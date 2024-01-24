Setsubun, an age-old ritual for warding off misfortune, is celebrated on the eve of Risshun, which falls around February 4th each year. This traditional event involves loudly chanting ‘Out with the demons, in with the fortune’ as participants joyously scatter fukumame (roasted soybeans). It is customary to eat a quantity of beans equal to one’s age. In homes, the practice of bean-throwing is widespread, while temples and shrines hold what they call Setsubun Festivals, featuring rituals for dispelling bad luck and bean-throwing ceremonies. Notably in Fukuoka, during Setsubun, certain shrines display large ‘Otafuku masks’. It is believed that passing through the large mouth of these masks brings blessings such as business success and family safety.

In this event, demons and mystical creatures are depicted as harbingers of misfortune, whereas Otafuku is embraced as a symbol of happiness. The celebration of Setsubun varies with each region and religious institution. Most temples and shrines offer free admission for spectators and participants in bean collecting. Additionally, Setsubun-themed sets, complete with beans and masks of demons and Otafuku, become available in supermarkets. There’s also a custom in some areas to silently eat Ehomaki, a special sushi roll, facing the year’s auspicious direction (Northeast for 2024), while making a wish.

Through Fukuoka Now, we’re excited to showcase the Setsubun festivities at 12 esteemed temples and shrines across Fukuoka. An invitation to embark on a journey for fortune — will you join us?

▷Fukuoka Setsubun Guide 2024 Google Map

Temples and shrines conducting Setsubun festivals in Fukuoka Prefecture

• Hakata-ku, Fukuoka (Kushida Shrine, Tochoji Temple, Sumiyoshi Shrine)

• Sawara-ku, Fukuoka (Momiji Hachimangu Shrine)

• Higashi-ku, Fukuoka (Hakozaki Shrine, Kashii Shrine)

• Nishi-ku, Fukuoka (Atago Shrine, Iimori Shrine)

• Others (Munaka Taisha Shrine, Miyajidake Shrine, Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine, Daihonzan Naritasan Kurume Temple)

Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Kushida Shrine

Affectionately known to the people of Hakata as ‘Okushida-san’, Kushida Shrine stands as the revered protector of the region. It welcomes worshippers with the largest Otafuku mask in Japan, a symbol of joy and good fortune. It’s commonly held that walking through the expansive mouth of this mask grants blessings of thriving business and domestic tranquility. A highlight at the shrine on February 3rd is the vibrant bean-throwing ritual. On this day, individuals representing the current zodiac year take center stage in a special setup, joyfully casting beans to the gathered crowd, perpetuating a deeply-rooted tradition that symbolizes the warding off of misfortune and the welcoming of good luck.

• 2/3 (Sat.)

• Mamemaki (bean throwing): 10:00~16:00 (every 30~40 min.)

• Otafuku gate: There is one on-site

• 1-41 Kamikawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Tochoji Temple

Experience the grandeur of the Setsubun Festival at Tochoji Temple, the heart of Fukuoka’s oldest and most vibrant celebration of this cherished tradition. Conducted hourly, the festival unfolds as a mesmerizing display of hope and jubilation, drawing crowds together in anticipation of prosperity and good fortune.

With each chime of the hour, the festival atmosphere electrifies. Participants are engulfed in a wave of excitement, anticipating the ritualistic cascade of beans, rice cakes, mandarin oranges, sweets, and more. The air resonates with the energetic chants of “Fuku wa Uchi! Oni wa Soto!” (Fortune in, demons out!), a powerful symbol of dispelling negativity and inviting in abundance and well-being.

The festival’s pinnacle is on February 3rd, when the auspicious presence of the Shichifukujin, or the Seven Gods of Good Fortune, elevates the event. This day is particularly fortuitous, attracting throngs of people eager to engage in the revelry and gather the bountiful offerings. Catching these items is believed to usher in luck, setting the stage for a year brimming with blessings.

Join us at Tochoji Temple for this age-old celebration. Embrace the festive spirit of Setsubun, share in the collective hopes for fortune, and immerse yourself in the cultural splendor of this enduring festival.

Photograph provided by Fukuoka City

• 2/2 (Fri.) 13:00~17:00 (The day before the festival), 2/3 (Sat.) 10:00~17:00 (Setsubun Festival)

• Mamemaki (bean throwing): Approximately every 1 hour (2/2: ~16:00)

• Otafuku gate: None

• 2-4 Gokusho-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.tochoji.net/

Sumiyoshi Shrine Setsubun Festival

The Sumiyoshi Shrine in Hakata, distinguished as the most venerable among Japan’s 2,129 Sumiyoshi Shrines, is a testament to Japan’s rich spiritual heritage. Recognized as a national important cultural property, it epitomizes the ‘Sumiyoshi-zukuri,’ the most ancient architectural style in the annals of Japanese shrine architecture. The shrine’s allure is further enhanced by its Noh theater, a tangible cultural asset accredited by Fukuoka City, adding layers to its historical allure.

