Kyushu Sumo Tournament 2025 & Cultural Experiences in Fukuoka

When the sumo stables roll into town and wrestlers in yukata start appearing on the streets, Fukuoka knows winter has arrived. For locals, it’s a familiar sign — as much a part of the season as hot pot and the first glow of Christmas lights. For visitors, it’s a rare chance to experience Japan’s oldest sport not as a relic of the past, but as a living tradition still pulsing with energy.

Each November, the Kyushu Basho transforms the Fukuoka Kokusai Center into a stage of ritual, pride, and raw power. It’s the grand finale of the year’s six-tournament cycle — Tokyo in January, May, and September; Osaka in March; Nagoya in July; and finally Fukuoka, where wrestlers fight for their last victories before the rankings reset.

The drama is unmistakable: the heavy stomp of the dohyō-iri ring-entering ceremony, the stillness before the charge, and the thunderous collision when two wrestlers meet. It’s both sacred and fierce — centuries of discipline and spirit condensed into moments of pure human power.

Kyushu Sumo Tournament

• Fukuoka Kokusai Center

• 2-2 Chikkohonmachi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Nov 9 (Sun) – Nov 23 (Sun), 2025

• https://www.sumo.or.jp/

And this year, the excitement doesn’t end when the matches do. A special website by the Fukuoka Convention & Visitors Bureau features cultural experiences perfectly timed for the tournament — from kimono walks and sake tastings to sushi lunches and evening river cruises. Pair sumo with a taste of Kyushu’s local life, and you’ll see the region at its most authentic.

Cultural Experiences Tour

Rickshaw and Yakatabune Night Cruise with Chanko Nabe Dinner

Begin your evening with a rickshaw ride through Hakata’s old temple district, where narrow streets, wooden gates, and quiet courtyards preserve the city’s timeless atmosphere. Your journey leads to Kushida Shrine — Fukuoka’s spiritual heart and the vibrant stage for the Hakata Gion Yamakasa festival.

After exploring the shrine grounds, step aboard a yakatabune houseboat for a leisurely night cruise along the Nakagawa River. Lanterns reflect on the water, city lights shimmer above, and dinner is served: chanko nabe, the hearty hot pot that fuels Japan’s sumo wrestlers. A warm meal, a cool breeze, and the sounds of the city drifting past — this is Fukuoka at its most atmospheric.

Tour Details

• Time: 16:00–20:00 (approx. 4 hours)

• Meeting point: In front of Hakata Machiya Furusato-kan, 6-10 Reisenmachi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Price: ¥50,000 (ages 7 and up) / ¥25,000 (ages 6 and under)

• Booking: At least 10 days in advance

• Group size: 2–4 participants

*Local meeting only; no guide accompaniment

Kimono Walk and Sake Tasting

Slip into a kimono or yukata of your choice and experience Fukuoka from a different era. After a short lesson in posture and movement, take a leisurely stroll through Shintencho — one of the city’s oldest covered shopping arcades, lined with long-established specialty shops.

You’ll visit artisans who continue traditional crafts such as scroll making, tea trading, and knife sharpening, each offering a glimpse into Japan’s enduring attention to detail. The tour concludes with a guided sake tasting featuring brews from Fukuoka and nearby Saga. Whether you’re a seasoned sake fan or simply curious, it’s an easy and enjoyable way to explore Kyushu’s craftsmanship — one cup at a time.

Tour Details

• Time: 16:00–19:00 (approx. 3 hours)

• Meeting point: Shintencho Shopping Arcade, 2-8 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Price: ¥40,000 (includes souvenir)

• Booking: At least 7 days in advance

• Minimum participants: 4

• Languages: English, Italian, French, German

*Local meeting only; no guide accompaniment

Kimono Walk and Matcha Tasting

Dressed in a kimono or yukata, begin your experience with a short lesson in traditional posture and movement before setting out for a relaxed stroll through Shintencho — one of Fukuoka’s most atmospheric shopping arcades.

You’ll stop by long-established specialty shops such as a scroll maker, tea merchant, and knife sharpener — small worlds of craftsmanship that reflect the city’s refined heritage. The experience concludes with a guided matcha tasting featuring teas from Hoshinomura, Fukuoka’s celebrated tea-growing region. Learn the subtle differences between varieties and discover how a perfect cup of tea balances precision, patience, and calm.

Tour Details

• Time: 16:00–19:00 (approx. 3 hours)

• Meeting point: Shintencho Shopping Arcade, 2-8 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Price: ¥40,000

• Booking: At least 10 days in advance

• Minimum participants: 4

• Languages: English, Italian, French, German

*Local meeting only; no guide accompaniment

Sushi Lunch and Pottery Experience (Kitakyushu)

This limited-time tour begins with lunch at Sushi Manryo, a well-loved spot in Kitakyushu — a city gaining a quiet reputation as Japan’s “sushi capital.” Enjoy an expertly crafted meal that showcases the region’s exceptional seafood: simple, seasonal, and deeply satisfying.

After lunch, head to the Kikuyaki kiln to try your hand at pottery under the guidance of local artisans. Once favored by tea masters of the Hosokawa and Ogasawara clans, Kikuyaki ware is prized for its understated elegance. With English interpretation provided, you’ll shape and glaze your own piece before pausing for matcha and wagashi — a tranquil break that rounds out this hands-on cultural experience.

Tour Details

• Time: Monday–Friday, 12:00–15:30 (approx. 3.5 hours)

• Meeting point: Sushi Manryo, 4F Hotel Crown Hills Kokura, 8-5 Konya-machi, Kokurakita-ku, Kitakyushu

• Price: ¥31,600 (includes souvenir)

• Booking: At least 5 days in advance

• Minimum participants: 4

*Local meeting only; no guide accompaniment

Discover More

Whether you’re a longtime fan or seeing sumo for the first time, the Kyushu Basho is more than a sporting event — it’s a living celebration of Japan’s spirit. Pair the thrill of the ring with one of these cultural experiences, and you’ll discover another side of Kyushu — its craftsmanship, its hospitality, and the quiet beauty that unfolds between the bouts.

Explore more experiences and travel ideas on the Kyushu Tournament Special Website by the Fukuoka Convention & Visitors Bureau.