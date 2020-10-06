Wednesday’s Are For Ladies at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Did you know that Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Fukuoka offers a special ladies’ lunch deal on Wednesdays? It’s a fabulous deal for sure, but only available on Wednesdays from 11:30 to 14:30.

Photo by Fukuoka Now

Women can enjoy the steak salad (usually ¥3,200), which features sliced aged sirloin steak on a bed of baby leaf lettuce, or the steak sandwich (usually ¥2,800), for just ¥1,800!

Photo by Fukuoka Now

Lean prime grade beef, which is dry aged to lock in its flavor and tenderness, is grilled—platter and all—in the oven at 900° C, making for a delectable steak that you cannot get at home. Wolfgang’s steaks are popular with people who want to treat themselves to a special meal, but the luxurious steak salad should not be overlooked.

Naturally, you can order the salad anytime, but you will want to remember this great deal that is only available for female customers at lunchtime on Wednesdays. Hey fellas! If you are accompanying your date, why not try one of Wolfgang’s aged beef burgers?

Photo by Fukuoka Now

While you’re waiting for your food, you can wet your whistle with a glass of non-alcoholic yuzu sparkling lemonade. You can also enjoy early happy hour-priced drinks during lunch (11:30~14:30) on weekdays. Draft beer is ¥500, while sparkling wine is ¥700, and there are several other options to choose from.

Photo by Fukuoka Now

The steak salad comes with a baguette, so if you like, you can enjoy your steak and greens in between slices of the crispy bread.

Photo by Fukuoka Now

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Fukuoka

• Grand Hyatt 1F, 1-2-82 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-292-1651

• Lunch 11:30~14:30 (L.O.)

• 11:30~22:30 (L.O. 21:30) *temporary schedule (normal hours of operation 11:30~23:30)

• http://wolfgangssteakhouse.jp/en/

* Foreign language menu: English / Credit cards accepted / Reservations possible / No smoking