On the cusp of Risshun, the traditional onset of spring, the Sumiyoshi Shrine celebrates Setsubun with the ‘Tsui-na Ceremony.’ This ceremony is a profound rite for driving away misfortune and beckoning good fortune. The ritual, steeped in the belief of protecting against epidemics, is characterized by the symbolic use of ‘peach bows’ and ‘reed arrows.’ The festivities reach their zenith in the Kagura-den with an exuberant bean-throwing ceremony, encapsulating a deeply revered celebration of renewal and safeguarding traditions.

• 2/3 (Sat.)

• Mamemaki (bean throwing): 11:00~16:00 (every hour)

• Otafuku gate: None

• 3-1-51 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.nihondaiichisumiyoshigu.jp/

Kyushu Live – Setsubun at Sumiyoshi Shrine 2023 (Feb. 2, 2023)

<br />

Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

Momiji Hachimangu Shrine

Momiji Hachimangu, a sanctuary revered for its deities of safe childbirth and exorcism, historically played a pivotal role in conducting prayers during the critical years of the Fukuoka feudal lords. On Setsubun day, the shrine welcomes visitors for general rituals aimed at averting misfortune, with a nominal initial offering of ¥5,000. After these prayers, attendees are given a unique chance to ascend the stage and partake in the vibrant bean-throwing tradition. An additional charming feature of the event is the opportunity to encounter and snap memorable photos with the ‘demons’ meandering throughout the shrine’s precincts.

• 2/3 (Sat.)

• Prayer for warding off bad luck: 10:00~16:30 (every 30 minutes, registration: 10 minutes before each session)

• Mamemaki (bean throwing): 11:00~, 12:00~, 15:00~, 16:00~

• Otafuku gate: None

• 1-26-55 Takatori, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• http://momijihachimangu.or.jp/

Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

Hakozaki Shrine

Hakozaki Shrine, renowned for its traditional Hakata festivals like the Tamatori Festival and Hojoya Festival, celebrates Setsubun with distinct fervor. The day’s festivities commence with a Shinto ritual at 10:00 a.m., followed by a captivating bean-throwing ceremony led by the enthusiastic students of nearby Hakozaki Elementary School. Visitors also have the unique opportunity to receive fortune beans, priced at ¥300, at the shrine’s special amulet distribution area. This melding of tradition and community involvement makes Setsubun at Hakozaki Shrine a memorable event.

• 2/3 (Sat.)

• Mamemaki (bean throwing): 10:00 (after ceremony)

• Otafuku gate: None

• 1-22-1 Hakozaki, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.hakozakigu.or.jp/news/394.htm

Kashii Shrine

Kashii Shrine, with a storied history dating back to 200 AD, is believed to have been established by Empress Jingu in honor of her late husband, Emperor Chūai. This venerable site stands as a testament to ancient traditions and enduring memories. Among its many celebrated customs, the Setsubun festival stands out. This vibrant festival invites participants, including those born under the zodiac sign of the year and local community members, to engage in ‘mamemaki’, an age-old ritual of scattering beans. This ritual symbolizes the banishing of malevolent spirits and the ushering in of prosperity and good fortune. Adding an element of excitement to the event, some bean bags contain lottery tickets, offering an array of prizes like rice and auspicious items. This unique feature attracts a multitude of visitors, all keen to try their luck and collect these beans of fortune.

Related Article: Kashii-gu: A Shrine with Close Ties to the Imperial Court

• 2/3 (Sat.) *in case of rain, beans will not be thrown

• Mamemaki (bean throwing): 13:00~, 16:00~

• Otafuku gate: There is one on-site

• 4-16-1 Kashii, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• https://kashiigu.com/shinji-gyoji/

Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

Atago Shrine

Atago Shrine, renowned as a beacon of spiritual energy in Fukuoka, hosts the grand Setsubun Festival on Setsubun Day with great fervor. The celebration begins with the ‘Happy Star Festival Ritual’ held in the main shrine, a ceremonious event focused on dispelling misfortune and nurturing familial harmony. This is followed by the jubilant ‘Fuku-mame Maki’ ceremony, a highlight of the festival where shrine maidens and priests enthusiastically scatter beans and sweets to the gathered crowd. Among these are the coveted silver beans, symbols of family safety, and the golden beans, harbingers of business success and prosperity.

• 2/3 (Sat.)

