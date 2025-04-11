A Local’s Guide to Fukuoka’s West Coast: From Coastline to Yatai

Fukuoka has long served as a key gateway for trade and cultural exchange with the Asian continent, giving it a deep connection to the sea. Just a short trip from the city center, you’ll find breathtaking coastlines and small islands rich in natural beauty. Beyond its historical significance, the seaside remains a vibrant part of daily life for locals.

This itinerary introduces a popular weekend escape enjoyed by Fukuoka residents. The best part? You don’t need a car to explore this stunning coastal route—making it an ideal adventure on a sunny day. After soaking in a beautiful sunset, head back to the city for a relaxed dinner at one of Fukuoka’s famous yatai food stalls.

Money-Saving Tips

Foreign visitors can take advantage of the Fukuoka Tourist City Pass, which offers unlimited rides on buses, trains, subways, and ferries for one day!

Additionally, the Fukuoka City Subway offers a daily fare cap of just ¥640 when paying by credit card touch payment. This deal is available to everyone, including Japanese residents and foreign nationals.

Route Overview

• Duration: Approx. 8 hours (excluding time spent at each stop)

• Hakata Station → Imazu Mongol Invasion Defense Wall & Nagahama Coast Walk → Lunch at a popular restaurant in Nishinoura Fishing Port → Futamigaura Meoto Iwa (Married Couple Rocks) → Return to Tenjin for yatai

How to Get There

• Fukuoka City Subway Airport Line Hakata Station → JR Chikuhi Line, Kyudai-Gakken-Toshi Station

• Showa Bus 5B-2 (toward Nishinoura & Futamigaura) → Get off at Imazu Undo Koen-mae (Imazu Sports Park)

Imazu Mongol Invasion Defense Wall & Nagahama Coast

• Showa Bus 5B-2 → Get off at Fukushimura Shisetsu-mae, then transfer to Nishinoura stop

Lunch at Kazura

• Showa Bus 5B-2 from Nishinoura → Transfer at Ito Depot → Get off at Futamigaura (Meoto Iwa-mae)

Futamigaura Meoto Iwa (Married Couple Rocks)

• Showa Bus 5B-2 from Futamigaura (Meoto Iwa) → Kyudai-Gakken-Toshi Station

• JR Chikuhi Line (toward Fukuoka Airport) → Transfer to Fukuoka City Subway Airport Line Akasaka Station

Nagahama Yatai Street

▷Google Map: A Local’s Guide to Fukuoka’s West Coast: From Coastline to Yatai

Start at Hakata Station – Grab a Quick Breakfast

Hakata Station is home to a variety of bakeries and coffee shops that open early, making it an ideal spot to pick up breakfast before starting your journey. Whether you prefer to sit down for a quick bite or grab something to-go, you’ll have plenty of options.

In the morning, most commuters head east toward the airport, Tenjin, and central Hakata. Since this itinerary takes you west, you can expect a smoother ride, even during peak hours.

Fresh Morning Air in a Coastal Pine Forest

Nestled within the coastal pine forest of Imazu, the Mongol Invasion Defense Wall is a historic remnant from the Kamakura period (1185–1333), built to protect Hakata Bay from Mongol attacks. This stone fortification once stretched about 20 kilometers along the coastline from Imazu to Kashii.

A walk through the pine forest from the wall leads to Nagahama Beach, where you can take in the calm seaside atmosphere. Looking east, you’ll spot Mount Bishamon, with Nokonoshima Island and Shikanoshima visible beyond the water.

From here, hop on the bus to Nishinoura.

Lunch at a Popular Local Seafood Spot

Located at Nishinoura Fishing Port, Kazura has been a local favorite since opening in 2023. Set in a renovated warehouse with a spacious, high-ceiling interior, this restaurant serves freshly caught seafood prepared in three styles: grilled, simmered, or fried. Each meal set includes steamed rice and miso soup, making for a satisfying and authentic local experience. Since Kazura is popular with both locals and visitors, it’s best to arrive before noon to avoid long waits.

Kazura

• 1078-26 Nishinoura, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• Instagram

Nishinoura Fishing Port is also home to small shops selling dried fish and handmade crafts, so take some time to explore before continuing your journey.

From Nishinoura, you can either take a bus or enjoy a 30-minute coastal walk to one of the Itoshima Peninsula’s most famous landmarks: Futamigaura Meoto Iwa.

A Majestic White Torii Gate and the Deep Blue Sea

Perched along the coastline, a striking white torii gate frames Meoto Iwa, two towering rocks standing side by side like a married couple. This iconic spot is famous for its breathtaking sunsets, but for an even more magical experience, stay a little longer to witness the blue hour, when the sky transforms into soft, dreamy hues.

From here, take a bus to JR Kyudai-Gakken-Toshi Station, then continue by train toward Tenjin. The subway portion of the journey begins at Meinohama Station.

Hidden Yatai Spot – No Lines Needed?

Get off at Akasaka Station and head north—it’s about a 10-minute walk to Nagahama Yatai Street, the birthplace of Nagahama ramen. Known for its thin noodles and rich tonkotsu (pork bone) broth, this area is a seafood market by day but transforms into a lively street of yatai food stalls at night.

Here, you’ll find a diverse mix of stalls, including Chinese-owned yatai serving authentic Chinese dishes, stalls popular with baseball fans, and even spots specializing in spicy mentaiko (seasoned cod roe) dishes.

Fukuoka’s nightlife runs late, so if you’re up for it, you can continue your adventure with a stroll to the yatai in Tenjin.

Fukuoka Tourist City Pass

This exclusive one-day pass for foreign travelers offers unlimited rides on six types of public transportation: Nishitetsu buses, Showa buses, JR Kyushu trains, Nishitetsu trains, subways, and municipal ferries. Passholders can also enjoy discounts at various Fukuoka attractions. Tickets are available at major sales locations or online via the My Route app.

Pricing:

• Fukuoka City Area: Adults ¥2,500, Children ¥1,250

• Fukuoka City + Dazaifu: Adults ¥2,800, Children ¥1,400

• https://gofukuoka.jp/citypass.html

Where to Buy:

Available at Nishitetsu Tenjin Highway Bus Terminal, Hakata Bus Terminal, Fukuoka Airport Bus Terminal, Nishitetsu Fukuoka (Tenjin) Station, Hakata Port International Terminal, and various subway customer service centers. Hakata Station Tourist Information Center, Fukuoka City Tourist Information Center (Tenjin), Fukuoka Airport International Terminal Tourist Information etc.



