Momochi Now – Sunset Strolling Along Momochi Beach

Easily accessible from the central districts of Tenjin and Hakata, Momochi Beach is a popular spot where the citizens of Fukuoka like to relax. You can enjoy swimming, SUP’ing and other marine activities during the day, but given its proximity to the city center, it’s best to visit the beach in the evening! If you ask people who live near the sea, they’ll tell you the best time to get in the water is right around sunset after the temperature has cooled down and you no longer have to battle the heat of the sun.

In September, the sunset is forecast for 18:45 on the first of the month, and this will gradually get earlier and earlier until the 30th, when the sun is expected to set at 18:05. In the Seaside Momochi district, to the northwest of the beach, the golden hour is the time right around sunset. The period from summer to early fall is when the setting sun lights up the clouds in every corner of the sky, so you can enjoy a panoramic palette of color.

Seaside strolling

The sandy beach extends from east to west, from Fukuhama, which lies in front of Nishi Park, to Isaki Fishing Port, across one bridge to Jigyohama in front of the dome and on to Momochihama across the Nagisa Bridge—with the dome, Hilton Hotel, Seahawk Galleria and Fukuoka Tower in the background.

Not sure where to start or where to go? We did a sunset walk in this area recently. We started further to the east, at Aratsu port and walked for about an hour to end up at Momochi and Taco Mia. Give it a look, it might inspire you!

The walking course along the coastline takes under 90 minutes. There are several great spots for taking photos as you walk toward the sunset with the ocean breeze in your hair.

For a shortcut, you can go down the stairs between the dome and the Galleria, walk three minutes toward the beach, and you’ll find yourself at Momochihama Seaside Park.

There you can stroll the boardwalk, walk barefoot on the beach or meet up with friends for a chat… the possibilities are endless! Even if you don’t do anything special, just leaving the hustle and bustle of the city to experience the sunset over the ocean will lift your spirits and make your day a little more special.

Ethnic flavor that gives you a taste of travel without ever leaving the city

At Taco Mia, a popular taco shop run by world traveler Yusei Maeda and his wife Natsumi, who hails from Colombia, you can enjoy authentic handmade tacos. The shop offers chicken, pork, fish and vegetarian tacos, but its signature dish is the steak taco made with USDA Prime Beef. You can choose tortillas made from corn or wheat and select your preferred spice level for the original salsa.

In addition to the tacos, the burritos filled with Mexican rice, cheese and chili con carne and the cheese-filled quesadillas are very popular among the city’s expatriates.

Taco Mia Momochihama

• 2-901 Momochihama Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: Thu. ~ Sun. (Apr. ~ Sep.) closed during winter season

• 12:00~21:00 (LO: 20:30)

• https://www.instagram.com/tacomia_tacoshop/

SEAHAWK GALLERIA

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 16 shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Usually 10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours vary for each shop due to COVID-19. (as of the end of August 2022)

https://seahawk-galleria.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SeahawkGalleria

