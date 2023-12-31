Journey to Phuket via Thai VietJet Air from Fukuoka

Our destination this time is a beach resort in Phuket, known for its white sandy beaches and emerald green sea. With an average annual temperature of about 29 degrees Celsius, you can reach Phuket via Bangkok from Fukuoka using Thai VietJet Air (VZ). Thai VietJet Air operates a daily direct flight from Fukuoka to Bangkok, connecting both cities in about 5 hours and 40 minutes.

The best season to visit Phuket is from November to February, during the dry season! It’s perfect for the year-end and New Year holidays, with little rain.

Day 1: From Fukuoka Airport to Phuket

The flight from Fukuoka Airport to Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport takes about 6 hours on the regular LCC flight “Thai VietJet Air”. Once in Bangkok, you switch to a flight bound for Phuket.

Thai VietJet Air offers three types of fares: Eco, Deluxe, and SkyBoss. This time, we used ‘SkyBoss’, which includes priority services such as seat selection, priority boarding, in-flight meals, and airport lounge access.

One of the joys of flying is the in-flight meal! You can freely combine seven types of Thai classic dishes like Basil Chicken and Pad Thai, along with snacks or desserts and drinks.

After departing from Fukuoka Airport and enjoying a Thai meal, we arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport. From there, we headed to the domestic transfer counter for our flight to Phuket.

The flight from Bangkok to Phuket takes about an hour and a half. We left Fukuoka at 8:55 a.m. and arrived at Phuket International Airport at 5 p.m. local time (2-hour time difference from Japan). Conveniently, luggage checked in at Fukuoka Airport can be picked up at the final destination (which is very smooth since you don’t have to worry about your luggage during customs inspection in Bangkok).

Our stay in Phuket was at the Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, a resort hotel facing the Andaman Sea and Bangtao Beach.

Dusit Thani, a prestigious Thai hotel chain, offers stable service and resort-hotel features like large beds (king size!) and private balconies with ocean views. You can enjoy the view of Bangtao Beach right from your room.

Dinner was at the Michelin Plate awarded restaurant ‘Benjarong’. Their pride is Phuket’s local cuisine, cooked with traditional methods and plenty of herbs, featuring seafood and vegetables sourced from the region.

The signature menu item, Crab Meat Curry, is abundant with locally caught crab and pairs well with rice noodles.

Breakfast was at the Laguna Cafe buffet. An impressive lineup showcasing the power of an international resort hotel, featuring Thai, European, Continental cuisine, and tropical fresh fruits to your heart’s content!

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket

A resort hotel surrounded by a vast tropical garden and facing the deep blue Andaman Sea. You can see Thai culture everywhere, with natural wood, tiles, pottery, antique carvings, and textiles. A total of 249 rooms.

• 390 Moo1 Srisoontorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110

• https://www.dusit.com/dusitthani-lagunaphuket/

Day 2: Island Hopping at the Phi Phi Islands

Marine activities are a major attraction in Phuket, with island-hopping tours to the six islands of the Phi Phi Islands being particularly popular. They are about 40 km from Phuket Island, so using a day tour is convenient.

It takes about an hour by speedboat to reach our first destination, Pileh Lagoon. (If you’re prone to seasickness, it’s recommended to take motion sickness medicine in advance).

Pileh Lagoon, with its steep limestone cliffs and turquoise blue sea, offers a beautiful contrast and an opportunity to swim.

At Monkey Beach on Phi Phi Don Island, inhabited by wild monkeys, you can also experience snorkeling. Instructors are always there to support, so even beginners or those not confident in swimming can enjoy snorkeling safely.

Bamboo Island, an uninhabited island, is designated as a national park.

Phi Phi Island Day Tour

• 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Price: Up to 3,500 Baht per person (*varies by season)

• Shared boat with other participants

• Includes: Boat, guide (English), life jacket, snorkeling goggles, lunch, snacks, drinking water, insurance

Love Andaman (Travel Agency)

https://www.loveandaman.com/en/phi-phi

Factory tours are also a fun part of traveling. At a cashew nut factory in Phuket, you can see the nuts being processed.

Cashew nuts in dozens of flavors like Tom Yum and Garlic are so addictive you can’t stop eating once you start. You can sample and purchase all varieties.

Sri Bhurapa Orchid

• 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Free entry

• Tambon Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket

• https://www.facebook.com/Sribhurapaorchid/

There’s nothing like enjoying a beer while the sun is still high!

At Tunk-Ka Cafe, near Khao Rang Hill with a panoramic view of Phuket City, you can enjoy classic Southern Thai dishes like Massaman Curry and Satay along with the view.

