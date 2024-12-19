Gourmet Plant-Based Dishes for Food Enthusiasts

Fukuoka is known for its amazing food, a point of pride for locals and a big draw for visitors. Its favorable climate ensures year-round access to fresh ingredients, while the city’s vibrant culinary scene, characterized by independent restaurants run by skilled chefs, adds to its allure.

This time, we’re spotlighting restaurants whose chefs embrace a relentless curiosity to craft plant-based (vegan) dishes with conviction. These menus feature carefully selected ingredients, such as locally sourced and environmentally conscious produce, and offer meals that even the most discerning gourmets would appreciate.

With no use of meat, eggs, or fish, the chefs showcase their creativity and expertise by crafting flavorful dishes from limited ingredients. Don’t miss the chance to experience their remarkable creations!

French Cuisine with a Vegan Twist

Chef Futoshi Honda, influenced by his restaurateur parents, entered the world of French cuisine, honed his skills at a popular Fukuoka bistro, and opened AIGNON in 2008. The restaurant has twice earned Bib Gourmand status (2014, 2019) from the Michelin Guide Fukuoka. Known for his approachable personality and exceptional culinary skills, Chef Honda offers robust yet casual French cuisine.

Responding to customer requests, AIGNON introduced a fully handmade vegan menu. One standout is the whimsically named “Mush-Mush Smash”—a crepe filled with mushroom purée and sautéed mushrooms, topped with fresh mushrooms dressed in vinegar. (¥2,400)

A new addition to the menu is a Green Bean & Cauliflower Burger served with balsamic vinegar and truffle sauce. The patty, crispy outside and fluffy inside, is paired with a rich sauce for a flavorful main dish. (¥2,600)

Desserts are also available, such as the Strawberry and Dill Mont Blanc, which balances refreshing flavors with the richness of cacao butter and oat milk, making it as visually appealing as it is delicious.

For a full-course meal, the vegan menu includes five dishes for ¥8,000 (plus a ¥1,000 table charge). Non-vegan courses are also available (¥9,900, ¥15,000, ¥19,800, plus a ¥1,000 table charge). Reservations are recommended for vegan and course menus to ensure availability.

AIGNON

• Address: 1-15-14 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Hours: 17:00–25:00 (Last Order)

• Closed: Sundays

• Tel: 092-717-3001

• Official Website / Instagram

Macrobiotic Meals for a Balanced Diet

Rooted in Japan’s traditional “local production for local consumption” ethos, macrobiotic meals typically feature brown rice, seasonal vegetables, grains, and seaweed served with miso soup and side dishes.

Evah Dining, a long-established macrobiotic restaurant in Fukuoka, prepares its meals using plant-based ingredients grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers, as much as possible. Dishes are seasoned with soy sauce, miso, and dashi made from kombu and shiitake mushrooms.

The flagship menu item at the Riverain location is the “One Soup, Three Dishes” set (¥1,100), a daily-changing selection of sides with brown rice and miso soup (rice portions can be upsized). This set is only available from 11:00 to 14:00.

Desserts include Raspberry Mousse and Cacao Mousse (¥500 each), along with takeaway items like Grain Coffee Jelly, cookies, and muffins—all vegan-friendly.

Macrobiotic bento boxes are another highlight, with eight options, including the Korean-style Soy Meat Bowl (¥864) and Three-Flavor Brown Rice Bento (¥760). Other offerings include chewy brown rice onigiri (¥162/¥194) and side dishes available for purchase. These are sold not only at Riverain Mall but also at Hakata Station, Nishitetsu Fukuoka (Tenjin) Station, and Iwataya Department Store.

Evah Dining Riverain Mall

• Address: 3-1 Shimokawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Hours: 10:00–19:00 (L.O.18:00)

• Closed: Irregular holidays

• Tel: 092-273-2262

• Official Website / Instagram

Visually Stunning Plant-Based Burgers

NICE, a cafe committed to plant-based dining, serves meticulously crafted dishes by owner-chef Yusuke Yokoyama. Nearly all condiments, such as ketchup and burger patties, are homemade. While plant-based ingredients are central to NICE’s concept, the top priority is taste. Each dish is made using a thoughtful blend of premium nuts, grains, and spices.

Signature items include a Chickpea Burger, featuring local vegetables from Itoshima, and a Nutty Vegetable Lasagna, both known for their striking presentation.

The menu also offers daily-changing sweets like Muffins and Banana Cake, as well as plant-based ice cream made from soy milk with added fruits and spices.

Popular options:

• Avocado Cheeseburger (¥1,550)

• Lasagna Plate (¥1,600)

Plant-Based Cafe NICE

• Address: 3-13-35 Kego, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Hours: 11:30–19:30 (Last Order)

• Closed: Mondays

• Tel: 092-983-5971

• Official Website / Instagram