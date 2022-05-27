Momochi Now – Celebrate Father’s Day in Momochi!

For Father’s Day in Fukuoka – Head to Momochi!

Like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day is a holiday that originated in the United States with the idea that if there is a day to honor mothers, there should be a day to honor fathers. That sounds fair! Like in the U.S., Father’s Day in Japan is the third Sunday in June. Let’s show our appreciation to fathers who work hard for the family by giving them gifts and spending time with them.

The Momochi area has a lot to offer, from shopping and dining to tours and walks on the beach, all within a compact area that you can walk around. This month’s Momochi Now has picked out some great spots to introduce to various fathers! You can enjoy just one or combine several as a tour.

Test Drive a Tesla!

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. opened a new store in the Momochi area this spring, where visitors can learn about its products and how electric vehicles work, subsidies, and running costs. Currently on display at Tesla Fukuoka is the Model 3, smaller, simpler, and more affordable than the Model S and the Model X. The Model 3 is different from previous cars, with a simple interior that allows access to drive controls via a smartphone and a central touch screen. You can test drive two different versions of the Model 3 with different drive systems and other features, so make an appointment in advance.

Tesla Fukuoka

• 1F Mark Is Fukuoka Momochi 2-2-1, Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 10:00~21:00 (reception closes at 20:00)

• Closed: Never

• 0120-966-774

• https://www.tesla.com/ja_jp

• Test Ride Reception: https://www.tesla.com/ja_jp/event/fukuokamarkis

Not Just for Rugger Shirts!

Canterbury is a sportswear brand from New Zealand, the world’s strongest rugby nation. Starting with the world’s toughest activewear concept, the lineup includes rugby gear, workout wear, everyday items that are perfect for everyday wear, and durable and long-wearing wear and items. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing are all in one place, making it a family shopping experience for you and your father.

Canterbury Shop Fukuoka

• 4F Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk Galleria Royal Blue Street Zone 2-2-3, Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 10:00~20:00 *scheduled to be open until 22:00 on days of night games at the PayPay Dome. (6/7~6/10, 6/17, 6/24~6/26, 6/29)

• Closed: Never

• 092-844-7950

• http://www.canterburyshop.com

New BBQ menu on the exhilarating terrace seats!

An American dining restaurant with spacious terrace seating! This spring, newly added to the menu are BBQ pork ribs coated with original BBQ sauce and grilled to savory perfection. Cut the pork ribs along the bone, then grab a handful and eat them with gusto! As an official MLB (Major League Baseball) restaurant, you can watch MLB games and Softbank Hawks games on a large monitor inside the restaurant. During lunch time, the cafe offers a lunch menu of hamburgers and steaks, plus free refills of soft drinks for just an additional ¥100.

MLB café Fukuoka

• 3F BOSS E•ZO FUKUOKA 2-2-6 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 11:30~22:00 (L.O. 21:00), Sat., Sun., hol.: 11:00~22:00 (L.O. 21:00) *varies depending on the start time of the game at the PayPay Dome

• Closed: Never

• 092-687-0428

• https://fukuoka.mlbcafe.jp/#top/

Refreshing Dip in a Gorgeous Pool

Take the escalator up the 40-meter-high open atrium on the fourth floor of the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk to find the “Sotokoto Club” fitness facility. The bright indoor pool (25m x 2 courses, depth 1.2m, water temperature 30~32℃) is flooded with soft natural light and a Jacuzzi with a massaging effect. Swim at your own pace, relax your muscles in the Jacuzzi, and spend time by the pool. Come on; your dad deserves this!

TRIAXIS Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk Sotokoto Club

• 5F Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk 2-2-3, Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 10:00~21:00, Sat., Sun., hol.: 10:00~20:00 (Jul. to Sep.: 10:00~22:00, Nov. to Mar. 10:00~19:00) *reception until 1 hour before closing

• Closed: Mon. (open daily from Jul.20 to Aug. 31)

• Fee: ¥4,400, 3 y.o. ~ 18 y.o. ¥2,200 (including locker fee, bath towel)

*Under 18 y.o. must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

• Inquiry: 092-844-7700

• https://fukuokaseahawk.hiltonjapan.co.jp/facilities/sotokoto

Sunset on the beach!

Momochihama Beach is a place for beach volleyball, running, strolling, and other recreational activities for people living in the neighborhood. Walking along the promenade and boardwalk, which stretches 1.4 meters from east to west…. Give your father, who is always busy, a great time!

