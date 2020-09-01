Overlooking Ohori Park’s greenery and pond and right next door to the Japanese Garden, Ohori Terrace, a new cafe, shop, and event space with the concept of experiencing Japanese culture with a focus on Yame Tea (green tea from Yame, Fukuoka Prefecture), opens on September 2. Fukuoka Now attended a special pre-open event today, and here are some of our photos.

The cafe on the ground floor & LOCALS offers high quality hot and cold beverages featuring varieties of Yame Tea – including “Yame Dentou Hon Gyokuro,” considered the highest quality gyokuro tea in Japan, and “Yame Ensemble,” an original blend. In addition to tea, they have sake and craft beers from Fukuoka Prefecture and & LOKALS’s popular tabisuru inari (finger-sized tofu wrapped sushi) and sweets, a rich matcha soft cream, and bento made with Fukuoka and Kyushu sourced ingredients. Eat-in and watch joggers whiz by or order take-out and enjoy these goodies on a park bench.

On the ground floor is Yamato Tsunagari Gallery, a rental kimono shop offering 3-hour rentals for ¥3,000 and day rentals (9:00 to 16:30 / ¥5,000. ) Reservations are not required, and think of the shots you can take in Ohori Park or even better, inside the Japanese garden!

There is an open-planned space with a kitchen that can be booked out for seminars or other private gatherings on the second floor. Of course, you can take your drinks up there, where the view is even better!

Ohori Terrace ~ Yame Tea and Japanese Garden ~

1-9 Ohori-koen, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Open: 9:00 ~ 20:00 (~ 21:00 until Nov. 2020)

Closed: Mon.