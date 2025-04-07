One Fukuoka Hotel – A First Look Before the Grand Opening

Located at the busy Tenjin intersection, the brand-new One Fukuoka Hotel is set to open on April 24, 2025, occupying the top two floors of the newly constructed One Fukuoka Building (One Bldg.)—a sleek 19-story development rising in an area previously dominated by offices and commercial spaces. Today, Fukuoka Now joined a media preview for an early look inside the hotel. Here’s what we saw.

Panoramic Views

That’s the concept behind this new lifestyle hotel, and it certainly delivers on it. With just 41 guest rooms ranging from 35 to 64 square meters, the hotel puts emphasis on space, comfort, and views. Floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies, and even a green courtyard bring in light and air, giving the place a peaceful, open feel rarely found in urban hotels.

There’s a banquet hall with an open kitchen, a cozy library lounge, and a large public bath for guests. Even the most compact rooms are outfitted to feel generous in layout and natural light.

Dining with a View

Two key dining venues anchor the hotel’s hospitality offering, and both are open to the public.

On the 19th floor, “The Roof” café and bar is set to become a new favorite hangout.

It offers sweeping views of Hakata Bay, sunsets, and the city lights.

One striking feature is a water installation inspired by the legendary “mirror pond” in which Sugawara Michizane (Tenjin-sama) is said to have seen his reflection. Designed by architect Hiroshi Nakamura, the motif of water and light is repeated throughout the hotel.

On the main dining floor, the all-day restaurant “The Kitchen” will serve lunch and dinner, with breakfast service (open to non-guests) expected to begin around August.

And coming soon—in May—is “Wan Steak House”, a teppanyaki-style restaurant that will serve Kyushu-sourced ingredients cooked on an open grill right in front of diners.

Art and Atmosphere

Throughout the hotel, artwork inspired by Tenjin, thunder, and Sugawara Michizane is integrated into the space. Notable among them are around 80 pieces by artist Noritaka Tatehana, who combines traditional craft techniques with contemporary aesthetics. This artistic touch adds personality and a sense of place to the experience.

Rooms with Character

One of the most eye-catching rooms is the Tenjin Corner Terrace Suite, featuring a 43m2 private terrace—huge by Japanese standards. Other rooms include kitchen counters, writing desks, and direct access from the bath area to a private terrace.

The layout and décor are designed to feel more like a relaxing Asian resort than a typical city hotel.

All rooms come with a bathtub, and there’s also a large public bath with a sauna available exclusively for hotel guests. The bath area offers direct access to an outdoor terrace.

Some rooms face the garden terrace, while others offer city views. With both sides of the building open to airflow, the atmosphere feels fresh and spacious.

Operated by Plan･Do･See

The building is owned by Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. (Nishitetsu), which has established a new hotel management company, Nishitetsu One Style Co., Ltd., specifically for this project. Operations are handled by Plan･Do･See, the team behind popular Fukuoka hotels With The Style and The Luigans Spa & Resort. Their aim is to create a smart, thoughtfully designed hotel that resonates with both international travelers and local residents.

Hotel Info

One Fukuoka Hotel

1-11-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City

https://onefukuokahotel.jp

The Kitchen (All-Day Dining)

Lunch 11:30–15:30 (L.O. 14:30) / Dinner 17:30–22:00 (L.O. 21:00)

The Roof (Café & Bar)

Café 10:30–17:00 / Bar 17:00–24:00

Floor Guide – One Fukuoka Bldg.

• 18–19F: One Fukuoka Hotel

• 8–17F: Offices

• 7F: CIC Fukuoka

• 6F: One Fukuoka Conference Hall, REC COFFEE

• 5F: Dining (Tenjin Fukushokudo)

• 4F: Four Nines, Tsutaya Books, Snow Peak, MAMMUT, PATRICK LABO, and more

• 3F: Bshop, Motherhouse, agnès b., Wa Café Tsumugi, and others

• 2F: Café Kitsuné, SALOMON, Face Records, NIKE, and more

• 1F: The Continental Royal & Goh, Pierre Marcolini, CHANEL (1F–3F), and others

• B1F: Hakata Motsunabe Ooyama, Hakata Issou Sou, Hakata Torikawa Daijin, and more

• B2F: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, b!olala, Umenohana KITCHEN