Koshiki Ohashi – New Bridge Completed in August 2020

The Koshiki Islands are located about 45km off western Kagoshima Prefecture. A large bridge (the longest in Kagoshima Prefecture, 1,533m) was opened in August 2020, connecting Kamikoshiki Island, Naka-Koshiki Island, and Shimokoshiki Island. Kamikoshikijima and Nakakoshikijima were connected by Koshiki Daimyojin Bridge and Kanoko Bridge in 1994. Since then, the only means of transportation between Nakakoshikijima and Shimokoshikijima was by sea; but now the islanders’ dreams for 70 years have finally come true with this new bridge.

Although it is an inhabited island, it is regarded as a treasure trove of history and folklore due to its relative isolation. You can see cliffs and huge rocks formed from the stratum 80 million years ago here and there.

It takes about 40 minutes by high-speed boat from “Kawauchi Port Terminal” in Satsumasendai City, Kagoshima Prefecture, and about 70 minutes by ferry from “Kushikino Shin Port” in Ichikikushikino City, Kagoshima Prefecture.

You can also enjoy cruising and sea kayaking around the remote scenic islands designated as national parks. The cliffs and huge rocks formed from the old strata are a masterpiece, unlike the land’s scenery.