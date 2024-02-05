Affordable Art Experiences: Permanent Exhibitions in Museums

Exploring Art in Public Museums: A Budget-Friendly Adventure

When in a new city and eager to explore its art scene, public museums are a fantastic and affordable choice. Most public museums feature permanent exhibitions that you can access for less than the price of a coffee. These spaces house an array of valuable artworks, including pieces by globally renowned artists and unique regional creations.

The Charm of Permanent Exhibitions

Permanent exhibitions showcase works collected according to each museum’s specific acquisition policy. While they might seem less flashy compared to temporary exhibitions, they often contain rare and exclusive pieces, especially in museums with historic collections or unique acquisition strategies.

The affordability of these exhibitions, often just a few hundred yen for entry, adds to their appeal. They are less crowded than special exhibitions and don’t require reservations, making them accessible anytime. Despite their reasonable price, these exhibitions are extensive, often requiring 1-2 hours to fully appreciate. Since displays can change periodically, repeat visits can offer new discoveries.

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

This museum was the first in the world to systematically collect and exhibit modern and contemporary Asian art. At its inception around 1999, Asian art was largely overlooked. Persistently amassing a collection, it now holds about 4,500 works from the 19th century to the present from 23 countries and regions, including many who gained global recognition later. The permanent Asian Gallery regularly updates its exhibits based on different themes, showcasing a wide-ranging and systematic view of Asian art. Its exhibits are notable for their vibrant representation of Asian artistic power. The museum also hosts residency programs for artists and researchers, allowing visitors to witness art creation in progress. Located in the convenient Hakata Riverain area, the museum is surrounded by numerous public art installations.

• Asian Gallery Admission: Adults ¥200, High School/University Students ¥150, Junior High School Students and Younger Free

• 7-8th Floor, Riverain Center Building, 3-1 Shimokawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-263-1100

• https://faam.city.fukuoka.lg.jp

Fukuoka Art Museum

Since its opening in 1979, the Fukuoka Art Museum has been home to a vast collection of approximately 16,000 items, including world-renowned masterpieces and important cultural properties, spanning from ancient Japanese art to modern masterworks. The museum’s permanent exhibition is split across two floors. The first floor is dedicated to ancient Japanese and Buddhist art, featuring a breathtaking array of Buddha statues donated by the Kuroda clan’s family temple, Tokoin. The second floor showcases 20th-century and contemporary art, including pieces by Salvador Dali, Joan Miro, Marc Chagall, Andy Warhol, Leonard Fujita, and notable modern Japanese artists, as well as a rich collection of Kyushu-born painters. Outdoor sculptures by artists like Yayoi Kusama are displayed around the building, a striking example of modern Japanese architecture by Kuniomi Makigawa, renovated in 2019 while preserving its original essence.

• Permanent Exhibition Admission: Adults ¥200, High School/University Students ¥150, Junior High School Students and Younger Free

• 1-6 Ohori Park, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-714-6051

• https://www.fukuoka-art-museum.jp/

Fukuoka City Museum

In the Momochi area, known for attractions like Fukuoka Tower and Fukuoka PayPay Dome, the Fukuoka City Museum, opened in 1999, illustrates the long history and daily life of Fukuoka’s people. The museum’s entrance is graced by sculptures from Emile Antoine Bourdelle, a giant of French modern sculpture. The permanent exhibition is divided into 11 sections, detailing Fukuoka’s history of international interactions. A highlight is the national treasure “Kin-in” (Gold Seal), a pure gold seal discovered on Shikanoshima Island, believed to have been given by China to Japan in 57 AD. The exhibition concludes with a focus on the beloved Hakata Gion Yamakasa summer festival, a testament to the city’s vibrant cultural legacy.

• Permanent Exhibition Admission: Adults ¥200, High School/University Students ¥150, Junior High School Students and Younger Free

• 3-1-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-845-5011

• https://museum.city.fukuoka.jp/