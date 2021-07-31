Momochi Now – Asian Resort Summer Barbecue at the Hilton

With beaches, a tower, a domed stadium, museums, libraries, and shopping centers, the Momochi district is where many of Fukuoka’s popular spots are concentrated. It also has its unique charm that appeals to both residents and visitors. This month, introduce the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk Seala Brasserie and Lounge, the most spacious open-dining space in Momochi and all of Fukuoka.

Hilton Summer BBQ

The 40-meter high ceilings of the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk Seala Brasserie and Lounge is filled with bright light, making you feel like you’ve stepped into a tropical resort which is perfect as this summer’s event is a tropical summer barbecue, a project that only the Hilton with its multinational staff and world-class service can offer.

Chef Carlos, from Malaysia with many years of experience at resorts all over Asia, works with a team of multinational staff to prepare authentic ethnic dishes that go far beyond the ordinary. It’s not just the variety but the attention to details in flavors and presentation that are sure to impress even a well-traveled foodie.

Beef and seafood grilled on outdoor charcoal grills are offered with 15 different spices and sauces, such as Indian mirchilasan (garlic chili sauce), Argentinian chimichurri sauce (parsley-based refreshing sauce), armouki chutney with spicy mango sauce, and Greek yogurt mint sauce. Go for your favorite or try something new.

You can start with various side dishes such as salads, fruits, and nachos in a comfortable space isolated from the hot and humid outside air. Then dig into barbecue cooked outdoors on a charcoal grill with a wide variety of sauces.

Taiwanese shaved ice made with sweetened milk flavored ice and served with soft ice cream and your choice of kiwi, mango, or chocolate sauce.

Every Friday (except August 13) is Family Day, when one adult under 12 gets a free drink as a toast! Since it’s a buffet, it can be enjoyed by any number of people, from one to an entire family or group of friends. And of course, there’s a dessert buffet corner too!

The spaciousness and precautions taken by the Hilton and leading global brand allow you and your family to relax in the safest possible environment.

• 7/16 (Fri.) ~ 9/30 (Thu.)

(Buffet closed: 8/16~8/19, 8/23~8/26, 8/30,8/31)

• Lunch: 12:00~14:30 (last entry 14:00)

• Dinner: 17:30~22:00 (last entry 21:30) *open until 21:00 on 8/1 due to the Fukuoka Corona Warning, and 8/2~8/31 open until 20:00 due to the national government directed restrictions.

• Price (tax, service fee incl.): Lunch ¥3,200 (Sat., Sun., hol. ¥3,500), 6~12 y.o. ¥1,500 / Dinner ¥4,900 (Sat., Sun., hol. ¥5,500), 6~12 y.o. ¥2,500

• Reservations by phone: 092-844-8000 (10:00~18:00)

• Reservations by web: https://fukuokaseahawk.hiltonjapan.co.jp/plans/restaurants/buffet/seala_2107

Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk Seala Brasserie and Lounge

The Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk With approximately 1,000 rooms, it’s the largest Hilton Hotel in Asia. Be sure to visit the Seahawk Galleria shopping area on the 4th floor. You can spend a relaxing time at the cafe or bar, and there is a kids’ corner in the back, which is very popular with families.

Seala Brasserie and Lounge

4F Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, 2-2-3, Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/fukhihi-hilton-fukuoka-sea-hawk/dining/

Seahawk Galleria

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

• 2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Usually 10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours vary for each shop due to COVID-19. (as of the end of July. 2021)

• http://seahawk-galleria.com/en/

• https://www.facebook.com/SeahawkGalleria

Holiday Walk

This website by Seahawk Galleria offers suggestions for walking tours of the Seaside Momochi area, where many of Fukuoka’s landmarks are located. Check it for information on what’s hot in Momochi now – and for ideas for a path to stroll not found in guidebooks.

http://seahawk-galleria.com/travellers/

https://www.instagram.com/seahawkgalleria/

Your Guide to The Latest in Momochi – Momochi Now!

Learn about all the attractions in Momochi from the well-known to the newest and lesser known.

