Surprises Around Every Corner: A Fun-Filled Course Around LaLaport Fukuoka

LaLaport Fukuoka is a popular destination not only for travelers but also for locals. Direct buses (¥220 one-way) from Nishitetsu Ohashi Station on the Nishitetsu Omuta Line run every 15 minutes, offering easy access from Hakata Station or Tenjin. However, the area around LaLaport Fukuoka is dotted with hidden gems worth exploring on foot, promising delightful discoveries along the way.

A Fun-Filled Course Around LaLaport Fukuoka

• Total Distance: About 4 km

• Required Time: About 70 minutes (excluding time spent at each spot)

• Main Spots: Nishitetsu Fukuoka (Tenjin) Station → (7 min by train) → Nishitetsu Ohashi Station → (23 min) → Shungetsuan Main Store → (16 min) → Yamaguchi Aburaya Fukutaro Head Office Factory → (16 min) → Royal Factory Direct Store → (5 min) → Takeshita Bakery → (3 min) → LaLaport Fukuoka

• Google Map: A Fun-Filled Course Around LaLaport Fukuoka

A roughly 7-minute ride by limited express or express from Nishitetsu Tenjin Omuta Line’s Tenjin (Fukuoka) Station (¥220 one-way). Begin your journey from the east exit near the bus rotary, to the left of the ticket gates.

Consider walking 23 minutes or using the “Charichari” share cycle available around the station.

Shungetsuan Main Store

Founded in 1890, this is the oldest noodle factory-direct udon and soba restaurant in Hakata. Offering freshly made noodles with wheat germ and bran, you can increase your portion up to three times for the same price. A popular spot known for its large servings and long lines.

• 11:00~16:00 (until 15:30 on Sat.) *Closes once noodles are sold out

• Closed: Sun. and hol.

• 1-9-12 Takeshita, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• http://www.heiwafoods.co.jp/hakataudon/shop_honten.html

• Fukuoka Now Report (2011)

Yamaguchi Aburaya Fukutaro Head Office Factory

Home to the classic Fukuoka souvenir “Mentaiko” and “Menbei,” the head office factory features a direct sales store. Alongside popular products like Mentaiko and Menbei, you can also find “Mentai France” bread baked in the adjacent bakery. The “Bargain Broken Senbei (¥500)” packed with cracked Menbei is a sought-after item available only at the factory store and select locations like LaLaport Fukuoka. The café offers set meals with Fukutaro’s Mentaiko, white rice, pork soup, and side dishes.

• Store: 9:00~17:00 / Café: 11:00~15:00 (L.O. 14:00)

• Closed: January 1

• 1-1-1 Gojikkawa, Minami-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.fukutaro.co.jp/shop_information/baiten

Royal Factory Direct Store

Next to the headquarters of Royal, the originator of family restaurants like “Royal Host” in Fukuoka, and well-known for airline meals, this outlet shop offers Western sweets, bread, frozen foods, and ice cream from Royal at a discount of 10–50% every day.

• 9:00~19:00

• Closed: None

• 4-19-1 Naka, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.instagram.com/royal_kojo_chokubaiten/

Takeshita Bakery

A long-established bakery since 1948, manufacturing and selling bread for elementary and junior high schools in Fukuoka Prefecture. Traditional bread is available at the storefront, including the day’s school lunch bread at bargain prices. During lunchtime, you can enjoy set meals in the attached café space. The fried bread available only on Fridays and days before holidays is also popular.

• Bakery: 7:30~16:00, Café: 7:30~14:30

• Closed: Sat. & Sun.

• 2-22-5 Naka, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

LaLaport Fukuoka

Opened in 2022, LaLaport Fukuoka is your final stop, marked by the sight of the life-sized ν (New) Gundam statue! The 24.8m tall Gundam statue moves to music every hour from 10:00~18:00 during the day, and every half hour from 19:00~21:00 at night, accompanied by special wall projections. For your return journey, Nishitetsu buses to Nishitetsu Ohashi Station, Hakata Station, and Fukuoka Airport are convenient.

• Shopping & Services: 10:00~21:00 / Restaurants & Food Court: 11:00~22:00

• Closed: None

• 6-23-1 Naka, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://mitsui-shopping-park.com/lalaport/fukuoka/

Life-Sized ν (New) Gundam Statue Performance Schedule (as of March 15, 2024)

• Daytime Performance: Every hour on the hour from 10:00~18:00

• Evening Performance: Every half hour from 19:00~21:00 (with wall projection)

• https://mitsui-shopping-park.com/lalaport/fukuoka/event/2718166.html

• Reference Article: New 24.8-meter High Gundam Statue Unveiled at LaLaport Fukuoka



>> View the Map on this larger map