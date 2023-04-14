Shinozaki Brewery in Fukuoka Launches Innovative Wine Lineup

In the late Edo period, the revered sake brewery Shinozaki began its journey, and centuries later, it continued to push the boundaries of Japan’s alcohol industry. In 2020, they boldly ventured into new territory by establishing the Asakura Distillery, which produces unique shochu and gin. But they didn’t stop there, as they soon founded the Shindo Distillery to manufacture whisky the following year. Now, Shinozaki is taking on an exciting new challenge—wine!

This April 2023, connoisseurs will be thrilled to know that Shinozaki’s first shipment of wine, crafted exclusively from grapes grown in Ukiha City, Fukuoka Prefecture, will make its debut. In a testament to their commitment to quality, the company has begun cultivating grapes themselves. Shinozaki’s ultimate ambition is to produce produce “Natural” wines wines from their organically grown grapes.

Haruki Sakamoto, a passionate winemaker who joined Shinozaki after studying soil at universities in New Zealand and Germany, has played a pivotal role in creating these low intervention wines. Fermenting only grapes in stainless tanks and amphoras, Sakamoto has developed a diverse product line. Soon to hit liquor stores, the offerings include “UKIHA BUBBLES” a delightful, slightly sparkling and dry wine made from Campbell Early and Kyoho grapes, and “ASAHA WHITE,” a crisp, elegant wine crafted exclusively from Kyoho grapes.

Shindo Lab.

Shinozaki Co., Ltd., Shindo Distillery

626-1 Hiramatsu, Asakura City, Fukuoka

https://shindo-lab.jp/

Available for purchase at:

Tomozoe Honten

2-11-18 Haruyoshi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

092-761-6027

Cloud

518-1 Nomachi, Chikugo-shi, Fukuoka

0942-65-8931