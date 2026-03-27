A Walk Through Fukuoka’s Architecture

Fukuoka is a city where distinctive architecture appears within a comfortably scaled urban landscape. Rather than being dominated by massive landmarks, many buildings blend naturally into everyday city life, some integrated with parks and landscape, others expressing the city’s planning rules through design. Together they reflect how Fukuoka has grown and evolved.



In the 1980s, as the city began positioning itself internationally, projects by well-known overseas architects started to appear. Many were designed as places people actually use, hotels, residences, and commercial spaces where people stay, walk, and spend time.

This article introduces several examples that reveal different aspects of Fukuoka’s architectural character, including a new urban park scheduled to open soon. Architecture enthusiasts will enjoy exploring them, but they are also places you can easily visit while walking around the city.

Landscape & City

When Parks and Landscape Become Architecture

In Fukuoka, the boundary between city and nature is often blurred. The sea, parks, and rivers extend into the city, and a number of projects express this relationship through architecture. In these places, buildings themselves become part of the landscape, spaces where people can walk, climb, and spend time.

ACROS Fukuoka

Emilio Ambasz | 1995 | Tenjin (1-1-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku)

Standing beside Tenjin Central Park, this massive stepped structure has become one of Fukuoka’s most recognizable architectural landmarks. The park-facing side forms a terraced rooftop garden, creating a continuous green landscape that visually connects the building with the park.

The terraced garden is open to the public and has become a popular walking route, where visitors can climb through what feels like an urban forest.



Long before ideas like ecology and sustainability became widely discussed, this building gave those concepts a visible and practical form.

Grin Grin

Toyo Ito | 2005 | Island City Central Park (4-1 Kashii-Teriha, Higashi-ku)

Located on the artificial island of Island City in eastern Fukuoka, this experiential learning facility focuses on flowers and greenery. It was developed as part of the city’s 21st-century waterfront development.

Designed by Pritzker Prize, winning architect Toyo Ito, the structure serves as the park’s landmark. Its organic form, three gently rising hill-like roofs, makes it feel less like a building and more like part of the surrounding landscape.



Photo: Fukuoka City

Meiji Park (planned for 2026)

Sou Fujimoto | Hakata Station area (3-45 Hakata-ekimae, Hakata-ku)

This new urban park is being developed as part of the redevelopment around Hakata Station. Instead of a flat plaza, the project aims to create a three-dimensional urban space where people can move and gather across multiple levels.

The design is supervised by architect Sou Fujimoto, who recently gained international attention for the Grand Ring roof structure at the Osaka–Kansai Expo. Located just a short walk from Hakata Station, the park is expected to become a new landmark in the evolving cityscape.



Photo: Tokyo Tatemono

Modernism Before the Boom

Modernist Architecture of the 1970s

Much of the foundation of Fukuoka’s architecture was established during the modernist period of the 1960s and 1970s. Many of these buildings still remain quietly within the city today, giving the urban environment a sense of stability and depth.

Walking around Tenjin or the Ohori Park area, it is still possible to encounter architecture from this era.

Fukuoka Bank Head Office

Kisho Kurokawa | 1975 | Tenjin (2-13-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku)

This bank building reflects the influence of the Metabolist movement. Its geometric concrete structure gives it a strong sculptural presence even within the busy Tenjin district.

The building includes a large semi-outdoor space filled with greenery that opens toward the city. This area functions as a small plaza where people can pause and rest in the middle of downtown.



Fukuoka Art Museum

Kunio Maekawa | 1979 | Ohori Park (1-6 Ohori Park, Chuo-ku)

Located beside the water in Ohori Park, this museum is a strongly horizontal modernist building that blends quietly with the surrounding landscape.

Visitors often stop here during a walk around the park, enjoying the café and terrace views overlooking the water.



Photo: Fukuoka City

Fukuoka’s International Architecture Moment

International Architects of the 1980s–90s

In the late 1980s, Fukuoka began positioning itself as a “city open to Asia” and accelerated its internationalization. The 1989 Asia-Pacific Exposition (Yokatopia) helped trigger a wave of projects designed by internationally recognized architects.

Many of these buildings remain accessible today and continue to shape the city’s architectural character.

Il Palazzo

Aldo Rossi | 1989 | Haruyoshi (3-13-1 Haruyoshi, Chuo-ku)

Designed by Italian architect Aldo Rossi, this hotel features a terracotta-colored exterior and distinctive geometric arches. The building reflects Rossi’s architectural philosophy of “the memory of the city.”

It continues to operate as a hotel today, and both its nighttime exterior and lobby space leave a strong impression.



Nexus World Housing

Rem Koolhaas / Steven Holl / Christian de Portzamparc / Mark Mack / Oscar Tusquets Blanca / Osamu Ishiyama | 1991–92 | Kashii (Kashii-hama 4-chome, Higashi-ku)

This experimental housing project brought together several internationally known architects to design a series of residential buildings. Coordinated by architect Arata Isozaki, six architects each created a different residential structure.

The result is a residential district that feels almost like an open-air exhibition of contemporary architecture.



The Basics Fukuoka

Michael Graves | 1993 | Hakata (2-14-1 Hakata-ekihigashi, Hakata-ku)

Designed by Michael Graves, a leading figure in postmodern architecture, this hotel features a dramatic atrium lined with circular columns. The interior space creates a distinctive and memorable architectural experience.



Canal City Hakata

Jon Jerde | 1996 | Sumiyoshi (1-2 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku)

Designed as a “theater of the city,” this large mixed-use complex combines shopping, dining, and entertainment around a central canal. Colorful curved architecture and layered walkways create a lively urban environment where visitors experience the architecture while moving through the space.



Architecture Shaped by Urban Rules

When Planning Regulations Become Design

Because central Fukuoka lies close to Fukuoka Airport, the city operates under strict height limits and other urban regulations. In 2015, the city launched a redevelopment initiative known as “Tenjin Big Bang,” encouraging the replacement of aging buildings in the Tenjin district.

By the 2030s, around 120 buildings are expected to be rebuilt, gradually transforming the city center.

Tenjin Business Center

Shohei Shigematsu / OMA | 2021 | Tenjin (1-10-20 Tenjin, Chuo-ku)

A landmark office building that symbolizes the first completed project of the Tenjin Big Bang redevelopment. Its glass facade, with its corner section carved away in a pixel-like form, is especially striking when viewed from Meiji-dori, where its distinctive silhouette can be clearly seen when looking up.



From Tenjin to Ohori Park, Hakata, and the waterfront areas, these buildings can be explored easily by subway or bus. Walking through the city, stopping at cafés or parks along the way, you begin to notice how different periods of architecture overlap and shape the everyday landscape of Fukuoka.