New Gourmet Zone “KUOHKA” Opens at Canal City

On July 18, 2025 (Fri.), a new dining zone, “CANAL Gourmet Street KUOHKA,” opens in the basement of Canal City Hakata’s Grand Building (Grand Hyatt Fukuoka).

The lineup features 21 establishments, including eight making their Japan or Kyushu debut and seven new concepts from well-known brands. Today, July 15, just hours after witnessing the climax of the Hakata Gion Yamakasa festival, we attended the pre-opening preview.

The name “KUOHKA” combines “kuu” (eat) and “ouka” (enjoy life), reflecting its concept: a casual gourmet street where good food is easy to enjoy.

The space is bright and open, framed by glass and water, and built around Bar FIZZ at the Grand Hyatt Fukuoka. Narrow lanes lined with eateries invite strolling and sampling—perfect for Fukuoka’s signature “hashigo” dining style (hopping from one spot to another).

A new take on grilled fish from Tokyo’s Tsukiji Aozora Sandaime.

Not your usual yakizakana, but closer to yakiniku: fresh seafood sliced for texture, seasoned with salt or citrus, and grilled right at the table. Prepared with the precision of sushi toppings and cooked to perfection.

Even the rice is special—shari seasoned with red vinegar instead of plain white rice. Expect surprises: tuna like kalbi, fugu like beef tongue, shellfish like offal. A completely new way to enjoy fish.

GB01: Yakiuo Ishikawa Hakata

• 11:00–L.O.14:30 / 17:00–L.O.22:30, Sat/Sun/Holidays: 11:00–L.O.22:30

• https://yakiuo-ishikawa.jp/

A bar for kushiage (deep-fried skewers) crafted with French techniques and Kyushu’s seasonal produce.

GB02: French Kushiage Beignet Canal City Hakata

• 11:00–L.O.14:00 / 17:00–L.O.22:00, Sat/Sun/Holidays: 11:00–L.O.22:00

• https://www.beignet-tokyo.jp/

An Edomae sushi shop from a Tsukiji fish wholesaler with 100 years of history.

Classic techniques meet creative ideas. Premium tuna from Tsukiji and local seafood from Nagahama Market. Enjoy red-vinegared sushi casually at the counter.

GB03: Tsukiji Aozora Sandaime Hakata

• 11:00–L.O.14:30 / 17:00–L.O.22:30, Sat/Sun/Holidays: 11:00–L.O.22:30

• https://tsukijiaozora-sandaime.com/

Eel and dashimaki from Nakasu’s kappo Ajimi.

Inspired by Chikugo-style “unagi seiro-mushi,” featuring soft, tender eel dishes.

GB04: Unagi no EITO Canal City Hakata

• 11:00–L.O.14:30 / 17:00–L.O.22:00, Sat/Sun/Holidays: 11:00–L.O.22:00

• https://www.instagram.com/unaginoeito/

Charcoal-grilled meats, fish, and vegetables served as set meals.

Supervised by Chef Daisuke Takubo, who held Michelin stars for seven consecutive years in Tokyo.

GB05: Sumistake irori by Daisuke Takubo

• 11:00–L.O.14:00 / 18:00–L.O.22:00, Sat/Sun/Holidays: 11:00–L.O.22:00

• https://www.instagram.com/irori_by_daisuke_takubo/

Nagoya’s acclaimed “Tout La Joie Ism” comes to Kyushu.

A bistro menu built around Amakusa ingredients, by Chef Sumoto.

GB06: Bistro Tout La Joie

• 11:00–L.O.14:00 / 17:00–L.O.22:00, Sat/Sun/Holidays: 11:00–L.O.22:00

• https://toutlajoie-ism.com/bistro-tout-la-joie

Natural wine shop and bar from “I.N.U. wines,” a pioneer in Kyushu’s wine culture.

Choose a bottle and even bring it to other KUOHKA eateries (corkage fees apply).

GB07: I.N.U.wines HAKATA

• 11:00–13:00 / 16:00–23:00

• https://www.instagram.com/inuwines/

A modern “neo-snack” bar from Miyako Island.

Everyone can enjoy snack-bar culture in a stylish setting.

GB08: Snack Thirty-Eight Hakata

• 20:00–L.O.25:30

• https://www.instagram.com/thirty_eight_snack_hakata/

A fresh take on the classic snack bar, with karaoke, sports, mocktails, and snacks.

GB09: Snack Eighty-Three Hakata

• 20:00–L.O.25:30

• https://www.instagram.com/snack83_hakata/

A gastrobar overseen by Jérôme Quilbeuf, former executive chef at three-star Sant Pau in Tokyo.

