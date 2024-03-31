Near Nature, Near Perfect: The Fukuoka Lifestyle

As one of Japan’s leading urban centers, it’s easy to misconceive Fukuoka as just another densely populated Asian metropolis, a mere extension of the concrete jungle. This perception, however, shifts dramatically when weighed against personal benchmarks. Having experienced life in Toronto, Tokyo, and Osaka, Fukuoka presented itself to me not as a bustling city but rather as a refreshingly manageable urban space. Of course, this sense of scale can be subjective; many expatriates perceive it as surprisingly bustling and brisk. Yet, Fukuoka’s true allure lies not just in its urban tempo but in its abundant outdoor offerings.

Fukuoka distinguishes itself with an array of outdoor scenes and activities, accessible yet diverse, waiting to be explored. This aspect is increasingly pivotal in today’s world, where quality of life (QOL) often dictates our choice of habitat, transcending mere employment opportunities. The pandemic has only heightened our appreciation for the outdoors, underscoring its value in our living environments. Fortunately, Fukuoka excels in providing a plethora of urban outdoor experiences, making it an especially appealing and comfortable place to reside. Let me guide you through some highlights.

Head to the Hills – Aburayama Fukuoka

Aburayama Fukuoka uniquely combines adventure with the tranquility of nature. Situated just a 30-minute drive from the heart of Fukuoka, this versatile outdoor facility offers an array of experiences that bring visitors closer to nature through farming, dairy activities, and camping. Whether it’s milking cows, embarking on horseback rides, or checking out the latest in Snow Peak camping gear, Aburayama provides an enriching outdoor adventure for everyone.

Ideal for family outings, the facility includes a BBQ area where families can gather to grill and enjoy the outdoors together. This space complements the existing attractions by providing a cozy, communal setting for meals amidst nature.

Camping enthusiasts will find ample space and resources at Aburayama, with tent, tarp, and amenity rentals making camping accessible to all, regardless of experience level. For those seeking a more luxurious stay, glamping accommodations are poised to open soon, promising the comfort of private villas and cottages, complete with saunas. This upcoming offering aims to blend the rugged outdoor experience with a touch of luxury, enhancing the appeal of Aburayama as a destination for all types of nature lovers.

Recent exciting developments have introduced mountain bike riding courses at Aburayama, now open to the public. These newly established courses cater to all skill levels, offering a thrilling new way to explore Aburayama’s natural beauty. Designed to challenge and delight, they provide a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the landscape, whether they’re seasoned mountain bikers or new to the sport.

Aburayama Fukuoka stands as a testament to the rich outdoor possibilities within Fukuoka, offering everything from serene walks and family BBQs to adventurous camping and biking, all set against the stunning backdrop of Fukuoka’s landscape. This facility is not just an outdoor experience but a comprehensive journey through nature, adventure, and relaxation.

Aburayama Fukuoka

• https://www.aburayama-fukuoka.com/

• 855-4 Hibaru, Minami-ku, Fukuoka

• 9:00~18:00

Light and Wind Square

Fukuoka’s vast outdoor offerings cater to both thrill-seekers and those in search of tranquility. Light and Wind Square, a relatively new addition, stretches over 350 hectares about 6 km from east to west and facing the serene Hakata Bay. This innovative recreation area has been thoughtfully designed as a sanctuary where citizens can unwind, learn, and partake in a variety of activities, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Hakata Bay.

Within this expansive site, Sea Dragoon emerges as a haven for adventure enthusiasts. It features Kyushu’s first and largest athletic tower, standing at 16.8m. Offering 92 athletic challenges, from climbing to aerial picnics, it ensures an adrenaline-pumping experience for visitors of all ages, enhanced by stunning views of Hakata Bay and the Genkai Sea.

Elevating the concept of a day-use city park, Light and Wind Square introduces park-integrated accommodation. This includes 13 spherical tents, each 6 meters in diameter, providing a unique, cozy, and close-to-nature lodging experience. The addition of private glamping tents and a dedicated camping area blends luxury with the rustic allure of outdoor living.

A leashless 5,200 m² dog run zone offers a spacious area for pets to roam, creating an ideal spot for visitors to enjoy the outdoors with their furry companions.

