LaLaport Fukuoka Grand Opening on April 25!

Kyushu’s newest large-scale shopping, entertainment, education, and athletic complex, LaLaport Fukuoka, opens to the public on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10:00.

It became the 17th LaLaport globally (one in Shanghai and one in Kuala Lumpur) and the first in Kyushu. Kyushu Electric Power Company, Nishitetsu, and Mitsui Fudosan collaborated on the development built on the site of Fukuoka’s former fruit and vegetable market. Based on the concept of “Encounter and Experience,” this commercial complex was designed to be a place where people can meet, connect, and experience various things. As it rests on the former fruit and vegetable market site, there’s a strong focus on food as well. The facility covers 206,400m2 or approximately 1.2 times the size of the PayPay Dome and includes nine parks for sports, gardening, barbequing, and outdoor events.

Fourteen of thirty-one restaurants make their Kyushu debut. The food zone, the largest in Kyushu (1,450 seats), is on the third floor, while on the first floor, there’s a fresh food market and eat-in space, cafes, and take-out stores. On the fourth floor, Agri-Park, there’s a BBQ zone where you can enjoy the produce offered there or cook the veggies you purchased downstairs.

Stores of interest are scattered throughout the facility, including local favorites such as Yakitori Hachibei, Fukutaro, Patisserie Georges Marceau, and the British cacao brand Hotel Chocolat.

Shopping ranges from supermarkets to apparel, home appliances, and automobiles. It includes national brands such as ZARA, DIESEL, UNIQLO, and Fukuoka-based Unagi no Nedoko and the newest addition to Fukuoka’s popular B-B-B Potters lifestyle store, “everyday homestore,” and more. MUJI will have one of the largest sales floors in Kyushu and will also sell local products such as Yame tea and local vegetables.

On the rooftops, there are full-scale running tracks, football fields, tennis courts, basketball, rental farm plots (with instruction), state-of-the-art TOHO Cinemas, Kidzania (from 7/31), Gundam Park Fukuoka, a Gundam entertainment complex – oh, and near the entrance, there’s 24.8-meter high RX-93ff New Gundam!

LaLaport Fukuoka

https://mitsui-shopping-park.com.e.act.hp.transer.com/lalaport/fukuoka/

6-23-1 Naka, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Sales and services 10:00 ~ 21:00, restaurants and food court 11:00 ~ 22:00

10 min. by direct bus from Nishitetsu Ohashi Sta. / 9 min. walk from JR Takeshita Sta.

Share bike “Chari-Chari” port available

*Campaign

The first 4,000 people per day will receive a free one-way bus ticket to LaLaport Fukuoka from Nishitetsu Ohashi Sta. during the period (4/25~5/8, 5/14~15, 5/21~22, 5/28~29). Register as a friend on “&MOVE LINE”