GB10: Gracia Gastrobar de Barcelona HAKATA

• 11:00–L.O.14:00 / 17:00–L.O.22:00, Sat/Sun/Holidays: 11:00–L.O.22:00

• https://canalcity.co.jp/shop/shop_type/2/detail/729

Borderless NY-style tapas and Italian by Chef Fumio Yonezawa, former sous-chef at a three-star Michelin restaurant in New York.

Enjoy original dishes that blend his global perspective with a spirit of diversity, served in a relaxed setting.

GB11: N.Y. Italian NO CODE.H by Fumio Yonezawa

• 11:00–L.O.14:00 / 18:00–L.O.22:00, Sat/Sun/Holidays: 11:00–L.O.22:00

• https://canalcity.co.jp/shop/shop_type/2/detail/731

Paris-born okonomiyaki now in Hakata.

Light, fluffy, and full of flavor, plus galettes and teppan dishes blending French flair with Japanese skill.

GB12: OKOMUSU Paris

• 11:00–L.O.14:30 / 17:00–L.O.22:30

• https://www.instagram.com/hakata.okomusu.paris/

A casual new spot from Hirao’s “Kiyoki.”

Grilled skewers, dengaku, and smart izakaya plates, plus fruit cocktails and wines curated by Asuka Sugiyama.

GB13: Kushiyaki Kohada

• 11:00–L.O.14:30 / 17:00–L.O.22:30, Sat/Sun/Holidays: 11:00–L.O.22:30

• https://canalcity.co.jp/shop/shop_type/2/detail/732

Kyushu-inspired Chinese noodles and chicken by Chef Kazuaki Kimura of Michelin-listed NOGI.

GB14: Kyushu Chinese Chicken Noodles Kimura Hanten by NOGI

• 11:00–L.O.14:00 / 18:00–L.O.22:00, Sat/Sun/Holidays: 11:00–L.O.22:00

• https://canalcity.co.jp/shop/shop_type/2/detail/734

Hakata motsunabe with a modern edge.

Also popular for wagyu sukiyaki.

GB15: Hakata Motsunabe Ikkei

• 11:00–L.O.22:30

• https://motsunabe-ikkei.com/

Seafood izakaya by the team behind Imaizumi Ikkon.

Fresh fish from Nagahama and Kurume markets daily.

GB16: Sakanamaruhide

• 11:00–L.O.14:00 / 17:00–L.O.22:00, Sat/Sun/Holidays: 11:00–L.O.22:00

• https://www.instagram.com/sakana_maruhide/

From Hirao’s popular yakitori shop “Furuya”: hormone skewers.

GB17: Motsuyaki Furuya

• 11:00–L.O.14:00 / 17:00–L.O.22:00

• https://www.instagram.com/motsuyaki_furuya/

An oyster bar with Venetian Bacaro vibes, by Carbon.

Ten kinds of oysters, supplied from top producers. The platter is a must.

GB18: Bacaro Carbon Oyster Bar

• 11:00–L.O.22:30

• https://www.instagram.com/carbonfukuoka/

A seafood izakaya specializing in Hakata’s goma-saba.

Saba sourced daily from tanks on Tsushima Island.

GB19: Kaisenya Hajime no Ippo

• 11:00–L.O.13:30 / 17:00–L.O.22:00

• https://hajimeno-ippo.info/

Pure buckwheat soba (juwari) with seasonal dishes and sake.

GB20: Nihon Soba Chojuro

• 11:00–L.O.22:00

• https://canalcity.co.jp/shop/shop_type/2/detail/721

THE CITY BAKERY, a Tenjin favorite, arrives in Hakata.

In addition to baked goods, enjoy teppan dishes featuring Kyushu ingredients.

GB21A: THE CITY BAKERY Canal City Hakata

• 8:00–22:00

• https://thecitybakery.jp/shop/article2615

GB21B: THE CITY BAKERY BAR & GRILL Canal City Hakata

• 8:00–22:30 (Food L.O.22:00)

Why KUOHKA Matters

KUOHKA isn’t just a new dining area—it’s a showcase of culinary diversity under one roof, from Edomae sushi to French-inspired kushikatsu, natural wine bars to neo-snack culture. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite, a full-course meal, or a casual bar hop, it’s designed for flexibility and discovery. Located in the heart of Canal City Hakata, KUOHKA is set to become a new go-to for locals and visitors alike.

CANAL Gourmet Street『KUOHKA』

• B1F Grand Bldg Canal City Hakata, 1-2 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 11:00~23:00 *varies by shop

• https://canalcity.co.jp/kuohka/

• Instagram: ＠kuohka_canalcity

• X: ＠kuohka_canal

Bar FIZZ reopens July 18 with a new look.

The bar inside Grand Hyatt Fukuoka will unveil an updated interior and refreshed menu, along with the return of its signature live music performances.

https://www.hyatt.com/grand-hyatt/ja-JP/fukgh-grand-hyatt-fukuoka/dining/bar-fizz