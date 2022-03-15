Now Reports

Hikari To Kaze No Hiroba Gate – New Recreation Center in Uminonakamichi Seaside Park, Fukuoka

Located on a vast 350-hectare site about 6 km east to west of Fukuoka’s city center, a new stay-and-play recreation center offers visitors the opportunity to relax, learn, and play.

Inn The Park Fukuoka spherical tents / ドーム型テントなど海沿いの泊まれる公園、INN THE PARK 福岡

Located on the narrow stretch of land connecting Shikanoshima Island in Hakata Bay and Island City in Higashi-ku, Uminonakamichi Seaside Park is a national park with seasonal flower gardens, a zoo, outdoor activities swimming pool, an aquarium, and other facilities.

The new Hikari To Kaze No Hiroba Gate (Light and Wind Plaza) is within that, with park-integrated accommodation for visitors to spend a night or more. Sea Dragoon is the first athletic tower of its kind in Kyushu and the largest in Japan, and there’s a casual-style restaurant serving curry and sandwiches that are open for lunch and take-out for picnics in the park. In the evening, French chef Masaki Yoshiya serves meals using local ingredients.

The dog run which existed before has been revamped. Dogs can play without leashes in the 5,000 m2 area. There is a free area for all dogs, a small dog area (40 cm in length and under), and an area where dogs can be fed, and their owners can relax with a beverage and snacks.

Fee: ¥50/dog

To get around the expansive grounds, there are rental bicycles and electric kickboards: 57 bicycles (41 for adults, 9 for children, five two-seater tandem vehicles, and two electric-assist vehicles.) There are also ten cross bikes for longer rides to Shikanoshima Island and 20 electric kickboards for riding along the park’s bike paths.

Bicycle rental: ¥500 (up to 3 hours), unlimited rides for one day ¥700, children ¥300
Electric kickboard ¥1,000 per hour

National Uminonakamichi Seaside Park
18-25 Saitozaki, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka City
https://uminaka-park.jp/
Open: 9:30-17:30 (until 17:00 from November to February)
Closed: January 1, December 31, the first Monday and the first Tuesday in February
Admission: ¥450 (15 years and older), ¥500 for 2-day pass, free for junior high school students and younger

Plaza of Light and Wind - New Recreation Center in Uminonakamichi Seaside Park, Fukuoka / 海の中道海浜公園「光と風の広場」に滞在型レクリエーション拠点オープン

Horseback riding

Perhaps the most unique of all activities is horseback riding for children and advanced riders alike. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of Hakata Bay, ride through pine forests, and down the long sandy beaches of the Genkai Sea.

The horseback riding is operated by Kokopelli Western Riding in Kuju, Oita. They offer 30-minute, 60-minute, and 120-minute courses. Instructors select the course that best suits the skill level of participants, from one-year-olds to seniors and advanced riders. They can also accommodate two-person riding for the enjoyment of persons with disabilities and small children.

Kokopelli Western Riding Uminonakamichi Seaside Park owner Hiroshi Imyamoto and Tomoka Inoue / ココペリウエスタンライディングのオーナー、宮本寛さんと井上朋香さん

Kokopelli’s owner, Hiroshi Miyamoto, is an experienced rancher who loves horses more than anything else, which is reflected in his horses’ gentle and docile nature. Careful consideration for the horse’s comfort and environment is assured. It’s a “horse-first” operation. During the hot summer months, operations are shut down, and the horses return to their stables in the cool mountains of Kuju, Oita.

The 120-minute course takes you across a bridge to the beach on the eastern side. A ride down that long sandy beach with the sea breeze and magnificent views is a truly unique experience, especially within the city limits!

Horseback riding in Fukuoka / 福岡の海の中道で乗馬ができる、ホーストレッキングサービス

The 120-minute horseback riding course takes you across a bridge to the Genkai beach / 玄界灘の白砂ビーチを馬と歩く海の中道海浜公園のトレッキング体験

Riding through the black pine forest is not only relaxing for the riders, but it’s a therapeutic forest bath for the horses.

Riding through the black pine forest / 松林の中での乗馬はホースセラピー

Kokopelli Western Riding Uminonakamichi Seaside Park
Courses: ¥7,000 for 30 minutes, ¥9,000 for 30 minutes (adult + 2 preschoolers), ¥15,000 for 60 minutes, ¥30,000 for 120 minutes (reservation required by the day before)
Reservations and inquiries: 090-3769-2022
http://kokopelli-horse.com

Sea Dragoon

The 16.8-meter-high Athletic Tower, the first of its kind in Kyushu and the largest in Japan, is an interactive attraction with field athletic facilities arranged in a three-story tower.

The 16.8-meter-high Athletic Tower, the first of its kind in Kyushu and the largest in Japan / 九州初&国内最大規模のアスレチックタワー、シー・ドラグーン

Ninety-two different athletic items await, including tightrope walking, aerial bicycle riding, and climbing, and visitors can choose from a wide variety of items for their enjoyment. If you are not confident about your physical strength, you can cheer on your friends or take pictures from the Sky Corridor.

The 360-degree view from top of Sea Dragoon Athletic Tower is one of the best views in all of Fukuoka. / シー・ドラグーンの展望台からは福岡の街が一望できる

The Sky Corridor is a wooden deck observation platform climbing the side and covering the top of Sea Dragoon Athletic Tower. The 360-degree view of Island City, the Port of Hakata, and as far away as the dome and tower in Momochihama is one of the best views in all of Fukuoka.

The 360-degree view from top of Sea Dragon Athletic Tower / シー・ドラグーンの展望台からは写真撮影も可能だ

Sea Dragoon
https://www.seadragoon.jp/
Athletic Course
Admission (1 hour): ¥3,500, ¥2,500 for elementary school students (125cm or taller)
The entrance fee to Uminonakamichi Seaside Park is not included.

Kids’ course: ¥1,500 (100 cm to 125 cm in height)
*Preschool children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian (free of charge).
The admission fee to Uminonakamichi Seaside Park is not included.

Observation deck: ¥500 (one time)

Inn the Park Fukuoka

The facility includes 13 spherical tents with a diameter of 6 meters, 12 private glamping tents with stoves that can accommodate 2 to 8 adults in two tents inside a 17-meter-diameter tarp, and compact tents for couples or solo glampers that is close to the ocean and offers a night view of Hakata through its wall of windows. There are three cabins of various sizes. The cabins use the shared bathhouse, but one unit comes with its own bath and terrace.

Inn The Park Fukuoka has private glamping tents with stoves / 海沿いの泊まれる公園、INN THE PARK 福岡のグランピングはストーブ付

This bathhouse is located near the shore of Hakata Bay and resembles a spa. There is also a water bath and outdoor space.

This bathhouse is located near the shore of Hakata Bay and resembles a spa. There is also a water bath and outdoor space. / 海沿いの泊まれる公園、INN THE PARK 福岡の温浴施設（お風呂）

Inn the Park Fukuoka
18-26 Saitozaki, Higashi-Ku, Fukuoka City Uminonakamichi Seaside Park Hikari To Kaze No Hiroba Gate
https://www.innthepark.jp

