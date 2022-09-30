Momochi Now – A Walk for Lovers of Art

Seaside Momochi was developed based on the concept of a town where people can live, work, learn and have fun. Landmarks such as Fukuoka Tower, PayPay Dome and the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk line the seafront, and public artwork dots the plazas and parks that connect these facilities to each other. Today, we are introducing a walking route through Momochi that takes you down the Street of World Architects, which—as the name implies—features several buildings designed by world-renowned architects.

This is the starting point. If you can tell from this picture where this is, then you really know Fukuoka.

If you can get the timing just right, you can witness some breathtakingly beautiful reflections in this 2,000 m2 shallow pond located right outside the front gate of the Fukuoka City Museum.

Fukuoka City Museum

3-1-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

http://museum.city.fukuoka.jp/en/

From here, head west through Momochi Chuo Park toward the Momochidori intersection. On the corner, you will see the Fukuoka International School Annex designed by Kisho Kurokawa, and to the west stands a terra-cotta housing complex designed by renowned postmodern American architect Michael Graves. These two buildings serve as the gateway to the Street of World Architects.

On the first floor of the building designed by Graves is a gallery housing the works of Fukuoka-born sculptor Tomonori Toyofuku (1925-2019), an internationally acclaimed contemporary sculptor known for his unique style of punching multiple holes into the material he was working with. Several of his major works are exhibited in the gallery.

Tomonori Toyofuku

Born in Kurume, Toyofuku was active in the international art scene for 43 years from his base of operations in Milan, Italy. After returning to Japan in 2003, he continued to create sculptures. His works can be found in several museums and institutions around the world, including the National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome and The Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Tomonori Toyofuku Gallery

4-1-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

12:00~18:00 (admission by appointment only)

092-407-6600

https://www.toyofukutomonori.com/

The other architects whose buildings line the street are Stanley Tigerman, Junji Mikawa, Izue Kan, Yasufumi Kijima and Shoei Yo. Walking along the sidewalk surrounded by greenery that leads from Momochihama Community Center to Fukuoka City Library, you can see Fukuoka Tower on the left side. Near the Marizon Iriguchi intersection is where you will encounter an eye-catching pink poodle.

Poodle

Artist: Shin Myeongeon

Year: 1996

Location: Fukuoka City Museum North Exit bus stop

After you cross the Fureai Bridge, a unique two-story pedestrian bridge over the Hii River (which forms the border between Chuo and Sawara Wards), you will reach Jigyo Chuo Park.

Here you can enjoy a colorful work by a French artist and a sculpture by Etsuro Sotoo, a Fukuoka-born sculptor who is also the official sculptor of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

Jigyo Chuo Park

1-9 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Grand Oiseu Amoureux

Artist: Niki De Saint Phalle

Year: 1993

Location: Jigyo Chuo Park

Pinecone

Artist: Etsuro Sotoo

Year: 1993

Location: Jigyo Chuo Park

The route ends in this relaxing space that feels extremely open amid the built environment.

Stop by the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk for the Halloween-themed sweets buffet on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays until the end of October.

The sweets buffet makes this one of the Hilton’s most popular hotels in Japan, not only for the attractively decorated sweets that are made in-house, but also for the light meals prepared by the international team of chefs. Choose from a menu full of delectable dishes and eat to your heart’s content.

Halloween Sweets Buffet

4F Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, 2-2-3, Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

9/3 (Sat.) ~ 10/30 (Sun.) *The sweets buffet is only available on Sat., Sun., and hol. during this period.

Open: 15:30~17:00 (last entry 16:30)

Price (tax, service fee incl.) : ¥4,500, 6 y.o. ~ 12 y.o. ¥2,500

Reservation by tel: 092-844-8000 (10:00～18:00) / https://bit.ly/3L4chzD

https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/event/hilton-halloween-sweets-buffet/

Although we have focused on art on this half-day Momochi walking tour, our previous reports have covered the beach, cycling, the nighttime illuminations and more! Be sure to check out the back issues as well.

>>>> https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/momochi-now/

SEAHAWK GALLERIA

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 16 shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Usually 10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours vary for each shop due to COVID-19. (as of the end of September 2022)

https://www.facebook.com/SeahawkGalleria

https://seahawk-galleria.com/

Holiday Walk

This Seahawk Galleria website offers suggestions for walking tours of the Seaside Momochi area, where many of Fukuoka’s landmarks are located. Check it for information on what’s hot in Momochi now – and for ideas for a path to stroll not found in guidebooks.

http://seahawk-galleria.com/travellers/

https://www.instagram.com/seahawkgalleria/