Tunk-Ka Cafe

• 11:15 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• Khosimbi Road, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket

• https://www.facebook.com/TunkkaCafePhuket0808211500/

Day 3: Shopping in the Old Town, Elegant Yacht Cruise

Exploring the old town area of Phuket Town, located in the southeastern part of the island, is also recommended.

Phuket flourished with tin mining and international trade from the 16th to 18th centuries and was bustling with merchants from Portugal, the Netherlands, and Fujian Province. The colorful Sino-Portuguese style buildings, Phuket’s oldest post office, school, temples, restaurants, cafes, souvenir shops, and street art line the streets.

Wall art of the late King Rama IX of Thailand.

Wall art at Wat Sentham, Phuket’s oldest temple, believed to bring academic success.

Stopping by intriguing spots you find during your stroll is one of the joys of travel.

Thai-style crepes, Roti, are a Thai breakfast staple. At ‘Roti Taew Nam’, which has been listed in Michelin for five consecutive years, you can enjoy light meals like Roti and Massaman Curry.

Roti Taew Nam

• 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

• 6 Thep Krasattri Rd, Tambon Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket

• https://guide.michelin.com/en/phuket-region/phuket/restaurant/roti-taew-nam

Thailand, a spa country, has a plethora of aromatic items made from herbs and flowers.

‘O’Natural’, which sells spa cosmetics made from Phuket’s fruits and herbs, offers a wide range of products like massage oils and soaps.

O’Natural

• 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• 107 Thalang Rd, Tambon Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket

• https://onaturalspa.com/

A restaurant offering Southern Thai family cuisine passed down through the owner’s family is ‘Tu Kab Khao’. In 2021, it also received the Michelin Bib Gourmand.

Tu Kab Khao

• 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• 8 Phangnga Road, Talat Nuea, Phuket, Thailand, Phuket

• https://www.facebook.com/tukabkhao

Island hopping tours to nearby islands are another pleasure in Phuket.

A somewhat luxurious tour from Chalong Pier to Coral Island. The stable catamaran yacht cruising comes with snacks.

The beach at Coral Island is sheltered from the monsoon, offering calm waters for snorkeling, parasailing, sea walking, banana boating, and various other marine activities.

In the evening, enjoy seafood near Chalong Pier!

At the long-established seafood restaurant ‘Kan Eang at Pier’, you can savor a menu rich in seafood, including succulent lobster.

The popular raw oysters are eaten Thai-style with Nam Jim Talay sauce, chili, garlic, fried onions, lime, and other condiments.

You can also dine outdoors, feeling the sea breeze.

Kan Eang at Pier

• 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

• 44/1 Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket

• http://www.kaneang-pier.com/

Day 4: Making the Most of Phuket on the Last Day

An interactive experience with tigers awaits at ‘Tiger Kingdom’. You can have a photo session with tigers of different sizes – Smallest, Small, Medium, Big, and Giant, as well as cheetahs.

Tiger Kingdom Phuket

• 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

• Prices start from 900B, varying with the size of the tiger

• 118/88 Moo 7, Kathu, Kathu Phuket 83120

• http://www.tigerkingdom.com/

Don’t forget about Khao Man Gai (Chicken Rice)!

‘Briley’, located along Patong Beach in central Phuket, is famous for its Khao Man Gai. Try their standard boiled chicken, or venture into mixed toppings like roasted or fried!

Briley

• 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

• 102 Rat Uthit Song Roi Pi Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket

Phuket, a beautiful island, offers sea resort-like activities, culinary experiences, and explorations of Old Town, beaches, and surrounding islands. It’s an easily accessible destination from Fukuoka, perfect for enjoying sea resort activities, gourmet food, and strolling through Old Town. Depart in the morning from Fukuoka and have dinner in Phuket. On the return, you can leave Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport late at night and arrive at Fukuoka Airport before 8 a.m. the next day, ready to go straight to work.

Whether it’s a long vacation or a quick weekend getaway, Phuket is a great destination for a change of scenery. Fukuoka’s winter coincides with Phuket’s best season. There are daily direct flights between Fukuoka Airport and Bangkok, Thailand.

Thai VietJet Air

Daily flights (one round trip per day)

• VZ811 Fukuoka to Bangkok, departs 8:55 a.m., arrives 12:35 p.m.

• VZ810 Bangkok to Fukuoka, departs 00:30 a.m., arrives 7:55 a.m.

• Bookings: https://www.vietjetair.com/en