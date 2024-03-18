Plant-Based in Saga: A Traveler’s Guide to Vegetarian Eats in Kyushu!

Kyushu is renowned for its warm climate and abundant produce, offering a year-round selection of fresh, seasonal vegetables and fruits. This region’s culinary richness is what we’re exploring in this feature, focusing on Saga Prefecture, known for its robust agriculture and natural beauty.

The area’s fertile lands, supported by ample water sources, are perfect for growing a variety of crops, from grains to vibrant fruit orchards, alongside a thriving livestock and fisheries sector. This balance results in a rich array of local specialties, from succulent strawberries and mandarins to premium-quality beef, all underscored by the bounty of the nearby seas.

The first of a multi-part feature focuses on Saga’s vegetables. We introduce four dining establishments across Saga Prefecture that spotlight locally grown vegetables, offering dishes that feature these seasonal ingredients as their main focus. These restaurants also provide menus catering to vegetarians.

Our interest in Saga’s agricultural treasures was particularly piqued by the exceptional “Shiroishi’s lotus root,” a standout even among Japan’s renowned produce.

The cultivation began a century ago, leveraging the mineral-rich, reclaimed land by the Ariake Sea. Today, Shiroishi is synonymous with high-quality lotus roots, a testament to the area’s agricultural expertise and the fertile earth.

Daruma Sushi

Nestled in the heart of Shiroishi Town, Daruma Sushi stands as a testament to a rich family legacy, now flourishing under the stewardship of the third generation. This venerable establishment isn’t merely a restaurant; it’s a cherished community pillar, weaving a tapestry of culinary tradition with every dish served. Renowned for its indispensable role at local celebrations and its welcoming ambiance for casual dining, Daruma Sushi offers an array of meticulously crafted sushi sets and thoughtfully composed courses, each a homage to the local palate.

At the helm is the dynamic third-generation proprietor, Tatsuma Ono, who infuses the establishment with an exuberant spirit while honoring the pioneering legacy of his ancestor, Ichiji Ono. It was Ichiji who introduced the esteemed Shiroishi lotus root to this land, a legacy that Tatsuma proudly upholds.

Today, the restaurant is celebrated for its dedication to local produce, presenting a sushi course that is a symphony of the area’s freshest offerings. Patrons are invited to savor a menu meticulously curated with local ingredients, including the famed Shiroishi onions and lotus roots, complemented by a selection of seasonal vegetables and an exquisite array of tempura.

Craftsmanship at Daruma Sushi transcends the culinary; it’s a heartfelt commitment to local traditions, with every ingredient thoughtfully selected from the bounties of Saga Prefecture, ensuring an authentic taste of the locale in every bite. The restaurant’s devotion to pure, locally-sourced produce is evident in its signature offerings, which can be tailored to celebrate vegetables in their most glorious form. The commitment to a local, vegetable-forward menu showcases a reverence for dietary preferences, embodied in dishes served with kelp broth and vegetarian-friendly options.

Daruma Sushi is more than a dining destination; it’s a celebration of community, tradition, and the enduring beauty of family legacy, offering each guest a genuine taste of Shiroishi’s agricultural heritage through dishes that resonate with the soul of Saga Prefecture.

Among their innovative offerings is the unique sushi that celebrates Saga Prefecture’s esteemed “Ichigosan” strawberries, a delightful fusion of local agriculture and sushi artistry.

Daruma Sushi

• 1475-1 Fukudomi, Shiroishi-cho, Kishima-gun, Saga

• 0952-87-2147

• Hours: 11:00~13:30 L.O., 17:00~21:00 L.O.

• Closed: Wednesdays (closed for consecutive days once a month)

• https://darumazushi83.com/

• Vegetarian Menu (tax included): Assorted local vegetable sushi ¥1,650 (from 2 servings)

Just a 15-minute stroll from JR Saga Station, you’ll discover a tempura haven that’s a true celebration of Saga’s agricultural bounty.

Nestled at the shopping arcade’s end, Tempura Yatsuki offers an immersive culinary experience, helmed by Mitsuo Yatsuki, a tempura maestro with over four decades of dedication, and his son, a skilled second-generation sushi chef. While they’re renowned for their exquisite Saga beef nigiri, their standout offering is a tempura course rich with around ten varieties of Saga’s seasonal vegetables, accompanied by a signature avocado roll.

