Discover Serenity in the City: The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu – Your Urban Oasis in Kyushu

Nestled along Showa Street, just a leisurely walk from the bustling centers of Tenjin and Hakata, The Royal Park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu opened its doors in August 2023. A mere three minutes from the Nakasu-kawabata subway station, this new establishment presents a strategic location for those visiting on business or exploring the city.

With an ethos of harmonizing with Kyushu’s natural splendor, the hotel interior showcases the region’s timber, and its spaces are adorned with a verdant collection of local flora. Amidst the vibrant district, the hotel maintains a serene ambience.

The décor is a celebration of regional craftsmanship and contemporary artistry, creating an inviting atmosphere for both guests and locals alike.

Lounge

Breakfast brunch 6:30~14:00 (L.O), Cafe & Bar 15:00~23:30 (L.O)

This fusion extends to the CANVAS Lounge on the second floor, which doubles as a co-working space with its complimentary Wi-Fi and ample power outlets. The terrace allows for a seamless transition from day to evening, with the lounge serving as a café by day and a bar post-afternoon, complemented by weekend musical performances.

The 3rd-floor bar provides a gateway to the rooftop garden, offering a selection of craft beers, cocktails, and Japanese whiskey in an intimate setting.

Bar KOMOREBI & roof top garden

15:00~22:00 (L.O.)

The culinary experience at ONO Hakata spotlights the flavors of Kyushu, from locally sourced meats to fresh produce, all prepared over a wood fire. The beverage menu is thoughtfully curated, featuring selections from across the region.

ONO HAKATA -Octo Natura Kyusyu-

For reservations: 092-402-2021

– Breakfast: 6:30~10:00 (L.O.) at ¥2,800 (prix-fixe with buffet)

– Lunch: 11:30~14:00 (L.O.) at ¥2,800 (prix-fixe course)

– Dinner: 17:00~21:00 (L.O.) with courses starting at ¥5,800 and à la carte options

Accommodations include 255 well-appointed rooms with expansive windows. The top-floor suites and accessible rooms are equipped with bathtubs, while other rooms feature showers. Exclusively for guests, the 3rd-floor bathhouse, complete with a sauna, is designed to mirror the tranquil valleys of Kyushu.

https://www.royalparkhotels.co.jp/canvas/fukuokanakasu

The Royal park Canvas Fukuoka Nakasu

5-6-20 Nakasu, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

092-291-1188