaped counter naturally draws in local regulars.

Orders are placed directly with the owner, and even first-time visitors often find short conversations starting naturally. The atmosphere reflects everyday life in the Yahata area, quite different from central Kokura. That unpretentious atmosphere itself is part of Kitakyushu’s kakuuchi culture.

Inokuchi Liquor Store

Location: 2-7-3 Kurosaki, Yahatanishi Ward, Kitakyushu

Hours: 10:00–20:00; Sundays and holidays until 19:30

Closed: Wednesdays

Access: About 6 minutes on foot from JR Kurosaki Station

Order: Directly with the owner

Payment: Cash only

Foreign-language menu: None

Blending into Everyday Kitakyushu, One Drink at a Time

Even if it’s your first time, there’s no need to feel intimidated. If you are unsure about anything, simply ask the owner or nearby customers. Have a drink for a few hundred yen, exchange a few words, and head on your way. Kakuuchi remains one of the closest doorways into everyday life in Kitakyushu.