• Happy star festival ritual: 11:00~, mamemaki (bean throwing): 11:30~

• Otafuku gate: None

• 2-7-1 Atago, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• http://atagojinjya.com/

Iimori Shrine

The esteemed Iimori Shrine, founded in 1786 and recognized as a cultural treasure by both the prefectural and city authorities, is renowned for its historical main hall and stone guardian dogs. Celebrating Setsubun, the shrine hosts vibrant bean-throwing ceremonies at 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. In a unique tradition, visitors can acquire fortune beans in a decorative box for ¥800. These special beans, interspersed with colored ones, can be exchanged for auspicious items. A highlight of the festivities includes a lighthearted ritual where participants, tapped on the backside with a bamboo ‘soul stick’ by a demon from the mountains, are blessed with a promise of health and well-being for the entire year.

• 2/3 (Sat.)

• Mamemaki (bean throwing): 11:00~, 19:00~

• Otafuku gate: There is one on-site

• 609 Iimori, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• http://www.iimorijinja.jp/2setubun.files/h040203setu.htm

Others

Munaka Taisha Shrine

Munakata Taisha, revered as one of the oldest shrines in Japanese mythology and distinguished as a World Cultural Heritage site, celebrates Setsubun with a ceremonial bean-throwing ritual, an ancient practice believed to banish diseases and calamities. Unique to this festival, some of the beans scattered to the eager crowds carry special prizes, encapsulating the rich gifts from Munakata’s bountiful seas and lush mountains.

• 2/3 (Sat.)

• Mamemaki (bean throwing): 11:30~

• Otafuku gate: None

• 2331 Tashima, Munakata City, Fukuoka

• https://munakata-taisha.or.jp/hetsu_saiji.html

Miyajidake Shrine

On January 27-28 and February 2-3, Miyajidake Shrine comes alive with the vibrant Mamemaki (bean-scattering) rituals, a time-honored tradition for invoking good fortune. Individuals deemed to be in their unlucky years, along with those born in the Year of the Dragon, don vibrant costumes and gather in hope and celebration. They chant the auspicious phrase “Fuku wa Uchi, Oni wa Soto” (good luck is inside, bad luck is outside) as a fervent prayer for prosperity and good fortune. Amidst this lively atmosphere, visitors flock to the shrine, eagerly participating in the ritual and endeavoring to catch the scattered beans, which are believed to be talismans of good luck, making this event a memorable fusion of cultural heritage and communal joy.

• 1/27 (Sat.), 1/28 (Sun.), 2/2 (Fri.), 2/3 (Sat.)

• Mamemaki (bean throwing): 12:00~, 14:00~, 16:00~

• Otafuku gate: None *instead, a gate in the shape of a wooden sake cup is on-site

• 7-1 Miyajimoto-machi, Fukutsu City, Fukuoka

• https://bit.ly/3Oicgeb

Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine

Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine, renowned for its innovative temporary shrine erected amidst the renovation of its main hall, is a hub of fascination and reverence. The shrine hosts the auspicious Setsubun Yakuyoke Kigan Taisai, a grand festival aimed at averting misfortune. During this time, visitors can acquire Fukuuchiwa (blessed fans) for ¥500 and Setsubun fortune beans for ¥200, symbols of fortune and wellbeing. A pivotal moment occurs on Setsubun day, February 3rd, when the shrine’s clergy lead a ceremonial bean-throwing event, a tradition designed to banish malevolent spirits and welcome in a tide of good luck.

• Setsubun Misfortune-Averting Prayer Grand Festival: 1/26 (Fri.) ~ 2/29 (Thu.)

• Mamemaki (bean throwing): 2/3 (Sat.) around 11:00~ and 14:00~

• Otafuku gate: There is one on-site

• 4-7-1 Saifu, Dazaifu City, Fukuoka

• https://www.dazaifutenmangu.or.jp/omatsuri/setsubun-yakuyoke

Daihonzan Naritasan Kurume Temple

The renowned Naritasan Kurume Temple, famed for its majestic Bodhisattva statue, is endearingly known to locals as ‘Narita-san’. On Setsubun, the temple becomes a hub of spiritual activity with the ‘ O-Goma-Ku’, a significant ritual dedicated to attracting good luck and repelling misfortune. A highlight of this festival is the spirited distribution of around 20,000 bags of fortune beans by men and women representing the zodiac year. These aren’t ordinary beans – each bag holds a lottery ticket, giving participants a chance to win an array of prizes ranging from modern electrical gadgets to essential household goods.

• 2/4 (Sun.)

• Mamemaki (bean throwing): 11:00~ (after o-goma-ku)

• Otafuku gate: There is one on-site

• 1386-22 Kamitsu-machi, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• https://www.kurume-naritasan.or.jp/

>> View the Map on this larger map

NOTE: Please note that the information provided in this article has been carefully compiled and summarized by the team at Fukuoka Now. We have diligently worked to verify the accuracy of this content, however, there may be some inadvertent errors, and details might have changed over time. If you encounter any discrepancies or updates, we warmly invite you to contact us. This report was last updated in January 2024.