New Gathering Spot “Ito Lab+” Opens

On April 8, 2023, a Tsutaya bookstore opened within the “Ito Lab+” facility, a new hub for the local community situated along the road leading from Kyushu University’s Ito Campus to the JR Kyudai Gakken Toshi Station.

The expansive Tsutaya bookstore serves as the anchor tenant of “Ito Lab+”, where research and development buildings, student rental housing, restaurants, and retail shops are concentrated. The bookstore offers approximately 180,000 books and 200 seats in total. The spacious store with high ceilings allows customers to enjoy coffee and reading in their favorite spots.

Inside the Tsutaya bookstore, there are eight tenants, including a Starbucks Coffee, a takeout-only pasta shop called “Mentai BASE by Yamaya,” and others offering deli items, wine, Japanese sweets, and a bakery.

Additionally, there are nine event spaces featuring kitchens and art exhibitions, which can be used for various occasions as spaces for interaction. Events such as exhibitions and hands-on experiences are held regularly, making it a place for both fun and learning.

The first brick and mortar store of the furniture and interior e-commerce website “LOWYA” has also opened, offering around hundreds of pieces of furniture and miscellaneous goods with design quality at low prices, which can be seen and purchased in person.

On April 29, the eating and dining building “Ito Grand” will also open.

Ito Grand is a food hall with eight restaurants offering Italian, Japanese, Thai, and Korean cuisine. The second-floor rooftop, “Ito Sky,” can accommodate up to 160 people and allows for enjoying food and drinks at BBQ and counter bars.

The food hall features:

• Oyster “STELLA”

• Drink Stand “Mix Juice Cafe”

• Thai Cuisine “VIT”

• Clay Pot Rice and Side Dishes “Komeru”

• Korean Cuisine “Solfa”

• Creative Vegetable Dishes and Craft Beer “bowl”

• Charcoal Grilled and Wood-fired Italian “Itameshiya Rodeo & Cafe”

• Wine Shop “WIN”

The signature meat sauce spaghetti from Itameshiya Rodeo & Cafe is made with chewy spaghetti topped with a charcoal-grilled hamburger and finished at the table.

Wine purchased at the “WIN” shop can be brought into any store within Ito Grand to enjoy.

Ito Lab+

5-1 Kyudai-shinmachi, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.itolabplus.com/

Kyudai Ito Tsutaya bookstore

Open: 10:00~22:00

Closed: irregularly

https://store.tsite.jp/kyudai-ito/