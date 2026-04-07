Nishi-Nippon City Building Completed at Hakata Station, Opening This Summer

A major redevelopment project in front of Hakata Station has reached completion, marking a shift toward improving how people move through and experience the area. On March 31, 2026, the Nishi-Nippon City Building, under development since November 2023—was completed in Hakata Ward. The mixed-use complex rises 14 floors above ground with four basement levels and is directly connected to Hakata Station via an underground passage.

Fukuoka Now attended the opening ceremony, where Mayor Soichiro Takashima described the location as “the face of Fukuoka” for visitors arriving via Hakata Station. The project, developed by Nishi-Nippon City Bank and Fukuoka Jisho, reflects a broader phase in Hakata’s ongoing redevelopment, from rebuilding individual sites to strengthening how they connect as a district. Representatives from the developer also emphasized the building’s role in extending activity beyond the station and into the surrounding neighborhood.



At the center of the plan is its role as an urban mechanism designed to extend the vibrancy of the station area into the surrounding streets. Within the site, public open spaces known as the “Connected Core” have been created at the ground-level entrance (approximately 500 sq m) and on Basement Level 2 (approximately 300 sq m), which links directly to the subway. These areas are designed for public use, including events. Mayor Takashima also emphasized the project’s role as a place where people “gather and connect,” reinforcing its function as a hub within the district.

A landscaped promenade connecting to Meiji Park further draws pedestrian movement away from the station, encouraging circulation through the wider area. This approach aligns with Fukuoka City’s “Hakata Connected” initiative, aimed at improving accessibility and walkability around the station district. The architectural design was led by 3XN Architects, a Denmark-based firm operating internationally, in its first project in Japan. The building is shaped to engage with the city at multiple levels. At street level, lifted corner volumes create open pedestrian routes, while the upper structure is broken into smaller volumes to better match the surrounding urban scale. The façade combines serrated tile and glass, providing solar shading while reducing environmental load.

In terms of sustainability, the building has obtained multiple environmental certifications, including ZEB Ready, reflecting a design approach that prioritizes both energy efficiency and occupant wellbeing. The lower floors are dedicated to retail and dining, reinforcing the building’s connection to street-level activity. Tenants on the ground floor include Shake Shack Hakata, Blue Bottle Coffee, the bakery café dacō / I’m donut ?, and the Royal Group’s standing bar STAND T -HAKATA-. A convenience store is located on Basement Level 1.

On Basement Level 2, the approximately 400-seat NCB Hall is scheduled to open in June 2026. Designed as a multi-purpose venue, it will host concerts, lectures, and corporate events. The mayor also noted that the facility will broaden opportunities for residents to engage with music and culture. In the event of a major disaster, the facility will also serve as a temporary shelter for stranded commuters.

The surrounding environment has also been carefully designed, with planting, green walls, and seating integrated into a continuous pedestrian space. Art installations by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm, known for his humorous, anthropomorphic interpretations of everyday objects—are also planned. Takashima expressed hope that the building will be widely embraced by both residents and businesses, and become a new focal point for the area.

Building Overview

・Name: Nishinippon City Building

・Location: 3-1-1 Hakata Ekimae, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka

・Site Area: 5,229.87 sq m

・Building Footprint: 5,084.63 sq m

・Total Floor Area: 75,699.29 sq m

・Structure: 14 floors above ground, 4 basement levels

・Height: 59.7 m

・Uses: Bank, offices, retail, bicycle parking, car parking

Report & photos: Emiko Szasz