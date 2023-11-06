Now Reports

Discover Serenity in the City: The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu – Your Urban Oasis in Kyushu

Nestled along Showa Street, just a leisurely walk from the bustling centers of Tenjin and Hakata, The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu opened its doors in August 2023. A mere three minutes from the Nakasu-kawabata subway station, this new establishment presents a strategic location for those visiting on business or exploring the city.

The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu, ザ ロイヤルパーク キャンバス福岡中洲

With an ethos of harmonizing with Kyushu’s natural splendor, the hotel interior showcases the region’s timber, and its spaces are adorned with a verdant collection of local flora. Amidst the vibrant district, the hotel maintains a serene ambience.

The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu, ザ ロイヤルパーク キャンバス福岡中洲

The décor is a celebration of regional craftsmanship and contemporary artistry, creating an inviting atmosphere for both guests and locals alike.

Lounge
Breakfast brunch 6:30~14:00 (L.O), Cafe & Bar 15:00~23:30 (L.O)

The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu, ザ ロイヤルパーク キャンバス福岡中洲

This fusion extends to the CANVAS Lounge on the second floor, which doubles as a co-working space with its complimentary Wi-Fi and ample power outlets. The terrace allows for a seamless transition from day to evening, with the lounge serving as a café by day and a bar post-afternoon, complemented by weekend musical performances.

The 3rd-floor bar provides a gateway to the rooftop garden, offering a selection of craft beers, cocktails, and Japanese whiskey in an intimate setting.

The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu, ザ ロイヤルパーク キャンバス福岡中洲

Bar KOMOREBI & roof top garden
15:00~22:00 (L.O.)

The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu, ザ ロイヤルパーク キャンバス福岡中洲

The culinary experience at ONO Hakata spotlights the flavors of Kyushu, from locally sourced meats to fresh produce, all prepared over a wood fire. The beverage menu is thoughtfully curated, featuring selections from across the region.

The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu, ザ ロイヤルパーク キャンバス福岡中洲

ONO HAKATA -Octo Natura Kyusyu-
For reservations: 092-402-2021
– Breakfast: 6:30~10:00 (L.O.) at ¥2,800 (prix-fixe with buffet)
– Lunch: 11:30~14:00 (L.O.) at ¥2,800 (prix-fixe course)
– Dinner: 17:00~21:00 (L.O.) with courses starting at ¥5,800 and à la carte options

The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu, ザ ロイヤルパーク キャンバス福岡中洲

Accommodations include 255 well-appointed rooms with expansive windows. The top-floor suites and accessible rooms are equipped with bathtubs, while other rooms feature showers. Exclusively for guests, the 3rd-floor bathhouse, complete with a sauna, is designed to mirror the tranquil valleys of Kyushu.

The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu, ザ ロイヤルパーク キャンバス福岡中洲

The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu, ザ ロイヤルパーク キャンバス福岡中洲

The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu, ザ ロイヤルパーク キャンバス福岡中洲

For more details on The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu:
https://www.royalparkhotels.co.jp/canvas/fukuokanakasu

The Royal park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu
5-6-20 Nakasu, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka
092-291-1188

Category
Accommodations
Nakasu
Published: Nov 6, 2023 / Last Updated: Nov 6, 2023

Comments are closed.

ページトップに戻る