As you take a seat at the counter, the sizzle of tempura being expertly fried is your welcome. The cooking technique is a spectacle of precision, where the swift immersion in hot oil crisps the exterior to perfection, locking in the succulence and essence of the vegetables. Each bite offers a pure taste experience, enhanced with their house-made tempura sauce, infused with kombu and bonito, or a sprinkle of matcha salt for an unconventional twist.

The secret to their tempura’s distinctive lightness? A special camellia oil, meticulously sourced from the camellia seeds of Amakusa in Kumamoto and Nagasaki’s Goto Islands, cherished for its ability to fry up tempura that’s as airy as it is crispy.

Mitsuo Yatsuki, reflecting on his daily ritual, shares, “Once the morning market runs are done, I’m in my element, crafting dish after dish. There’s nothing quite like the evening’s content hum of satisfied patrons to mark the day’s success.”

Their menu is a vibrant showcase of the seasons, where even the humblest vegetables like asparagus, lotus root, and pumpkin are transformed into exquisite bites, and yes, even strawberries find their way into the tempura batter, proving that innovation is always on the menu at Tempura Yatsuki.

Tempura Yatsuki

• 2-3-14 Shirayama, Saga City, Saga

• 0952-23-0541

• Hours: 11:30~13:30 L.O., 17:30~21:00 L.O.

• Closed: Sundays, public holidays

• https://www.instagram.com/shirayama_yatsuki/

• Vegetarian Menu (tax included): Seasonal Vegetable Set (Vegetable Tempura + Vegetable Sushi) ¥1,750 (Reservation required by the day before)

In the heart of Saga, nestled among the scenic mountains of the Kiyomizu area, lies the stunning Kiyomizu Falls – a jewel of western Japan renowned for its breathtaking beauty and the culinary treasures it inspires.

This serene backdrop is the perfect setting for Hinodeya, a venerable eatery established in 1912, specializing in carp dishes and traditional Japanese cuisine. With a focus on the purity of dashi and the richness of natural ingredients, Hinodeya crafts dishes that resonate with the soul of Saga’s culinary traditions. From homemade dried radish to shiraae (mashed mashed tofu), a delicate blend of vegetables and tofu, each recipe is a celebration of texture and taste.

The restaurant also serves up tempura of seasonal vegetables and wild plants, lightly seasoned with homemade sansho salt, alongside hand-made soba noodles and miso-dressed daikon radish – staples in the local diet.

A standout dish, the carp sashimi, presents the fish in an exquisite form, thinly sliced and briefly blanched, served with a zesty mustard miso sauce enriched with sansho, offering a harmonious blend of sweetness and spice.

Hinodeya

• 2053 Matsuo, Ogi-machi, Ogi City, Saga

• 0952-73-4451

• Hours: 10:00~18:00

• Note: Opens on an irregular schedule

• https://hinodeya-saga.com/

• Vegetarian Menu (tax included): SAGA Vegetable Variety Set ¥4,000

A short 30-minute journey from Ogi towards the Takeo Onsen area leads to a tranquil café, embraced by well-tended gardens and the peaceful expanse of surrounding fields. For 15 years, the Hayashiguchi couple has curated a haven here, balancing their dedication to the café with cherished family moments.

The café has garnered acclaim for its delightful seasonal fruit parfaits, artisanal baked goods, and lunch offerings that incorporate a bounty of home-grown and locally sourced vegetables and rice.

Today’s lunch special is a vibrant tableau: a pizza that’s a mosaic of garden-fresh vegetables, a lunch plate featuring eggplant isobe-age, a hearty pumpkin and potato salad, alongside dried radish, carrot râpée, pickled radish, a crisp fresh vegetable salad, rosemary-infused fried potatoes, grilled vegetables, creamy soy milk tofu, and rice balls made from rice lovingly cultivated by the owner – a testament to the café’s commitment to plant-based cuisine.

Guests seeking a serene dining experience will find solace in the terrace seating overlooking the garden, where the simple joy of being close to nature – and perhaps a few friendly goats – adds to the charm of this rural retreat.

Slow Cafe

• 3795-1 Taku-machi, Taku City, Saga

• 0952-75-2077

• Hours: 11:00~17:00

• Closed: Mon., Tue.

• https://www.instagram.com/slowcafe_taku/

• Vegetarian Menu (tax included): Vegetable pizza ¥1,210, rice lunch plate ¥1,210 (The lunch plate is available until 2 p.m.).

In our next feature, we’ll delve further into Saga’s rich culinary landscape, showcasing the diverse and ingredient-rich gastronomy of the region. Look forward to it!