Exploration options such as electric kickboards, e-bikes, and cross bikes make traversing the vast grounds both fun and easy. Whether it’s a gentle ride along the coastline or a more vigorous exploration of the park, these eco-friendly options cater to all preferences.

An exclusive experience, beach horseback riding, allows guests to connect with the coastline uniquely. This rare opportunity for a shore-side ride provides an intimate connection with nature, the soothing rhythm of the waves, and the invigorating sea breeze.

Light and Wind Square offers a wide range of experiences, ensuring every visitor discovers the perfect blend of adventure and serenity. From Sea Dragoon’s athletic feats to the tranquil embrace of nature through its unique lodging and activities, the park exemplifies the vibrant outdoor lifestyle of Fukuoka.

Inn The Park Fukuoka

• https://www.innthepark.jp/fukuoka/

Sea Dragoon

• https://seadragoon.jp/

• 10:00~17:30 (Reception 9:30~16:00)

• Closed: Wed. (In December to February, also closed on Thu.), end-of-year and New Year holidays, the first Mon. and Tue. of February

Horse Riding

• https://kokopelli-horse.com/uminaka/

• 9:30~17:30 (In November to February, until 17:00)

• Closed: Irregular holidays (Closed in July and August). Closed in case of bad weather.

Uminonakamichi Seaside Park

• https://uminaka-park.jp/

• 18-25 Saitozaki, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• 9:30~17:30 (In November to February, until 17:00) *reception: 1 hour before closing time

• Closed: 12/31, 1/1, the first Mon. of February and the following day

• Admission Fees: ¥450, free for under JHS

Island Escape – Nokonoshima Island Park

For those seeking tranquility or a romantic ambiance, Fukuoka’s natural beauty offers a perfect setting. Nokonoshima Island Park shines with its spectacular floral displays, providing a picturesque retreat for couples and families alike. Situated in the calm waters of Hakata Bay, this floral haven transforms with the seasons, presenting a new and distinct experience with each visit.

The allure of Nokonoshima Island Park has further been enhanced by the summer 2022 introduction of 10 detached-type cottages within the park, designed for peaceful stays. These cottages, including options where visitors can stay with their pets, allow guests to experience living amidst the park’s natural beauty, adding a new dimension to the serene getaway.

Nokonoshima Island Park also hosts popular summer music festivals, merging the joy of live music with the scenic splendor of the surroundings. This fusion creates a lively yet intimate setting, where music and the elegance of nature forge lasting memories.

The voyage to the island is an experience in itself. The brief 10-minute ferry ride feels like the start of a mini-vacation, providing a refreshing moment to look back at Fukuoka’s cityscape. This journey offers a distinct perspective and a peaceful shift from city life to the enchanting atmosphere of Nokonoshima Island.

Photograph provided by Fukuoka City.

With its blend of floral charm, quaint accommodations, cultural festivities, and the simple pleasure of a ferry ride, Nokonoshima Island Park delivers a rich experience that touches all senses. It stands as a testament to Fukuoka’s varied attractions, appealing to those desiring a tranquil escape, a romantic interlude, or a cultural adventure amid the splendor of nature.

Nokonoshima Island Park

• http://nokonoshima.com/en/

• Nokonoshima, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• 9:00~17:30, Sun. and Hol. 9:00~18:30

• Open Year-round

• Admission Fees: ¥1,500, ES & JHS ¥800, over 3 y.o. ¥500

Access:

Board the ferry at Meinohama Ferry Terminal to reach Nokonoshima Ferry Terminal, a journey that takes approximately 10 minutes and costs ¥230 for a one-way ticket. Ferries operate from around 6:00~22:00, with departures approximately every hour. Upon arriving at Nokonoshima Ferry Terminal, catch the Nishitetsu bus directly to ‘Island Park,’ which takes about 13 minutes and costs ¥260.

Beachside Camping – Karadomari Village

Karadomari Village invites visitors to disconnect and relax amidst nature. With its hassle-free camping, private beach, and sauna, it’s an ideal retreat for couples or anyone looking to unwind.

Whether you’re interested in a music festival under the stars or a quiet getaway, it’s a versatile destination that promises peace and privacy.

Karadomari Village

• https://www.karadomari.jp/en

• 273-1 Miyanoura, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

Fukuoka Now x Fukuoka City