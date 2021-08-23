Momochi Now – Professional Photography Makes Momochi Even More Memorable

With beaches, a tower, a domed stadium, museums, libraries, and shopping centers, the Momochi district is where many of Fukuoka’s popular spots are concentrated. It also has its unique charm that appeals to both residents and visitors. It’s also an ideal location to take photos of yourself, friends, and family. This month we introduce a well-established photo studio located beneath Seahawk Galleria. For a reasonable fee, their professional photographers can capture special moments in a way not possible with a smartphone.

Nobody wants to forget those special moments, but it happens. That’s why it’s become popular to preserve special occasions such as anniversaries, family gatherings, and moments spent with friends with photos taken by professionals.

Since smartphones and social networking services have become commonplace, it’s easy to take snapshots and short videos, and the results can be OK. But having professionals take photographs results in images on a completely different level. These will be shots you and your loved ones will enjoy looking at for years and decades to come.

The process starts with deciding on a theme. Once you tell the studio what you want, experienced professionals will make suggestions that go beyond your imagination. You can shoot on a set inside the studio or go to the nearby Momochi beach. How about a shot with Fukuoka Tower or the Pay Pay Dome in the background?

Some groups decide on the theme of color; for example, everyone wears white shirts. All of a sudden, your family looks like the cast of a TV drama!

The fees at Kinoshita Studio are surprisingly reasonable too. For example, a 6-page (6 shot) hardcover photo album of your family and friends is just ¥66,000, including photography. You also get the digital photo data to print or share copies as much and whenever you want. Single portraits shot inside the studio (or at Momochi beach) begin at ¥22,000. If you want your shot taken elsewhere, fees start at ¥33,000. Hair and make-up services (full make-up ¥5,500, etc.) are also available from a salon located on the same floor as the photo studio.

